What a difference less than a week makes! Last Friday morning wind chills were in the -30s and -40s, and yesterday temps warmed all the way up to 60° in Milwaukee!. We came up two degrees shy of tying the record high on Thursday, but we did break two other temperature records. The low temperature on Thursday was only 46°, making it the warmest low temp for that date. We also broke today's record high at midnight! It was still 59° at midnight, breaking the old record high for today's date of 57° set back in 1936.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO