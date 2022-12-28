SALINAS, Calif. — Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Central Coast are being warned to prepare for heavy rain and the possibility of flooding tomorrow. According to weather projections, the region can expect 2-3 inches of rain in the Santa Cruz Mountains and 0.5-1 inch in most cities around the Central Coast, with smaller amounts expected in the Salinas Valley.

