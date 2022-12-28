A 29-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash when his SUV veered into the wood-line on I-95, a mile north of Palm Coast Parkway, Sunday morning. The crash took place at 8:30 a.m. Witnesses reported seeing a black, almost-new Ford Bronco, traveling north on I-95 at about 75 mph. It was in the left lane, but then veered across the center and right lane of traffic and continued into the woods, flipping several times and going deep into the brush.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO