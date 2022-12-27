The City of Crossville expects to go live with a new pedestrian hybrid beacon on Miller Avenue at Martin Elementary next week. The beacon is designed to help pedestrians safely cross roadways at midblock crossings. Motorists should visit any Peg Broadcasting web site or FaceBook page for instructions on use and how to approach the non-intersection crosswalk. The lights are currently in flash mode but are expected to become fully operational some time next week.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO