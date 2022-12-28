ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Get 10TB of Cloud Storage for Life for Less Than $90

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICXo3_0jwhETww00

All of us make a lot of data in our everyday lives; entrepreneurs just happen to make a little more. Data management is one of the most important skills an entrepreneur can have because it helps them stay organized and use data effectively to run their businesses. But when your devices are too full of files, they can slow down or even stop working altogether. That's why you need reliable cloud storage like Prism Drive.

Prism Drive is an efficient, secure way to clear space on your phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop and it's currently on sale in the Entrepreneur Store for the best price you'll find on the web. This storage solution allows you to upload any files (up to 10GB) from XLS to JPEG and everything in between straight to an organized hub where you can access all of your files from any device.

Prism Drive makes it easy to organize your files and preview them inline so you don't have to download them back to your computer to figure out what exactly they are. You can create shareable, password-protected links for all files, even large ones, to share with friends or colleagues, and even recover accidentally deleted files for 30 days in the trash bin. All of this is done through intuitive dragging and dropping.

Perhaps most importantly, Prism Drive complies with all privacy laws and offers the strongest available transfer encryption with zero knowledge on their end of the files you're sending.

User Amir Khulad writes, "Easy to download and use. I bought 2TB for one year and this will help keep all my data safe in one location and give me the easy access I need to use it."

For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to 10TB of Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for the best price you'll find online, at just $89.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 1

Related
Phone Arena

Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low

If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale. The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor just got a price cut

To maximize the capabilities of the machine that you purchased from gaming PC deals, you should think about buying the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor. It’s still not cheap after Samsung’s $600 discount, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,500, but it’s one of the best investments that you can make if you’re serious about gaming. We’re not sure how long this lowered price will remain available though, so you shouldn’t take too much time thinking about grabbing this offer from Samsung’s gaming monitor deals.
Pinkbike.com

University Student Designs Oleo Shock With a Titanium Shaft

Hi Marcus, thank you for submitting photos of the shock that you designed and built yourself. Can you please tell us about your background and why you made this shock?. Marcus: I’ve raced and ridden bikes for most of my life, mostly XC racing and now enduro riding alongside my university studies. I’m at Lancaster University doing MEng (Integrated masters) Mechanical Engineering, this project was my 3rd year dissertation counting towards my degree.
yankodesign.com

Electric Bus concept with individual-wheel drive and x-by-wire system makes it the ultimate city beast

Although a pretty large vehicle, the REE XBW has immense control, can navigate narrow areas and make sharp turns with ease, and can instantly parallel park without any effort. The secret? Its unique independent-wheel-drive build that allows all four wheels to operate independently, turning and rotating on their own to help the electric bus easily maneuver across a variety of challenging paths. Each wheel has its own motor, brake, and gearbox, and the REE XBW’s drive-by-wire, brake-by-wire, and steer-by-wire technology replace mechanical or hydraulic systems with electronic ones. This means you can design a bus with a steering wheel placed practically anywhere, giving it a sort of flexibility that other EVs don’t possess.
Entrepreneur

2 Little-Known Software Stocks to Buy in 2023

The software industry witnessed solid growth during the pandemic and is expected to see continued growth amid rapid digitization. Given the favorable prospects of the industry, under-the-radar software stocks Synopsys...
makeuseof.com

What Is VPN Obfuscation and Why Is It Important?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using a VPN is always a good idea. It hides your identity, encrypts your traffic, bypasses internet censorship, and grants you access to restricted content. Sadly, governments and online services learned to detect and block VPN traffic.
teslarati.com

Tesla Model S and Model X get last-minute discounts for 2022

It appears that Tesla’s year-end sale for its premium all-electric vehicles in the United States is not over yet. As could be seen on the electric vehicle maker’s official website, it’s not just new Model 3 and Model Y inventory units that are being given discounts. Now, Model S and Model X inventory units come with perks as well provided that the vehicles are delivered before the end of the year.
ZDNet

I bought Apple's M2 MacBook Air and now I'm weeping

How often can a gadget make you confront your own weaknesses, especially the lies you tell yourself?. Not often, I tell myself. I can usually resist the latest, greatest, most hyped-up piece of technology. Until I'm sure I don't just want it, but need it. Oh, all right, I may...
Android Headlines

TSMC begins mass production of 3nm semiconductor chips

TSMC has begun the mass production of its 3nm semiconductor chips. The company today held a ceremony at its Fab 18 construction site in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) to celebrate this “important milestone”. The ceremony was attended by its suppliers, partners, government officials, and members of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association. The firm also announced capacity expansion during this topping ceremony.
ARIZONA STATE
lawstreetmedia.com

Consumers Sue Apple for Selling New Model iPhones Without Power Adapter

A lawsuit filed in East St. Louis, Illinois federal court has taken on Apple Inc. for allegedly failing to include a power adapter with its iPhone models 12 through 14, which the class action claims renders the products “incomplete” and “devoid of essential functionality.”. Apple’s fine print...
ILLINOIS STATE
bicmagazine.com

Tiger XT Range - A New Generation of VOC Detectors

The requirement to detect and reduce the release of VOCs is driven by several factors, including occupational safety and environmental regulations, as well as the need for companies to perform in line with their environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives. Most VOCs have a variety of risks, such as flammability...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

83K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy