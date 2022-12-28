Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
New Year's Eve festivities set to brighten up rainy Central Coast at First Night Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Despite the storm forecast for the Central Coast this weekend, organizers of the 30th annual First Night Monterey New Year's Eve celebration are determined to make the event happen rain or shine. With 33 indoor performances and a variety of art activities for all ages, there...
Gilroy Dispatch
Ways to celebrate the New Year in Gilroy
New Year’s Eve falls on a Saturday in 2022, providing an extra day to recover before the work week begins. Venues around Gilroy and South County have planned accordingly. All events are on Dec. 31, unless otherwise noted. Gilroy Gardens will host a New Year’s Eve celebration from 4pm...
benitolink.com
Keeping the tradition of Mochi making alive
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. Some families celebrate the holidays by watching movies and decorating the Christmas tree, but for one San Benito County family, the holidays are a time to make mochi. A dessert made of sweet rice, water and sugar, mochi originated in...
KSBW.com
Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
Santa Cruz sinkhole forms on Glenwood Drive
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) -- A sinkhole during the storm on Saturday caused delays in Santa Cruz County, according to county officials.
KSBW.com
Hundreds forced to evacuate as San Lorenzo River floods nearby neighborhoods
FELTON, Calif. — Residents of the Felton Grove neighborhood were ordered to evacuate at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday as the San Lorenzo River flooded from the onslaught of rain brought by the atmospheric river. When the evacuation order was given the river sat at 17 feet, a foot above...
pajaronian.com
Heavy weather tramples county
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Heavy rain and winds have led to numerous mud and rock slides, toppled trees and flooding around the county. Power and communication lines have also been torn to the ground with dozens of road closures being reported. The National Weather Service said heavy rain and strong winds...
KSBW.com
How wet was it? See the rain totals for the last atmospheric river
SALINAS, Calif. — Tuesday's storm brought widespread rainfall to the Central Coast. The rain exceeded four inches at some of the higher peaks in the region. While more rain is expected in the days ahead, the rainfall totals for Tuesday's storm have been released. Santa Cruz County. Santa Cruz:...
Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Department of Parks and Recreations said a 72-year-old man died after a tree fell on him Saturday. At 1:30 p.m. a 911 call came in about a man under a fallen tree at Lighthouse Field State Beach, said police. State Parks First Responders, Santa Cruz Police Department, Santa Cruz The post Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
New photos show the extent of damage to Highway 9 caused by storm
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — New photos show the damaged done to Highway 9 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. On Saturday, an atmospheric river pummeled the Central Coast, causing flooding and extensive road damage. State Route 9 is closed from Vernon Street to Glengarry Road, south of Felton in Santa...
KSBW.com
Flooding and debris prompt road closures in Monterey County on Saturday
Monterey County announced several road closures Saturday afternoon due to flooding and storm damage. Alisal Road from 2262 Alisal Road to Zabala Road and Alisal Road intersection due to flooding. Echo Valley Road at mile marker 2.0 due to storm damage repair. Coast Road is closed due to weather conditions.
KSBW.com
Heavy rain and gusty winds expected on Central Coast, flood watch in effect
SALINAS, Calif. — Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Central Coast are being warned to prepare for heavy rain and the possibility of flooding tomorrow. According to weather projections, the region can expect 2-3 inches of rain in the Santa Cruz Mountains and 0.5-1 inch in most cities around the Central Coast, with smaller amounts expected in the Salinas Valley.
KSBW.com
Evacuation warning lifted for areas of Bolsa Knolls in Monterey County
BOLSA KNOLLS, Calif. — update:. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has just lifted the evacuation warning for residents in the area of Santa Rita Creek in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood, effective immediately. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood...
KSBW.com
Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river
APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
72-year-old Santa Cruz resident killed by fallen tree: officials
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A person died Saturday afternoon due to a fallen tree in Santa Cruz, the California Department of Parks and Recreation announced in a press release. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Field State Beach. Officials said the victim was a 72-year-old Santa Cruz resident. State Parks First Responders, […]
KSBW.com
Shelter-in-place ordered for section of the La Selva Beach neighborhood
LA SELVA BEACH, Calif. — A shelter-in-place alert has been sent out for a section of the La Selva Beach neighborhood. According to officials, trees and wires were downed in the area of San Andreas Rd. "We are requesting that you shelter in place or stay out of the...
KSBW.com
Thousands across the Central Coast lose power
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — (Last update: 2:20 p.m.) Thousands of Central Coast residents are without power after outages Saturday morning. Soquel — 167 customers without power since 12 a.m. Aptos — 885 customers without power as of 8 a.m. Ben Lomond — Most customers had their power restored...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz storm recovery: Evacuation orders still in place, water receding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Evacuation orders were still in place for parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Sunday morning, after a deadly storm led to flooding and mudslides across the Central Coast. Earlier in the morning, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that the evacuation warnings that had been...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville residents warned of possible flooding
WATSONVILLE—Santa Cruz County has issued a flood advisory for three evacuation zones along Corralitos and Salsipuedes creeks. The Pajaro River is not at risk of flooding, County officials say. The warning is in effect for zone PAJ-E026, which is north of Wagner Avenue, south of Minto and Holohan roads...
Gilroy Dispatch
Christopher High School senior prepares to march in London New Year’s Day Parade
Tyler Arakaki still can’t quite believe he got chosen to march in the London New Year’s Day Parade. But, when the Christopher High School senior and his mother Roberta fly into the historic capital of England this week, it’ll become a reality, even if it still feels unbelievable, he admitted.
