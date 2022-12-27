Read full article on original website
TN Winter Storm Death Toll Now 8
The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 8 weather-related fatalities due to the recent winter storm. Six people, 4 adults and 2 children, died in a house fire in Cumberland County early Monday morning on December 26, 2022. Two more fatalities were reported in Shelby County. On Thursday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) reported 32 counties currently have issues to their water systems in the aftermath of the Arctic blast. Fifteen local jurisdictions have issued boil water advisories.
WKRN
Deadly Cumberland County house fire update
Authorities have released the identities of three of six people killed in a residential fire in Cumberland County on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. WATE Midday News. Authorities have released the identities of three of six people killed in a residential fire in Cumberland County on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. WATE Midday News.
WKRN
Water line breaks in front of hospital
A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. 2022 a quiet year for tornadoes. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in...
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
WTVCFOX
Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
WYSH AM 1380
UPDATE: Clinton drive-thru closed “few weeks” after “major” water damage
The drive-thru serving the Anderson County Trustee and Clerk’s Offices in the parking garage of the Jolley Building in downtown Clinton will remain closed until further notice after a water pipe froze overnight Wednesday and burst, causing what County Clerk Jeff Cole called “major water damage.”. Cole and...
wvlt.tv
‘Out of control’ brush fire tamed in Monroe County
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Madisonville in Monroe County on Thursday that spanned at least 20 acres. Monroe County Emergency Services officials called the fire “out of control” and urged people to avoid the area. As of 4:00 p.m., Notchey Creek...
waewradio.com
Marco’s Pizza Donates 20% of Orders to McCoy Family on January 2
On December 26th the McCoy Family lost their home and 6 family members to a house fire, leaving behind 4 children. On Monday January 2, 2023 when you place your order at Marco’s Pizza in Crossville and mention your support for the McCoy Family, 20% of your order will be donated to the fund set up at the First National Bank in Crossville for the McCoy Family. To place orders call Marco’s Pizza at 931-250-8666.
waewradio.com
New Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon/Crosswalk To Go Live On Miller Ave. In Crossville
The City of Crossville expects to go live with a new pedestrian hybrid beacon on Miller Avenue at Martin Elementary next week. The beacon is designed to help pedestrians safely cross roadways at midblock crossings. Motorists should visit any Peg Broadcasting web site or FaceBook page for instructions on use and how to approach the non-intersection crosswalk. The lights are currently in flash mode but are expected to become fully operational some time next week.
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
Teacher, husband killed in Christmas Day crash in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Christmas night crash on US Highway 64 in Bradley County claimed the lives of the driver and the adult passenger in the vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Jeep Wagoneer SUV was headed east on Highway 64 when it was struck head-on by an Isuzu Ascender SUV.
bbbtv12.com
Closings and Delays for Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Due to the weather and icy conditions, City of Oak Ridge offices will be on a 3-hour delay tomorrow (Tuesday, December 27, 2022) — opening at 11 a.m. Essential employees will be required to report at their regular time. Roane County: From Roane County Executive Wade Creswell “The Roane...
Family member remembers sister killed in Cumberland County fire
A family member of one of the victims of a Cumberland County house fire that claimed the lives of six people shared her memories of their sister on Tuesday.
crossvillenews1st.com
FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON
The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
WTVCFOX
Etowah homeowner digging a ditch hits a gas line, causing a gas leak Tuesday night
ETOWAH, Tenn. — Etowah Rural Fire & Rescue Department helped fix a ruptured gas line and leak after they say a home owner ruptured it while digging a ditch. The was dispatched to the 100 block of County Road 896 to the report of a ruptured gas line Tuesday night.
WKRN
Skeletal remains found in Putnam County believed to be missing man, sheriff says
More than three months after a missing Baxter man last spoke to his family, Putnam County authorities believe they discovered his remains. Skeletal remains found in Putnam County believed …. More than three months after a missing Baxter man last spoke to his family, Putnam County authorities believe they discovered...
Missing McMinnville Man Found Safe
The TBI and Warren County authorities announced on Tuesday Wayland Cato, the subject of a #TNSilverAlert issued on December 21, 2022, has been found safe in McMinnville. The 35-year-old Cato has a medical condition that may have impaired his ability to return safely without assistance. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
WDEF
Man Involved in Deadly Christmas Crash Charged with Vehicular Homicide
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)-A man involved in a deadly Christmas Night crash in Bradley County has been booked into Bradley County Jail. 42 year old Patricke Conley is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assualt. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that around 6:30 Sunday evening,...
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBERLAND CO SHERIFF: SEVERAL DEAD IN HOUSE FIRE ON PLATEAU ROAD
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department posted this release on Facebook at 9:17 this morning. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, CCEMA, CCFD, and CCRescue Squad are out at a house fire where several are believed to have perished overnight on Plateau Road. We believe as many as six lives were...
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
