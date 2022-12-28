Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Analytics deep-dive leads Illini to schematic adjustments
CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has once again made a mid-season pivot with his scheme. His willingness to adapt has paid dividends in years past. Underwood ditched his ‘up the line’ pressure defense after an 0-6 start to Big 12 play at Oklahoma State in 2016-17. His team then went on to go 9-4 over their next 13 to secure an NCAA tournament berth in his first season as a high-major head coach.
ReliaQuest Bowl Preview & Picks: Illinois vs. Mississippi State
TAMPA, Fla. — Illinois football players have enjoyed all the trappings of a Tampa bowl game. The Illini fed giraffes and rode rollercoasters at Busch Gardens. The Illini literally bowled at a bowling alley at Sparkman Wharf. The Illini participated in a beach party at Clearwater Beach, which included jet skis and a pie-eating contest.
Illini WBB starts new year with 90-86 upset of No. 12 Iowa
Illinois women’s basketball is legit good — and first-year head coach Shauna Green’s program proved it on Sunday. The Illini upset No. 12 Iowa 90-86 at State Farm Center, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. Genesis Bryant led Illinois (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) with 24...
No. 24 Mississippi State faces Illinois with heavy hearts
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mississippi State players and staff felt they knew what Mike Leach would want them to do following the Dec. 12 death of the Bulldogs coach due to complications from a heart condition: play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. “It has been expressed and they...
ReliaQuest Bowl a glimpse of Illini's future at RB, DB due to opt outs: 'It’s a great opportunity for them'
TAMPA, Fla. — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl could be a springboard for his program into the 2023 season. That certainly could be true at a few positions. With three of the team’s top stars opting out of Monday’s matchup against Mississippi State (8-4)...
Illini still keeping Bobby Roundtree's legacy strong: ''His legacy is going to be continuing to grow'
TAMPA, Fla. — Jamal Woods and Bobby Roundtree showed up on the campus of the University of Illinois five years ago as a pair of defensive line recruits from Alabama and Florida, respectively, and instantly formed a bond. The two were as good of friends as it gets. Best...
Bethune-Cookman struggles against Big Ten’s Illinois
Kevin Davis scored 13 points while Dylan Robertson added another 12 to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. The post Bethune-Cookman struggles against Big Ten’s Illinois appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Wrestling Tournament Attracts a Crowd
The ‘St. Thomas More New Year’s Challenge’ wrestling tournament attracted 23 high school teams to the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville on Thursday and Friday. Tournament Director Ben Montez says it was a dual team tournament where winners advanced to the next round…. (Tournament Director Ben...
FOX Sports
Illinois' Dain Dainja throws down a monster putback jam against Bethune-Cookman
The Illinois Fighting Illini's Dain Dainja throws down a putback two-handed jam after a turnover committed by Bethune-Cookman. Illinois extends their lead over the Wildcats in the first half.
HS scoreboard (12-30-22)
WCIA — Scores from Friday around Central Illinois, including highlights of St. Joseph-Ogden’s win over Normal U-High in the State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Championship Game. BOYS BASKETBALL: St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Normal University 49 Central 50, Glenwood 49 Central 51, KIPP 43 Williamsville 51, Unity 48 MacArthur 57, Quincy 53 Glenwood 40, Payton College […]
Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 30, 2022
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal Community won its 15th straight girls basketball game and grabbed a tournament title in the process. The Iron (15-0) beat Washington for the second time this season, 47-32, to capture the title of the large school bracket at the State Farm Classic Friday at Shirk Center. Peoria High got a […]
Reaction: Illini land 4-star QB transfer Luke Altmyer
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss the impact of Illinois landing four-star Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer.
muddyriversports.com
Raiders enjoy sweet rewards after capping State Farm Holiday Classic with back-to-back wins
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Christina Meyer made a promise the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball players intended her to keep. So after beating Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53-46 in Thursday night’s fifth-place game of the State Farm Holiday Classic, the Raiders reminded Meyer’s husband — QND coach Kevin Meyer — she said she’d buy the team milkshakes after their final game.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
Champaign County naming battle coming to a close
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A battle in Champaign County is in its home stretch. Urbana is in the lead, but champaign still has time to catch up. Visit Champaign County rolled out a t-shirt competition in October. One shirt says “Team Champaign-Urbana,” and the other says “Team Urbana-Champaign.” They partnered with the History Museum […]
Carle Health and Aetna finalize agreement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Back in October, the two organizations struck a deal where retired state employees with in state-sponsored health benefits would be able to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year. The updated […]
WCIA
Village of Savoy receives $2 million toward road project
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Savoy is planning to start phase two of the Curtis Road Complete Street and Grade Separation Project. Two million dollars in federal money will help pay for utility and right-of way acquisitions. The Village was one of more than 550 places across Illinois that applied for the money. Village of Savoy President John Brown said it’s one more step toward reaching their goal.
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
Effingham Radio
Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected
Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
Big recognition for a small-town issue
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A county in central Illinois made the front page of the New York Times today. It’s over an issue that we’ve reported on and has created a lot of division: a proposed wind farm and it’s not over yet. Next month the Piatt County zoning board will have its final […]
247Sports
68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0