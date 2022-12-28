Violent crash captured on video in Hollywood; residents say stretch of road is known for collisions

Residents living on Cahuenga Boulevard near the 101 Freeway in Hollywood are urging Los Angeles city leaders to make that stretch of road safer after yet another violent hit-and-run crash.

"It just sounded like a jet engine went like went down," said Rich Kane, describing the moment when an out-of-control vehicle crashed outside of his home on Christmas night.

Kane's surveillance cameras captured harrowing footage of the car as it veered off the road, slammed into a tree and then a parked car before coming to a stop around 8:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash is being investigated as a felony hit-and-run after the driver fled the scene. A passenger was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

Kane said, "That car was right here and there's nothing you would be able to do. You wouldn't be able to jump out of the way, so ... an innocent person could have been killed."

He is thankful no one else was hurt.

The driver of an SUV early Tuesday morning slammed into four parked cars in Hollywood before he fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

This isn't the first time a crash like this has caused havoc for people living on the notorious stretch of road.

"Prior to the pandemic it would happen at least one a month. It would always be a Friday, Saturday night, and the cars just zip by here," Kane said.

That driver also fled the scene.

"It's always usually a high-class car or sports car, so the luxury car coming in," Kane said. "And like I said, they hit. I've literally seen people crash their car, pick up their bumper, toss it and then run into the hills."

He said the Cahuenga Boulevard curve, heading toward the freeway, has proven to be dangerous. He urged the city to do something to make it safer like installing a light or speed bumps.

"I really feel all this accidents that have been happened here could have been avoided years ago," Kane said.