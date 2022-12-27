ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

waewradio.com

TN Winter Storm Death Toll Now 8

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 8 weather-related fatalities due to the recent winter storm. Six people, 4 adults and 2 children, died in a house fire in Cumberland County early Monday morning on December 26, 2022. Two more fatalities were reported in Shelby County. On Thursday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) reported 32 counties currently have issues to their water systems in the aftermath of the Arctic blast. Fifteen local jurisdictions have issued boil water advisories.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Deadly Cumberland County house fire update

Authorities have released the identities of three of six people killed in a residential fire in Cumberland County on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. WATE Midday News. Authorities have released the identities of three of six people killed in a residential fire in Cumberland County on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. WATE Midday News.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Water line breaks in front of hospital

A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. 2022 a quiet year for tornadoes. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Out of control’ brush fire tamed in Monroe County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Madisonville in Monroe County on Thursday that spanned at least 20 acres. Monroe County Emergency Services officials called the fire “out of control” and urged people to avoid the area. As of 4:00 p.m., Notchey Creek...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
waewradio.com

Marco’s Pizza Donates 20% of Orders to McCoy Family on January 2

On December 26th the McCoy Family lost their home and 6 family members to a house fire, leaving behind 4 children. On Monday January 2, 2023 when you place your order at Marco’s Pizza in Crossville and mention your support for the McCoy Family, 20% of your order will be donated to the fund set up at the First National Bank in Crossville for the McCoy Family. To place orders call Marco’s Pizza at 931-250-8666.
CROSSVILLE, TN
waewradio.com

New Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon/Crosswalk To Go Live On Miller Ave. In Crossville

The City of Crossville expects to go live with a new pedestrian hybrid beacon on Miller Avenue at Martin Elementary next week. The beacon is designed to help pedestrians safely cross roadways at midblock crossings. Motorists should visit any Peg Broadcasting web site or FaceBook page for instructions on use and how to approach the non-intersection crosswalk. The lights are currently in flash mode but are expected to become fully operational some time next week.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Closings and Delays for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Due to the weather and icy conditions, City of Oak Ridge offices will be on a 3-hour delay tomorrow (Tuesday, December 27, 2022) — opening at 11 a.m. Essential employees will be required to report at their regular time. Roane County: From Roane County Executive Wade Creswell “The Roane...
OAK RIDGE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON

The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Missing McMinnville Man Found Safe

The TBI and Warren County authorities announced on Tuesday Wayland Cato, the subject of a #TNSilverAlert issued on December 21, 2022, has been found safe in McMinnville. The 35-year-old Cato has a medical condition that may have impaired his ability to return safely without assistance. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
WDEF

Man Involved in Deadly Christmas Crash Charged with Vehicular Homicide

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)-A man involved in a deadly Christmas Night crash in Bradley County has been booked into Bradley County Jail. 42 year old Patricke Conley is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assualt. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that around 6:30 Sunday evening,...
CLEVELAND, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CUMBERLAND CO SHERIFF: SEVERAL DEAD IN HOUSE FIRE ON PLATEAU ROAD

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department posted this release on Facebook at 9:17 this morning. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, CCEMA, CCFD, and CCRescue Squad are out at a house fire where several are believed to have perished overnight on Plateau Road. We believe as many as six lives were...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
KAT Adventures

Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022

The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
TENNESSEE STATE

