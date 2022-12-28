ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Van Lathan Calls Out Akon For “Sh*tting” On The African-American Experience

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Van Lathan is displeased by Akon ’s sentiments that Africans are better performers than Black Americans. On Tuesday (Dec. 27), the former TMZ cohost and senior producer took to Instagram to unload on the Konvicted musician and his “clown sh*t” that Lathan claims he’s engaged in “for years now.”

“First off, Akon has been on his clown sh*t for years now, but that’s another topic,” Van expressed. “God Bless him. I wanna say something, though. I’m Black. Like Black American Black. Like South Louisiana bayou bondage Black.”

More from VIBE.com

He asserts his pride in his Black American culture and pushes back on the idea that it’s less than African culture. Lathan then analyzed the intention behind the opinionated artist’s comments accusing him of “sh*tting” on an “entire experience I feel connected to by birthright.”

Lathan continued, speaking directly to the St. Louis-born, Senegalese-American’s remarks discussing American performers and their “bored as hell,” half-spirited performances.

“The type of Black where you understand the beauty and the danger of your skin from the beginning, because the old people want you [to] know what they been through. Real talk, I’m sick of seeing people shit on that.

“And make no mistake, when you single out Black Americans for criticism, the ones who have culturally empowered the entire diaspora, you’re sh*tting an entire experience I feel connected to by birthright. Why do people who’ve like Akon, who’ve made millions of dollars cosplaying like brothers from Atlanta or Miami feel the need to tear into us specifically?”

Lathan then poses a question of whether or not Black Americans are connected to the greater cultural milieu of the diaspora. The Higher Learning co-host admits that he’s “insecure” about Black Americans’ standing in the diaspora and worries that Akon’s comments don’t exist in a vacuum.

“There’s this fear that I have, that fear is that there is no diaspora. That fear is that Black Americans are to other Black people worldwide what we’ve always been here, workhorses used to plow through and build something for someone else, who then eats off it, before turning around and shooting the horse in the head. That might be irrational, but I’m insecure. I’m as insecure as Akon must be to have strapped a PS5 to his head and called it hair.”

The multimedia personality’s response arrives on the heels of the Konvict Muzik head honcho’s statements on The Zeze Millz Show . In the viral clip, the singer, legally known as Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, spoke about the differences between African and Black American entertainers. Thiam, 49, explained that Africans are “a little different when it comes to stage presence.”

He continued, stating that Black Americans would be onstage “wobbling, pants hanging half down, bored as hell, half asleep ’cause they high as hell on stage. But [in] Africa, we wake up in the morning, like, look at these YouTube clips of all these kids from Uganda. Like these kids are performers. So for us, it comes [naturally].”

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Styles P Blasts J-Hood Over ‘My Expert Opinion’ Remarks: “Stop Lying On People’s Names”

Styles P was quick to defend himself and his LOX brethren this week after former D-Block member J-Hood claimed the crew may have finessed him out of $60K. During J-Hood’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, the rapper recalled his home burning down and using his $25K advance from the group to address the unfortunate incident. However, KOCH Ent. label execs allegedly told the artist that he was actually given a $60K check to put towards repairs, renovations, etc. He claims he never received the check, leading him to believe Styles, Sheek Louch or DJ Supa Mario...
Vibe

Van Lathan Asserts The “Internet Is Getting People Killed”

Van Lathan has a new gig as the host of Hip-Hop Homicides, and has revealed what he’s learned most since doing the show. On Wednesday (Dec. 28), Lathan sat down for an interview for VLAD TV where they spoke about the new show and the number of rappers killed by gun violence. After running through a list of deceased emcees, Vlad asks about the most shocking thing he’s learned from being attached to the crime series. More from VIBE.comDrake Says He "Never Met" Woman Who Claims He Flew Her OutVan Lathan Calls Out Akon For "Sh*tting" On The African-American ExperienceKendrick Lamar Reveals...
Vibe

YSL Member Has Agreed To Testify Against Young Thug, YSL Gang

While Gunna and other associates of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang managed to obtain plea deals that didn’t require their testimony, one member of the crew has agreed to testify against Young Thug and other affiliates in their current RICO case in an effort to secure his own freedom. Antonio Sledge, aka Mounk Tounk, appeared at a hearing in Atlanta Wednesday where he pled guilty to conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. More from VIBE.comBoosie Badazz Wants To Bring YSL Rico Case To The Big ScreenYoung Thug Adds Hip-Hop...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Shaquille O’Neal Unveils Recent Weight Loss

These days, Shaquille O’Neal is sporting a new look. The retired NBA legend has shed 40 pounds and is looking to lose more weight before he turns 51 in March. O’Neal spoke with Entertainment Tonight on Monday (Dec. 26) about what prompted his weight loss and how exactly he got it done. “I got a couple people involved—It’s all about eating right. A friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work,” reflected the now sports analyst, 50. More from VIBE.comAlonzo Mourning And Shaquille O'Neal Build "Comebaq Court" For...
Vibe

Kel Mitchell’s Daughter Calls Him Out For Being An “Absentee Narcissist”

Kel Mitchell’s eldest daughter, Allure, is breaking her silence regarding her famous father. The 21-year-old recently aired some alleged dirty laundry in a now-deleted TikTok video about the beloved actor and their seemingly estranged relationship. “I guess ten years without your children could do this to you. I am done being silenced,” she wrote in the lengthy caption. “My father is the type of man to fake as if he’s in my life but he’s not. He was there ‘financially.'” The video was based on a trend where users call out people who’ve wronged them.More from VIBE.comDiddy Shares First Photo Of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Kodak Black Blasts Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Conviction

Kodak Black is not happy about Tory Lanez being found guilty on all three charges in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial. The 25-year-old had some incendiary words for both the Grammy winner and Jay-Z, whom many people have intimated has some involvement in the jury’s decision. “This sh*t ain’t right homie,” the “Super Gremlin” rapper said. “Tory Lanez a good ni**a, bruh. If I had come out and done some sh*t and this sh*t f**king with my Christmas Eve, homie, ni**as ain’t finna talk about that, ni**as finna act like this sh*t ain’t even happen.”More from VIBE.comNicci Gilbert Takes Down...
Vibe

Jo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley’s Grandson, Dead At 31

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley and Stephen Marley’s son, has died at 31. Rolling Stone reports that the Jamaican musician’s cause of death is currently unknown, with details not being immediately given. More from VIBE.comThom Bell, Philadelphia Music Legend, Dead at 79Ronnie Hillman Jr., Super Bowl-Winning NFL Player, Dead At 31Sonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55 However, Jamaican politician, Opposition Leader, and president of the People’s National Party, Mark J. Golding, took to Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 27) to disclose that the Marley descendant had passed away.  “I’ve just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph “Jo Mersa”...
Vibe

Sony Music Responsible For Paying $160M For Cousin Stizz Concert Shooting

Sony Music Holdings will have to pay $160 million in damages after two concert attendees died via gunshot at a Cousin Stizz show in Atlanta in 2017. The decision was reached on Dec. 15. AllHipHop reported that Sony was found partially at fault for the deaths, as they did not offer sufficient protection for the concertgoers. The $160 million also covers two other merged cases that Sony was sued for with similar circumstances. More from VIBE.comSir Jinx Dubs Ice Cube "A Fake Gangster" Amid Ongoing LawsuitNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered To Settle Lawsuit Against Alleged Rape VictimRoddy Ricch Facing...
ATLANTA, GA
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Vibe

Trae Tha Truth Turns Himself In To Authorities After Z-Ro Presses Charges

Trae Tha Truth turned himself in to Houston authorities on Thursday evening (Dec. 29). The 42-year-old is facing assault charges brought against him by his cousin, Z-Ro, after an August altercation. The scuffle between the Houston rappers reportedly took place after a celebrity basketball game hosted by 50 Cent. Footage shows several men jumping the “Help Me Please” rapper outside of a restaurant while he is curled up in a ball. Trae can be seen trying to hold the men back before ultimately stepping in and making verbal threats alongside his crew.More from VIBE.comTrae Tha Truth Lends A Hand To...
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Yung Joc Loses Bet, Shaves Head After Tory Lanez Is Found Guilty

According to general consensus, it was unclear how the shooting trial between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion would turn out. Yung Joc, along with Lanez himself, assumed the “Say It” rapper would walk away scot-free. Joc was so confident in his prediction that he bet his Streetz 94.5 Morning Takeover co-host Mz. Shyneka he would shave his head if Lanez was found guilty. On Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star kept his promise. With Project Pat’s “Chickenhead” playing in the background, Bonnie Banks joked, “I just wanna see your bald head scalawag” before offering him his...
Vibe

Fivio Foreign Reacts To His Girl Going Off Over Asian Doll Twerking Video

Fivio Foreign is not pleased with the backlash that came from his girlfriend after a video surfaced of him dancing with Asian Doll. The 32-year-old took to Twitter to express his disdain. “A ni** can’t dance w. His friend,” the Brooklyn drill rapper said. “This world demonic smh.” This tweet followed an incensed Instagram Live session from his girlfriend, Jasmine Giselle, where she blasted the “City Of Gods” rapper for catching a twerk from the Dallas rapper to Ice Spice’s new record “In Ha Mood.” “Home here. But posted up with Asian Doll, you real cute,” Giselle said to Fivi during her...
Vibe

RBX Recalls Dr. Dre Cautioning Him On Receiving “Gifts” From Suge Knight

Dr. Dre’s storied career in music has afforded him many significant experiences, thus a wealth of wisdom. Former Death Row Records artist RBX recently recounted an experience where the 57-year-old cautioned him on blindly taking gifts from their former CEO, Suge Knight. The “A.W.O.L” rapper was interviewed by The Art Of Dialogue on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and spoke about being gifted a brand new 750 BMW by Suge in 1995. Though an exciting moment, both his lawyer and the Aftermath Entertainment CEO said to ensure he wasn’t driving around without proper documentation. More from VIBE.comDJ Quik Says He Deserves To Be...
Vibe

Young Thug Adds Hip-Hop Experts To Witness List For YSL RICO Trial

Young Thug’s legal team has submitted the rapper’s witness list as he prepares to face trial and appears to be leaning on the expertise of Hip-Hop historians and authors to help plead his case. According to AllHipHop, Thug’s witness list was turned in on Sunday (Dec. 18) and includes a number of esteemed authors and college professors, who are considered experts of Hip-Hop culture and rap lyrics. Among those who could possibly appear in court on the Slime Language rapper’s behalf are Dr. Erik Nielson, who co-authored the book Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics and Guilt in America, Dr. Adam...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion’s Legal Battle Against 1501 Moving To Trial

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment is officially going to trial after the Houston rapper scored an early legal win. Rolling Stone reported a judge sided with the 27-year-old musician in a pre-trial ruling. According to the outlet, a Texas judge declined the record label’s request to claim the 2021 project Something for Thee Hotties did not count as an album in the rapper’s, legal name Megan Pete, contract terms. 1501, founded by Carl Crawford, made the request in September 2021 and argued the court should dismiss the pending trial under these circumstances. More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Is The...
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Tracy Morgan Says The Pressure Of Stardom Drove His Alcoholism

Tracy Morgan is known as a jokester, but recently touched on the serious topic of alcoholism, which he’s struggled with in the past. The 54-year-old appeared on Maino Presents Kitchen Talk on Fox Soul this week, where he spoke on how he used alcohol as a coping mechanism upon his ascent to stardom. Morgan recalled being offered free drinks at high-profile clubs and events due to his celebrity status.More from VIBE.comTracy Morgan Says Kanye West Is Enough To Keep Him From Talking PoliticsTaraji P. Henson Unlocks The Key To Men's Minds In 'What Men Want' TrailerTiffany Haddish Details Brief Feud...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Pam Grier Planning Film With Cardi B

Pam Grier has shared details of new potential projects, including a movie she hopes to co-star in with Cardi B. The veteran actress shared what she has in the works with Rolling Stone in a recently published interview. More from VIBE.comTyler Perry To Direct Netflix Film About WWII All-Black Female BattalionCardi B Gifts Offset With Tropical Getaway For His 31st BirthdayCardi B Reveals 95 Percent Of Her Butt Injections Have Been Removed “I’m writing something for me and Cardi B,” the 73-year-old shared after affirming her status as a cross-generational, cross-cultural talent. The Sheba Baby star also opened up about her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Breaks Ceiling With 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Drake and 21 Savage have reached new heights, as their collaborative LP, Her Loss, has just surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, ChartData reports. On Sunday (Dec. 25), the music data platform tweeted out the news following the project’s success after being released under two months ago on Nov. 4th. Reportedly, Her Loss has become the “A Lot” rapper’s first LP to meet such a feat, as this is the twelfth for Drake. More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage's ‘Her Loss’ Debuts At #1Drake's Producer Noah '40' Shebib Shows Love To Megan Thee StallionDrake Lyrics From His 'Degrassi' Years Resurface In...
Vibe

Elisabeth Ovesen, Formerly Karrine Steffans, Announces Pregnancy

Elisabeth Ovesen, formerly known as Karrine Steffans, has announced that she is expecting her second child. The Instagram post of her holding a positive pregnancy test was captioned, “For some women, women like me, these two lines are scary.” Ovesen spoke on her worries, as well as the silver linings she’s looking forward to. “They conjure feelings of fear and anticipation, anxiety and confusion. Memories of past reproductive and pregnancy traumas rise to the surface,” wrote the former video vixen, 44. “Frantic calls to the doctor, emergency appointments, blood work and ultrasounds—not just to check on the new life developing...
Vibe

Drake Says He “Never Met” Woman Who Claims He Flew Her Out

A woman has gone viral after sharing her story of an excursion with Drake. The Canadian rapper, however, has denied the entire ordeal. In her tale — shared on TikTok — the woman explained how The 6 God allegedly smacked her phone from her hand after a sexual encounter.  According to her claims, the 36-year-old rapper financed her travel to visit him after an exchange on social media. In her version of events, she and Drake communicated via text for a couple of days before he chartered a jet for them to meet on Nov. 16.More from VIBE.comDrake Sets New Career...
Vibe

Vibe

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy