KIMT
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is now facing a murder charge for the body of a woman found in a ditch in Olmsted County. Mustafa Rahshad Bush, 39 from Rochester, has been booked into the Adult Detention Center on suspicion of Murder in the 2nd degree. The body of...
Authorities have arrested a 39-year-old Rochester man in connection with murder after a woman's body was found in a ditch Monday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office launched the investigation after someone walking their dog in Cascade Township discovered the body. The victim has since been identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Ann...
KIMT
Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist
WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42. A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg. A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Ann Robinson, who was found in a snowy ditch Monday afternoon in southern Minnesota.The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from someone who had been walking their dog off West River Road in Cascade Township, which is just outside of Rochester.The caller says their dog pulled them towards a ditch, where they spotted an arm sticking out of the snow.Investigators were able to identify Robinson as the deceased. The results of her autopsy have yet to be released, but authorities believe "a firearm to be the ultimate cause of death."A person of interest – a 39-year-old Rochester man – was singled out, and was persuaded by his family to meet in person with investigators. He was then taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. WCCO does not typically identify suspects who have not been formally charged with a crime.
kfgo.com
Arrest made in Minneapolis homicide, 80th in 2022
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting Friday night on the east side of downtown. The shooting death happened as city leaders reported that more than 1,000 were confiscated in 2022. The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. Friday near Hennepin Health Care and US...
KIMT
Albert Lea driver in multi-vehicle accident in Wabasha County
ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Albert Lea driver was involved in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Wabasha County. It happened just before 4 pm at the intersection of Highway 247 and 265th Avenue in Plainview. A 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 42-year-old male from Plainview was driving west and stopped to turn south onto 265th Avenue. The State Patrol says a westbound 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by a 46-year-old female from Plainview crashed into the pickup.
Rochester Woman Killed in St. Paul Crash
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is the victim of a deadly crash that occurred in St. Paul Friday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 31-year-old Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh was traveling south on I-35 E when she made a sudden lane change, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a median wall at the interchange with I-94. The fatal crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m.
KAAL-TV
At least one killed in two separate crashes in Wabasha County
(ABC 6 News) – At least one person was killed after two separate vehicle crashes happened within 15 minutes of each other Friday afternoon. Both crashes happened around 4 p.m., the first injury crash was 1 mile west of Plainview on MN Highway 247 and 265th Ave. According to...
KAAL-TV
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday released the identity of a woman found deceased in a ditch in Cascade Township on Monday night. The body of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of the Eyota and Rochester area was discovered after a resident’s dog located her body in a ditch about 20 to 25 feet off of West River Road near River Bluff Lane NW.
KEYC
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester. Deputies...
KEYC
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has charged Mustafa Bush, 39, with second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. Bush is from Rochester. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the investigative team initially believes a firearm was used to kill Robinson. Robinson’s...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota woman pleads not guilty to Freeborn County drug crime
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested with meth and a stolen handgun is pleading not guilty. Veronica Nicole Garcia, 28 of Wells, is charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, and possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. Garcia was arrested September...
KIMT
Probation for traffic crash and drug possession in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after two separate traffic accidents result in probation for a Rochester man. Aden Hassan Aden, 32, was sentenced Thursday to five years and supervised probation and ordered to either do 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine. Aden...
Sheriff: Man found dead near Elko New Market might've crashed stolen car, froze
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County believe a man found dead near Elko New Market on Friday morning might've crashed a stolen vehicle before dying of cold weather exposure. The Hennepin County...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
Oronoco Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash on I-90
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Mower County injured an Oronoco man early Thursday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 24-year-old Coltin Strop was traveling west on I-90 when he lost control of his Chevy Cobalt and rolled. The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound side of the interstate shortly before 2:40 a.m. about two miles west of the High Forest exit.
KIMT
Rochester man accused of thefts and knife threats pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man accused of thefts and threatening people with a knife is pleading guilty. Damien Dean Rose, 23 of Rochester, was arrested in October and charged with four counts of felony terroristic threats, third-degree burglary, and three counts of misdemeanor theft. Investigators say Rose stole sunglasses from the Apollo Superette in Rochester, rode away on a bicycle, then stole a backpack from a juvenile in the 1300 block of 2nd Street SE. That all happened on September 19.
KIMT
Woman shot in head in Rochester remains in critical condition
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 37-year-old woman who was shot in the head remains in critical condition. Authorities went to a home over the weekend in the 500 block of 19th St. NW. and a five-year-old answered the door and said his mother was hurt. The woman was found unconscious with...
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death
RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County. Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
(Rochester, MN) -- An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found near Rochester. Authorities say a woman walking her dog found the body Monday afternoon in a ditch on West River Road Northwest near River Bluff Lane in Cascade Township. Investigators say the identity of the woman found...
