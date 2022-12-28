ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New California Law Regulates How Self-Driving Cars Are Advertised

By Tobias Carroll, @tobiascarroll
InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BG5HS_0jwhD7pE00
Interior devices of Baidu's Apollo Go self-driving taxi are seen on August 8, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. VCG/VCG via Getty Images

If you’d like to start a furious debate among the automotive set, here’s an easy way to do it: ask whether or not the future of automobiles will be a self-driving one. Automakers have made substantial investments in this technology, to be sure, but it’s still unclear if the highways of the future will abound with cars that do the driving for us. And there are broader questions about what “self-driving” even means, with the term used to describe everything from cars that don’t require a driver at all to cars with systems that enhance — but don’t replace — the experience of a human behind the wheel.

A new California law seeks to address the confusion around automakers’ descriptions of self-driving cars. As Autoblog reports, the state’s governor recently signed into law Senate Bill 1398, which seeks to regulate the way that self-driving features — full and partial — are advertised.

As written, the law requires both automakers and sellers to specify what, exactly, their cars’ features do and don’t do: “This bill would require a dealer or manufacturer that sells any new passenger vehicle that is equipped with a partial driving automation feature, as defined, or that provides any software update or vehicle upgrade that adds a partial driving automation feature, to provide the buyer or owner with a consumer notice that describes the functions and limitations of those features.”

As Autoblog notes, this law addresses some of the confusion that can arise from the names of Tesla’s various systems. Tesla’s Autopilot feature is, in the automaker’s own words, “an advanced driver assistance system that enhances safety and convenience behind the wheel.” Which sounds fine as a system for assistance, but which also doesn’t quite line up with the dictionary definition of the word.

Accuracy in advertising is importance. And whether you’re buying a car, a phone or a watch, it’s good to know precisely what it can and can’t do. If this new law helps clarify that, it’s a step in the right direction.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?

To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
InsideHook

What’s Causing So Many People to Leave California?

Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

One of the Rarest Corvettes of All Time Is Headed to Auction

Much of the excitement around the Corvette brand centers around the sports cars to come. The current eighth-generation of Chevrolet’s icon will soon go hybrid and all-wheel drive for the first time ever, and hardcore fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming (2025?) ZR1. But the real ‘Vette diehards? They shouldn’t look forward to the ZR1, but instead look backwards to the ZL-1.
InsideHook

What the Hell Is Going on Over at Southwest Airlines?

As you may already be aware, Southwest has, at the time of writing, already canceled more than 2,500 flights on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cancellations since Monday to well north of 5,400. Further, according to Flight Aware, 62% of Wednesday’s schedule has already been axed and View From the Wing‘s Gary Leff says they may not operate more than a third of their flights through end of the year. But there’s still a lot to unpack here, so in the event this is news to you, here’s what you need to know.
InsideHook

Jamie Lee Curtis Isn’t Thrilled by the “Nepo Baby” Discourse

As the year begins to wind down, a particular aspect of online discourse is ramping up — which is to say, heated debate over the presence of “nepo babies” in the entertainment industry. Vulture dedicated an array of features to the subject — and discussed the permutations of the category, which encompasses everyone from Margaret Qualley to the guys from Please Don’t Destroy.
InsideHook

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023

As I sit down to write the introduction to InsideHook’s annual predictions list for 2023, I’ve got my self-heating mug of coffee sitting next to my elbow (very 2030), I’m wearing a 100% wool cardigan with wooden toggles (very 1330), and I’ve got COVID and I’m wondering if I’ll test negative in time to be with family this holiday (very 2020…and 2021).
InsideHook

What Is the US “Battery Belt”? And Where Is It Located?

In April 2021, General Motors and LG Energy Solution detailed plans to invest $2.3 billion in a battery cell plant in Tennessee, a price that went up by another $275 million last month. In September of last year, Ford announced plans to build massive electric car and EV battery factories in Tennessee and Kentucky, an investment totaling $11.4 billion in partnership with SK On of South Korea. By October 2022, the U.S. had seen over a dozen new and expanding lithium-ion battery factory investments in the previous 21 months, most of them clustered from the South up through the Midwest and Northeast.
GEORGIA STATE
InsideHook

Oh No, Bill Cosby Might Return to Touring in 2023

Last year saw the unwelcome return of disgraced comedian Louis CK to the touring circuit. If that left you in a state somewhere between bewilderment and righteous anger, this next piece of information is likely to give you similar emotions, albeit squared. The Hollywood Report is reporting that Bill Cosby is debating making his own return to touring (at least to the venues that will have him) next year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
InsideHook

Why Do We Never Have New Year’s Eve Plans Anymore?

The calendar has been absolutely packed since November. My girlfriend and I have booked cross-country flights, interstate Amtrak tickets and a multitude of restaurant reservations. We’ve shown our presence at Christmas soirees, work check-ins, and those last-minute watering hole get-togethers before everyone empties out of the city. This is how the holiday season is supposed to work. All of your free time is banished away by the yuletide frost, as we enjoy a few weeks of nonstop friends and family before whatever hell awaits us in January. And yet, just like every other year, we’ve once again found ourselves in late December with one vexing scheduling question that we’re never able to solve: What the hell are we going to do for New Year’s Eve? And more importantly, why do we never seem to have plans for New Year’s Eve anymore?
InsideHook

Which LIV Golf Defector Does the PGA Tour Miss the Most?

With 2023 fast approaching, many people are looking forward to what the new year will bring. Others are looking back to reflect on all that has transpired in 2022 and all the things that have been gained, and lost, in the last year. For the PGA Tour, which has spent...
InsideHook

Starbucks Rewards Are Getting More Useless in 2023

While some of us pine for the old days and simplicity of store loyalty punch cards (“Buy 10 get 1 free”), the digital era of rewards memberships does offer convenience. But it’s also easier for companies to change their rewards program requirements, as highlighted by a recent announcement from Starbucks that increases the requirements for their loyal customers to earn free drinks and food by up to 100%.
InsideHook

The Most Recalled Automaker of 2022 Blew Everyone Else Out of the Water

When looking at car recalls for the year, there are two metrics the U.S. Department of Transportation hones in on: the number of recalls issued and the number of vehicles potentially affected. In 2021, no single automaker took the top spot, as it was split up between Ford (53 total recalls, 5.4 million vehicles potentially affected) and General Motors (8 million vehicles affected, but just 44 recalls).
InsideHook

What’s the Best Vehicle for Driving Through a Winter Storm?

If you are reading this in the United States right now, odds are good that you’re either in the middle of a winter storm or you will be soon. Perhaps you aren’t traveling for the holidays — or perhaps you’ve already arrived at your holiday destination. But if you’re going to be on the road in the days to come, it begs the question — what would be the best vehicle for that purpose?
InsideHook

15 Hangover Cures From People Who Drink for a Living

With New Year’s Eve looming this coming weekend, we’re solidifying our plans and deciding the best way to celebrate the holiday. Whether you think it’s overrated or can’t wait to party with family and friends, one thing’s for certain: you’ll probably have several drinks to ring in 2023. In preparation for the big night and to make your New Year’s Day a little less painful, we asked 15 professional bartenders to fill us in on their best hangover cures. From the age-old advice of drinking plenty of water to mixing up a savory hair of the dog beverage, you can trust these cures from the people who drink for a living.
InsideHook

Score Once-a-Year Discounts on Rugged Goods and Apparel at Filson’s Winter Sale

Button up those flannels and pull on your best winter boots because Filson’s Winter Sale is here, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. The Seatle-based outdoor retailer is offering a (very infrequent) chance to grab some of their premium gear and garb at up to 30% off. Through January 17, you can shop a ton of discounted items, from IH-approved luggage and daily bags to a multitude of flannels, jackets, travel accessories and more, all built to withstand the brute force of mother nature.
InsideHook

Bundle Up With the Best Scarves for Men This Winter

You might be on the fence about scarves, and that’s okay. After all, we get the anti-scarf argument — they’re not an ear- or finger-saving necessity like winter hats and gloves are, and without romcom-inspired proclivities or general scarf-tying wherewithal, they might seem like more trouble than they’re worth. But we’re asking a simple favor of you this holiday season: momentarily suspend your prejudice and hear us out, because the best scarves for men are not something you want to miss.
InsideHook

Florida Is Officially Our Fastest Growing State

A new U.S. Census report is in, and everyone who flocked to The Sunshine State in search of greener pastures during the pandemic have made things official. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Florida was the fastest growing state in the country from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022. During that 12-month span, its population grew 1.9% to an estimated 22,244,823 residents.
FLORIDA STATE
InsideHook

The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in LA This December

The end of the year turns out to be a surprisingly great time to launch a new restaurant. All the excitement around the holidays lends an additional layer of magic to the air, and people are out and about more than usual, shopping and celebrating another 365 days gone by. We’ve got a major player opening their doors in South Bay, a YouTuber with a penchant for doughy Chicago pizza and a Beverly Hills stunner expanding to Los Feliz. The best new restaurants in LA are all great reasons to head out for a bite instead of staying in, particularly as this winter’s cold snap seems to be stretching on longer than usual.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideHook

Google Scores NFL Sunday Ticket for YouTube Starting With ’23 Season

Announced by the NFL just in time for the holidays, Google was able to stiff-arm competitors including Apple and Amazon to score the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket for YouTube starting next season when the league’s lucrative out-of-market TV package leaves its longtime home on DirectTV. Termed a “multi-year...
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy