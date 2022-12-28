ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night

By Alexis Oatman, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cleveland.com

Funky Winkerbean ends today, after five decades

MEDINA, Ohio – Don’t miss today’s Funky Winkerbean comic strip. It’s the last in a 50-plus-year run. Medina resident and cartoonist Tom Batiuk started the strip in 1972, three years after graduating from Kent State University, where he studied fine art. He announced in November that Funky Winkerbean would end on Dec. 31, 2022.
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

'Very frustrating': Playhouse Square residents react to string of car break-ins in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have made one arrest and identified other suspects after an increase in car break-ins in the downtown area. Justin School lives in an apartment in the Hanna Building in the Playhouse Square neighborhood, and pays to park his car in a separate, private surface lot, which is not owned by his building, off of Prospect Ave. East. On December 19th, he walked outside to find his car had been broken into.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s first year in office: Some wins, some snags, and lessons learned

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Justin Bibb stepped into the mayor’s office last January, it was the first time in half-a-generation that a new leader was at the helm of City Hall. What unfolded in the following year – the 35-year-old’s first in public office -- was a testament to the fresh approach that 63% of city voters wanted when they cast their ballots for Bibb: There were some victories, a few bumps along the way, and a learning curve underscoring it all.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Busy New Year's Eve gives restaurants a boost

CLEVELAND — Nick Kostis is the owner of the the Pickwick and Frolic, a venue that is a restaurant, a theater and place to watch live shows. He is preparing the business for a busy New Year’s Eve. Last year’s holiday had a new COVID variant going around, so this year he’s hoping people will be more comfortable coming out, since the holiday festivities in town are usually a draw.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Where does Cleveland rank among best cities for New Year’s Eve?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – First, we hear Cleveland doesn’t fare all that great in a ranking of best cities to celebrate Christmas. Now add New Year’s Eve to the list. WalletHub, the personal-finance website that analyzes data across various topics, ranked the best cities for New Year’s Eve. Cleveland was No. 60 – one position ahead of that party capital Chandler, Arizona, and one behind Memphis.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Officers help man stranded in storm, find he is wanted by county: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Obstructing official business: Tuttle Road. At 8:30 a.m. Dec. 23, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Tuttle Road to assist a male who reported that he had been left stranded in that day’s storm. Officers learned that the man, 22, of Painesville, was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for felony narcotics violations.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area. If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
