Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night

A pink tree; Hai Karate aftershave; Oysters for Christmas – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Last week, I wrote a column of memories from the Christmases of my youth. Lots of nostalgia. I asked readers for some of their memories. The response was overwhelming. Lots of good stuff was left out, and I apologize for that. Well, here we go:. COMING...
Cleveland’s ‘Mr. Christmas,’ Bill Hixson, dies at 93
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Right until the end, Bill Hixon, co-owner of Hixon’s, the landmark Lakewood holiday shop at 14125 Detroit Ave, was the embodiment of the spirit of Christmas. Hixon passed away at home on Dec. 29 at the age of 93. “He was the meaning of Christmas,” said...
Life in the city: Tours offer a taste of downtown Cleveland apartment living
CLEVELAND, Ohio – High-rises overlooking cheerful Christmas lights, inviting lobbies and swanky amenities. This and much more delighted potential renters, as well as people who just wanted to see what downtown Cleveland has to offer. Downtown Cleveland Alliance, a nonprofit aimed at improving downtown, hosted its first “Downtown Living...
‘Eat & Flourish’ author Albright to give online presentation via Hudson library
HUDSON, Ohio – Journalist Mary Beth Albright will discuss her book, “Eat & Flourish: How Food Supports Emotional Well-Being,” via a Hudson Library & Historical Society free live streaming event. Albright’s presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. She will focus on the science behind...
Franklin Castle, Cleveland’s ‘most haunted house’ opens for overnight stays
Ohio City's historic Franklin Castle, thought to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio, is opening its doors to brave visitors to spend the night.
Funky Winkerbean ends today, after five decades
MEDINA, Ohio – Don’t miss today’s Funky Winkerbean comic strip. It’s the last in a 50-plus-year run. Medina resident and cartoonist Tom Batiuk started the strip in 1972, three years after graduating from Kent State University, where he studied fine art. He announced in November that Funky Winkerbean would end on Dec. 31, 2022.
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
'Very frustrating': Playhouse Square residents react to string of car break-ins in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have made one arrest and identified other suspects after an increase in car break-ins in the downtown area. Justin School lives in an apartment in the Hanna Building in the Playhouse Square neighborhood, and pays to park his car in a separate, private surface lot, which is not owned by his building, off of Prospect Ave. East. On December 19th, he walked outside to find his car had been broken into.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s first year in office: Some wins, some snags, and lessons learned
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Justin Bibb stepped into the mayor’s office last January, it was the first time in half-a-generation that a new leader was at the helm of City Hall. What unfolded in the following year – the 35-year-old’s first in public office -- was a testament to the fresh approach that 63% of city voters wanted when they cast their ballots for Bibb: There were some victories, a few bumps along the way, and a learning curve underscoring it all.
Best Cleveland steakhouses, donuts, coffee shops, delis, ice cream shops, soups and more: Yelp’s top spots for 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The end of any year is always a time to pause and reflect. For most of us, it is a time to remember all the good life has to offer -- most including cherished times spent with loved ones sharing a great meal or having fun at one of Northeast Ohio’s many attractions.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
spectrumnews1.com
Busy New Year's Eve gives restaurants a boost
CLEVELAND — Nick Kostis is the owner of the the Pickwick and Frolic, a venue that is a restaurant, a theater and place to watch live shows. He is preparing the business for a busy New Year’s Eve. Last year’s holiday had a new COVID variant going around, so this year he’s hoping people will be more comfortable coming out, since the holiday festivities in town are usually a draw.
Where does Cleveland rank among best cities for New Year’s Eve?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – First, we hear Cleveland doesn’t fare all that great in a ranking of best cities to celebrate Christmas. Now add New Year’s Eve to the list. WalletHub, the personal-finance website that analyzes data across various topics, ranked the best cities for New Year’s Eve. Cleveland was No. 60 – one position ahead of that party capital Chandler, Arizona, and one behind Memphis.
As we embark on a new year, resolve to have hope, to listen, and work for betterment of others: Editorial
A new year arrived at midnight, ushering Greater Cleveland into 2023, beckoning us onward -- and upward -- today and on each of the 364 days that will follow. While Christmas is a time to look back, New Year’s Day is a time to look ahead, when people make resolutions to better themselves and the world we all share.
Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
This Ohio city ranked among “neediest” in America
Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.
Officers help man stranded in storm, find he is wanted by county: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Obstructing official business: Tuttle Road. At 8:30 a.m. Dec. 23, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Tuttle Road to assist a male who reported that he had been left stranded in that day’s storm. Officers learned that the man, 22, of Painesville, was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for felony narcotics violations.
Death toll tops 60 from historic blizzard, driver who appeared passed out in car drags Akron medic, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the dozens killed related to last week’s historic blizzard, how Ohio is helping the city...
Lucky 2022 — A look back at big lottery winners in Northeast Ohio this year
Several lucky players won over $1 million from lottery games right here in Northeast Ohio during 2022.
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area. If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.
