4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
spectrumnews1.com
Some Southwest passengers get luggage back after waiting nearly a week
MILWAUKEE — While Southwest flights are back on schedule, some passengers from earlier flights at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport are still trying to get their bags back. Vinny Wisniewski of New Berlin waited for his and his wife’s bag at the Southwest baggage claim. “We’ve been here for...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southwest Airlines fiasco impacted Waukesha residents
WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game. “We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home...
WISN
Southwest fiasco derails Wisconsin couple's 20th wedding anniversary celebration
MILWAUKEE — Excited to embark on an 11-day cruise leaving out of Fort Lauderdale to celebrate their 20th anniversary, Mukwonago's Kristine and James Schoolcraft made it as far as Baltimore on Christmas Day before their travel tribulations truly began. "We found out that the flight to Ft. Lauderdale was...
Milwaukee among most competitive rental markets in U.S.: Report
Milwaukee had one of the most competitive rental housing markets in the U.S. in 2022, according to a new report from RentCafe.com.
Milwaukee most expensive large city for utilities, report finds
Milwaukee is the most expensive large city for utilities in the U.S. based on the number of households, according to a new report.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 closure: Burleigh to Watertown Plank starting Jan. 6
MILWAUKEE - Interstate 41 will be shut down between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road from 11 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 6 through 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Traffic in both directions will be closed as crews work to demolish the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the interstate.
WISN
2 Milwaukee Popeyes restaurants temporarily shut down
MILWAUKEE — A pair of Popeyes restaurants in Milwaukee are temporarily shut down. The locations at 29th Street and Capitol Drive and on Silver Spring Drive are now listed as "temporarily closed." In a statement, Popeyes said the closures are because of infrastructure issues and damage from severe weather...
CBS 58
Falling temps to end the year after breaking a couple of records
What a difference less than a week makes! Last Friday morning wind chills were in the -30s and -40s, and yesterday temps warmed all the way up to 60° in Milwaukee!. We came up two degrees shy of tying the record high on Thursday, but we did break two other temperature records. The low temperature on Thursday was only 46°, making it the warmest low temp for that date. We also broke today's record high at midnight! It was still 59° at midnight, breaking the old record high for today's date of 57° set back in 1936.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Milwaukee, What Is The Plan?
As we embark on a new legislative session, there have already been stern indications that things will be difficult for Milwaukee—city and county—in the next state budget. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has stated that he believes the city and county must do more before the idea of a sales tax would be entertained. This was precisely the answer I expected from Representative Vos, and precisely the level of indifference that has gotten us to this point.
WISN
Milwaukee fitness studio temporarily closed after pipe burst, facing more than $100K worth of repairs
MILWAUKEE — A holiday nightmare for one Milwaukee business. A burst pipe left a huge mess at the fitness studio, Barre Code Third Ward. Jamie Tamboli, the owner of Barre Code Third Ward, planned to kick off the last week of 2022 with a full schedule of classes Monday morning.
WISN
House without heat or water now has flooding
MILWAUKEE — Tiffany Daniel's three-year stay at her rented house on 12th and Walnut streets in Milwaukee is coming to an end. Tuesday, her story aired on WISN 12 News, as she shared her struggle to stay with no heat for nearly two weeks, and no water for the past five days. Then, Wednesday morning, a development for the worse.
CBS 58
2 Milwaukee Popeyes temporarily close, some employees protest over working conditions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued temporary closing orders for two Popeyes locations, according to a spokesperson. MHD sent inspectors to the Popeyes on 29th and Capitol Drive and another on 62nd and Silver Spring Drive after receiving a video of flooding inside the restaurants.
WILX-TV
3 arrested in fatal shooting of Milwaukee postal worker
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - New court documents detail a possible motive in the murder of a Milwaukee postal worker, as federal investigators report two men followed him on his route for more than half an hour before his shooting. As 44-year-old postal worker Aundre Cross delivered the mail on a snowy...
Milwaukee man arrested after multi-agency vehicle pursuit in Fond du Lac County
A 30-year-old Milwaukee man engaged in a five-mile police pursuit and crashed head-on into a squad car in Fond du Lac County. Another Milwaukee man remains a suspect for assault charges.
CBS 58
The ultimate game of chance: Bingo makes big comeback to Potawatomi
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Bingo made a successful comeback at Potawatomi Casino this week. The bingo hall reopened on Monday for the first time in two years, with games throughout the week. Bingo director, Frank Fischer, said each session has averaged about 400 players. Friday's matinee was one of the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg – Experienced injury lawyers
West Bend, WI – Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) is a law firm of three experienced injury lawyers. We have a single office in Washington County, although we try cases statewide. Injury law is all we do. The three of us live and have raised our families in...
On Milwaukee
Milwaukee gets its Times Square closeup this New Year's Eve
This year, New Year's Eve revelers in Times Square will not only get to see the Wateford crystal ball drop, but they'll also get a nudge to visit Milwaukee. As of Monday, VISIT Milwaukee has a billboard in Times Square, promoting Milwaukee in a 15-second video that will repeat four times per hour.
WISN
At least 10 vehicles had windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say at least 10 vehicles had their windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee. It happened at about 6:45 p.m. near North 7th Street and McKinley Avenue. Brad Franzen told WISN 12 News he was at the Marquette men's basketball game at Fiserv Forum when...
wtmj.com
Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 in Brookfield re-opened from afternoon crash
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 are closed from Thomas Ln to Calhoun Rd in Brookfield as emergency responders and traffic authorities investigate a crash in the area on Wednesday afternoon. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation (WisDOT), the accident occurred around...
nbc15.com
MPD uses drone to catch suspect wanted for Milwaukee homicide charge
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department (MPD) Sergeant used a drone to find a suspect who was wanted for a Milwaukee homicide charge, officials announced Thursday. The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a suspect vehicle on Dec. 21, MPD explained. The car eventually crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12, and the driver fled the scene, according to officials.
