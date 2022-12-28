ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disney adds ‘courtesy’ section to park websites in hopes of improving visitor behavior

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cindy Von Quednow, Chip Yost
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzwY8_0jwhEb3s00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

( KTLA ) – Disneyland and Disney World have added “courtesy” sections to their websites apparently in response to an increase in fights at the theme parks.

The section was added to Disneyland’s “Top Things You Should Know” area.

“We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. To help Guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland Resort rules,” it reads.

The section then links to the park’s rules , which includes information about what is and isn’t allowed inside.

The Disneyland and Disney World rides, attractions and shows debuting in 2023

The preexisting page also details the park’s courtesy policy:

“Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others,” the section reads.

The added notice is in response to an increase in fights at Disney theme parks, the Orange County Register reported .

Disney World added the section in mid-December, while Disneyland added it around the holiday season.

The wording on the Disney World website is slightly more detailed :

“Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort,” it reads.

Disney+ adds 3 R-rated movies to platform

There have been recent physical altercations and screaming matches at the Florida theme parks, and a fight broke out during the “Fantasmic” show at Disneyland in May , according to the Register.

Additionally, reports from Anaheim police indicate visitors have been removed from Disneyland or issued citations for violent encounters, the newspaper reported.

Police told KTLA that incidents at the park are handled internally by security.

When asked if the theme park had seen any kind of uptick in those kinds of incidents, Disneyland officials did not have any further comment, and indicated that the advisory speaks for itself.

Knott’s Berry Farm earlier this year added — and has since updated — a chaperone policy in an effort to prevent fights at the Buena Park theme park. Response to the policy have been mostly positive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Ohio pub suspect arrested, charged with murder

The incident began as an argument inside Putter’s Pub, close to where Whitmore was found. During the altercation, security at the bar ushered Whitmore and Kennieyl Rice, along with Dashawn Thorpe, Rashid McKay and Rashaun Thorpe out to the parking lot.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WDTN

2 sent to the hospital following shooting in Springfield

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are in the hospital following a morning shooting on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, authorities received a call at 7:32 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 100 block of South Race Street in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found a male and female shot. The two people […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Teddy Roosevelt-inspired bar expands with central Ohio location

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — An upscale cocktail bar and lounge honoring the 26th president of the United States is opening a central Ohio location this weekend. The Roosevelt Room in Dublin’s Bridge Park at 6544 Longshore Loop across from the AC Hotel is welcoming guests for the first time on Friday. The opening marks the […]
DUBLIN, OH
WDTN

Power returns after over 10K affected by outages in Kettering, Oakwood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People across a portion of Montgomery County reported power outages to AES Thursday night. According to AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel, around 10,500 people were in the dark this evening around 5:30 p.m. when the outage first occurred. Kabel said AES Ohio crews were working to get […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Will COVID tests still be free in 2023?

In December, the White House released another batch of four free at-home COVID-19 tests per household. If you haven't claimed them yet, you can still get them shipped to you courtesy of the United States Postal Service.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Fire crews extinguish fire at restaurant in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews responded to a local restaurant in northern Montgomery County overnight. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a fire broke out in the 300 block of North Dixie Drive in Vandalia at Oscars Bar and Grill. Crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Our 2 NEWS crew on scene […]
VANDALIA, OH
WDTN

WDTN

40K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy