Monterey, CA

Gilroy Dispatch

Ways to celebrate the New Year in Gilroy

New Year’s Eve falls on a Saturday in 2022, providing an extra day to recover before the work week begins. Venues around Gilroy and South County have planned accordingly. All events are on Dec. 31, unless otherwise noted. Gilroy Gardens will host a New Year’s Eve celebration from 4pm...
GILROY, CA
benitolink.com

Keeping the tradition of Mochi making alive

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. Some families celebrate the holidays by watching movies and decorating the Christmas tree, but for one San Benito County family, the holidays are a time to make mochi. A dessert made of sweet rice, water and sugar, mochi originated in...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Heavy weather tramples county

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Heavy rain and winds have led to numerous mud and rock slides, toppled trees and flooding around the county. Power and communication lines have also been torn to the ground with dozens of road closures being reported. The National Weather Service said heavy rain and strong winds...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

How wet was it? See the rain totals for the last atmospheric river

SALINAS, Calif. — Tuesday's storm brought widespread rainfall to the Central Coast. The rain exceeded four inches at some of the higher peaks in the region. While more rain is expected in the days ahead, the rainfall totals for Tuesday's storm have been released. Santa Cruz County. Santa Cruz:...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Department of Parks and Recreations said a 72-year-old man died after a tree fell on him Saturday. At 1:30 p.m. a 911 call came in about a man under a fallen tree at Lighthouse Field State Beach, said police. State Parks First Responders, Santa Cruz Police Department, Santa Cruz The post Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Heavy rain and gusty winds expected on Central Coast, flood watch in effect

SALINAS, Calif. — Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Central Coast are being warned to prepare for heavy rain and the possibility of flooding tomorrow. According to weather projections, the region can expect 2-3 inches of rain in the Santa Cruz Mountains and 0.5-1 inch in most cities around the Central Coast, with smaller amounts expected in the Salinas Valley.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation warning lifted for areas of Bolsa Knolls in Monterey County

BOLSA KNOLLS, Calif. — update:. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has just lifted the evacuation warning for residents in the area of Santa Rita Creek in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood, effective immediately. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river

APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
APTOS, CA
KRON4 News

72-year-old Santa Cruz resident killed by fallen tree: officials

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A person died Saturday afternoon due to a fallen tree in Santa Cruz, the California Department of Parks and Recreation announced in a press release. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Field State Beach. Officials said the victim was a 72-year-old Santa Cruz resident. State Parks First Responders, […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands across the Central Coast lose power

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — (Last update: 2:20 p.m.) Thousands of Central Coast residents are without power after outages Saturday morning. Soquel — 167 customers without power since 12 a.m. Aptos — 885 customers without power as of 8 a.m. Ben Lomond — Most customers had their power restored...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville residents warned of possible flooding

WATSONVILLE—Santa Cruz County has issued a flood advisory for three evacuation zones along Corralitos and Salsipuedes creeks. The Pajaro River is not at risk of flooding, County officials say. The warning is in effect for zone PAJ-E026, which is north of Wagner Avenue, south of Minto and Holohan roads...
WATSONVILLE, CA

