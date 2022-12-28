Read full article on original website
Geary Community Hospital transitions under Stormont Vail Health Jan. 1
The move of Geary Community Hospital operations under Stormont Vail Health is effective New Year's Day. This past week county and officials from both hospitals met to iron out the remaining role of the Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees and some contracts, explained Geary County Commission Chair Alex Tyson. "We have some low hanging fruit in terms of contracts that need to be negotiated, terminated and finished, and cut out. "
Bob Story is excited to begin serving on the Junction City Commission
Bob Story is excited to begin serving on the Junction City Commission. He has been appointed by fellow commissioners to fill out the remaining year of Nate Butler's term. Butler is stepping down to serve in the 68th District seat in the Kansas House. "It is something that I've always...
Planning moves ahead for Freedom Fest JC
Planning for the second annual Freedom Fest JC is ahead of one year ago at this time. The Fourth of July celebration is scheduled June 30-July 4, 2023 in downtown Junction City. Bob Story, Freedom Fest Co-Chair, noted that there will be a kickoff party on Friday, June 30th with...
United Way looks ahead at 2023 in Geary County
United Way officials in Geary County are making their plans for 2023. One of the activities will be a St. Patrick's Day time frame potato bar. There will also be the annual VITA program. Nichole Mader, United Way Executive Director, said that's where you can get your taxes done for...
JC Breakfast Optimist Club Supports JCHS Music Department
Cesar Martinez, Junction City High School Orchestra Director, was the guest of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club on December 28. He represented the JCHS Music Department. Mr. Martinez, who is originally from Honduras, told club members that he came to JCHS from Mississippi so he could teach students in the string program. “This is my dream job”, he said.
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be closed Saturday and Sunday
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library officials have announced via social media that the library in Junction City will be closed Saturday and Sunday in celebration of the New Year.
Public infrastructure improvements continue in Junction City
As the year comes to an end Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel looks back in his 515 report at all of the public improvements that have been completed or are still underway. First of all, it is a good sign that the City has moved from the “depth of the debt issues” and the City can afford to make infrastructure improvements.
Junction City Commission will elect a mayor and vice mayor
Election of a mayor and vice mayor is on the Junction City Commission agenda Tuesday night. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at 701 North Jefferson. The terms for the mayor and vice mayor will run for one year.
Discussion on GCH is on the Geary County Commission agenda
Geary County Commissioners will meet with the Geary Community Hospital Trustees, Interim GCH Administrator Bill Overbey and Deb Yocum of Stormont Vail Health Wednesday to discuss the termination of Geary Community Hospital. Stormont Vail Health is assuming oversight of the hospital in January. The discussion on Wednesday is scheduled for...
Tripledemic: Salina urgent care wait times exceed 5 hours
Respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, these three diseases are being commonly referred to as "the tripledemic." Hospitals and health centers all over the country are experiencing this triple threat, and according to Dr. Rob Freelove, chief medical officer for Salina Regional Health Center, RSV cases in Salina are lessening.
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 30
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bond has been posted. Photos are unavailable. Kati King, Theft-shoplifting, Arrested 12/29. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County...
Kansas sheriff warns residents of land purchase scam
OTTAWA COUNTY —The Ottawa County Sheriff's office is warning residents of a property scam. On the department's social media page, Sheriff Russ Thorton wrote, "Citizens Of Ottawa County, it has been brought to our attention that several of you have received a letter from “Tekoa Da Silva” wanting to buy your land. I did some research on Mr. Da Silva on the internet and he has done the same thing in many different counties in Kansas where citizens have been warned about doing business with him."
Manhattan native, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79. He died of natural causes Monday night at his home in Manhattan, his son, Ned, who followed his father...
Geary County Public Works release a holiday schedule notice:
In observance of the New Year’s Holiday, the Geary County Public Works Department, Geary County Landfill and Geary County Transfer Station will all be closed Monday, January 2. They will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, January 3.
Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing...
Tipping fee rate will go up at the Geary County Transfer Station
Due to cost increases with waste disposal, customers of the Geary County Transfer Station will see a price increase effective January 1, 2023. The new tipping fee rate will be $64.00 per ton. The minimum fee for 500 pounds or less will increase to $16.00. The cost for commercial tree...
Kansas felon escapes custody after 4-county chase
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are looking for a Kansas felon who escaped custody early this morning after a multi-county chase in Saline County. Just after 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, according to Saline County Sheriff's Deputy Jim Hughes.
Kan. man dies after car strike utility pole, lands in front yard of home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 2a.m. Friday in Shawnee County. According to Topeka Police spokesperson Rosie Nichols, a passenger car was westbound in the 100 Block of SE 37th Street. The car left the road, struck a utility pole and came to rest in...
RCPD: Suspect stole 45 bottles of men's fragrance
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft just before Christmas in Manhattan. Just after 10a.m. on Christmas Eve, officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Ulta Beauty reported an unknown man stole approximately 45 bottles of men's fragrance on December 23.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office investigating accidental shooting.
On December 30th at 8:54 p.m. Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound. During the investigation it was revealed to Deputies the victim received his wound as an older sibling was attempting to clear a firearm, the firearm was discharged and the victim was struck in the shoulder.
