Jack Frost Christmas Cocktail
I love this drink for it's festive and beautiful color. The fact that it tastes like a pina colada and has me dreaming of warmer weather in the winter doesn't hurt! This drink calls for blue curacao and yummy shredded coconut and it's frozen, which helps to give your drink a wintery wonderland appearance. This drink is quick and easy to make, and perfect for the holidays!
Martha Stewart gets in the holiday spirit with her famous (and extremely boozy) eggnog
Culinary icon, cookbook author and television personality Martha Stewart is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her favorite holiday recipes. She shows us how to make her famous eggnog and sugar-coated nut balls. When I published this recipe in my first book, "Entertaining," I wrote that...
Simple snowball cookies for Christmas: Try the recipe
Enjoy a sweet and festive treat this Christmas season with these delicious snowball cookies that can be paired with coffee or a rich cup of hot cocoa.
3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe
Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: 3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe.
‘World’s Best Potatoes’ Recipe Offers Crispy, Buttery, Parmesan-Crusted Goodness
Roasted potatoes are a classic side dish that complements almost every recipe.
Bailey's Irish cream poke cake: Decadent desserts
This Bailey's Irish cream poke cake is a delicious decadent treat for adults only that makes the perfect New Year's Eve party dessert. This recipe from Crayons and Cravings is so fun and easy to make and personally, I love making poke cakes because they are so moist and almost fool proof even for an inexperienced baker. Plus, there are such a large variety of flavors and ingredients that can be used, you can really make a poke cake for any occasion.
Ree Drummond’s 11 Best Brunch Recipes Perfect for New Year’s Day
If you're looking to start the new year with a brunch that's worthy of a celebration, here are 11 of Ree Drummond's best brunch recipes to try on New Year's Day.
Lasagna Soup, a delicious twist on a classic Italian pasta dish
Do you love lasagna but not all the fuss and mess? This version of your favorite Italian pasta is a one pot soup that is just as flavorful and delicious. It is hearty, super easy to make and will keep you warm on a cold winter's night.
Recipes from Ronee: Arthur’s Cream Cheese and Pecan Pie
This recipe was given to me by my friend, Arthur Richard, one of the first people I met in New Orleans. He was not necessarily a cook or baker, but he was so proud that he could produce this for potlucks and friends’ dinners. ARTHUR’S CREAM CHEESE & PECAN PIE Preheat Oven: 375° Baking Time: […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Arthur’s Cream Cheese and Pecan Pie appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Festive Holiday Desserts: Gingerbread Caramel Trifle
Here is a holiday dessert that is as fun and festive as it is delicious. This trifle is a quick and tasty treat that looks beautiful on any holiday table. A trifle is a traditional English dessert that is layered with cake, custard, fruit, and whipped cream. This trifle doesn’t have fruit, but it does have tasty layers of gingerbread, caramel and whipped cream, it looks so festive on any holiday dessert table.
Easy Corn Casserole Is a Savory Side Dish
Corn casserole is a savory side dish that only takes about 5 minutes to prep, which makes it a perfect addition to any meal. Our family enjoys it year-round, but it is a great option for holiday meals as well. If you're looking for the perfect side dish to take to your family's holiday celebration, give this corn casserole a try!
Love tomato stew recipe
Required ingredients: 6 large Roma tomatoes, love, and water. Servings:12-15. Prep Time: 15-20 minutes. Cook Time: 35-45 minutes. BY's Recipe: Love tomato stew. Servings:12-15. Prep-Time: 15-20 minutes. Cook Time: 35-45 minutes.Total Cooking Time: 50-65 minutes.
Benjamina Ebuehi’s recipe for a festive bread-and-butter pudding
Bread and butter pudding: so simple, so comforting. For the most part I quite like a traditional one, but during the festive season, I’m more than happy to break a few rules. The cranberries bring a welcome burst of colour and a delicious tartness that cuts through everything rich. And December is probably the only time of year that I’ll happily eat marzipan, so I’ve snuggled a few nuggets into the custard for pops of almondy chewiness.
You can get a large-room humidifier for just $25 this week
A humidifier can work wonders on illness- and allergy-related symptoms like...
6 Tips For Making Amazing Homemade Focaccia Straight From An Italian Kitchen
While living in a small Italian village in Umbria, I was befriended by a wonderful family who was always happy to share their traditions around growing their own food, cooking, and baking. One day, my husband and I were invited to join in the fun of baking loaves of focaccia and other bread in their 100-year-old wood-burning oven. The oven was built as a fundamental part of the house years ago, before there were supermarkets and bakeries.
TikTok decluttering and cleaning hacks for a fresh start this January
The in-laws have left, the washing basket is full, and there’s a definite feeling of ‘reset’ for the New Year. January is the perfect time to declutter and get ready for 2023 and as always, TikTok has all the best hacks waiting for you to do just that.From organising what you already have to clearing out what you no longer need, a good clean can make our homes feel brand new.Be it keeping your bathroom tidy or using the space you have in the best way possible, here are just a few of the ways you can declutter your home...
How To Air Fry Frozen Shrimp For A Quick And Easy Protein
The air fryer continues to earn its reputation as a must-have kitchen appliance: Did you know you can just toss frozen shrimp in the fryer basket and they'll be ready to eat in just a few minutes?. Yup. According to Lifehacker, it only takes the press of a few...
Slow Cooker Recipe: Chicken Noodle Soup Comforts, Soothes
It's the time of year when everyone seems like they're fighting a sniffly nose. That means it's time for some chicken noodle soup! Did you know it's not just an old wives' tale that chicken noodle soup can help you get over an illness?. In fact, the nutrients from chicken...
Woman shows how to make Pandora bracelet look good as new in minutes
A TikTok user has taught us a genius hack that will have your tarnished Pandora charm bracelet looking as good as new. The creator, who goes by @michellemorera_ on TikTok, revealed that the simple solution to cleaning your silver accessories can be created with basic ingredients from your kitchen. Watch...
Best cool mist humidifier
If there isn't enough moisture in the air of your home or office, you could face the consequences of nosebleeds, static shocks and dry skin. They can also be incredibly helpful to alleviate the symptoms of colds and dry sinuses. Thanks to the range of different types and models within those types, it can be very difficult to select the right humidifier for you, but you simply can't go wrong if you opt for any Cool Mist option.
