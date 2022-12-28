ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Some Southwest passengers get luggage back after waiting nearly a week

MILWAUKEE — While Southwest flights are back on schedule, some passengers from earlier flights at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport are still trying to get their bags back. Vinny Wisniewski of New Berlin waited for his and his wife’s bag at the Southwest baggage claim. “We’ve been here for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Southwest Airlines fiasco impacted Waukesha residents

WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game. “We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-41 closure: Burleigh to Watertown Plank starting Jan. 6

MILWAUKEE - Interstate 41 will be shut down between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road from 11 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 6 through 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Traffic in both directions will be closed as crews work to demolish the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the interstate.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

2 Milwaukee Popeyes restaurants temporarily shut down

MILWAUKEE — A pair of Popeyes restaurants in Milwaukee are temporarily shut down. The locations at 29th Street and Capitol Drive and on Silver Spring Drive are now listed as "temporarily closed." In a statement, Popeyes said the closures are because of infrastructure issues and damage from severe weather...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Falling temps to end the year after breaking a couple of records

What a difference less than a week makes! Last Friday morning wind chills were in the -30s and -40s, and yesterday temps warmed all the way up to 60° in Milwaukee!. We came up two degrees shy of tying the record high on Thursday, but we did break two other temperature records. The low temperature on Thursday was only 46°, making it the warmest low temp for that date. We also broke today's record high at midnight! It was still 59° at midnight, breaking the old record high for today's date of 57° set back in 1936.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Milwaukee, What Is The Plan?

As we embark on a new legislative session, there have already been stern indications that things will be difficult for Milwaukee—city and county—in the next state budget. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has stated that he believes the city and county must do more before the idea of a sales tax would be entertained. This was precisely the answer I expected from Representative Vos, and precisely the level of indifference that has gotten us to this point.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

House without heat or water now has flooding

MILWAUKEE — Tiffany Daniel's three-year stay at her rented house on 12th and Walnut streets in Milwaukee is coming to an end. Tuesday, her story aired on WISN 12 News, as she shared her struggle to stay with no heat for nearly two weeks, and no water for the past five days. Then, Wednesday morning, a development for the worse.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WILX-TV

3 arrested in fatal shooting of Milwaukee postal worker

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - New court documents detail a possible motive in the murder of a Milwaukee postal worker, as federal investigators report two men followed him on his route for more than half an hour before his shooting. As 44-year-old postal worker Aundre Cross delivered the mail on a snowy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

The ultimate game of chance: Bingo makes big comeback to Potawatomi

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Bingo made a successful comeback at Potawatomi Casino this week. The bingo hall reopened on Monday for the first time in two years, with games throughout the week. Bingo director, Frank Fischer, said each session has averaged about 400 players. Friday's matinee was one of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Milwaukee gets its Times Square closeup this New Year's Eve

This year, New Year's Eve revelers in Times Square will not only get to see the Wateford crystal ball drop, but they'll also get a nudge to visit Milwaukee. As of Monday, VISIT Milwaukee has a billboard in Times Square, promoting Milwaukee in a 15-second video that will repeat four times per hour.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 in Brookfield re-opened from afternoon crash

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 are closed from Thomas Ln to Calhoun Rd in Brookfield as emergency responders and traffic authorities investigate a crash in the area on Wednesday afternoon. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation (WisDOT), the accident occurred around...
BROOKFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

MPD uses drone to catch suspect wanted for Milwaukee homicide charge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department (MPD) Sergeant used a drone to find a suspect who was wanted for a Milwaukee homicide charge, officials announced Thursday. The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a suspect vehicle on Dec. 21, MPD explained. The car eventually crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12, and the driver fled the scene, according to officials.
MADISON, WI

