Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
The 10 Biggest NFL Business Stories of 2022
Our Business of Football expert breaks down the most impactful off-field stories of the last year in the NFL. As we close the book on another year in the business of the NFL, there is, as always, no shortage of topics demanding our attention. Here are my Top 10 Business of Football stories from the world’s more profitable and popular sports league in 2022.
UPMATTERS
36 Bold Predictions for the Next Year in Sports
LeBron James will be traded. Plus, Rory McIlroy will win the Masters, the Giants will get a new quarterback, England will win the Women’s World Cup and much more. Another year is in the books, and with 2022 officially in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead. Plenty is on the sports docket for ’23, with a new year set to usher in new champions, underdogs and surprises.
UPMATTERS
LeBron James Shares How He Overcame ‘Crushing’ Ohio State Loss
The adamant Buckeyes fan did his best to ring in the new year on a positive note. Ohio State suffered a heartbreaking loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday night, coming up just short of beating defending national champion Georgia in a 42–41 barnburner in Atlanta. Perhaps no one was as upset as LeBron James, a noted Buckeyes fan.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Chiefs outlast Broncos, improve to 13-3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes moved into the rarest of company Sunday, joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons, and the Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time and stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the […]
Nets face Spurs, aim to record 12th straight win
The Brooklyn Nets enjoyed such a unique 2022 that they endured the frustration of an 11-game losing streak and the
Injuries to Key Big Men Prove Catastrophic for OKC
Missing three players who were expected to be key contributors in Oklahoma City's frontcourt rotation, the Thunder have found themselves in an offensive rut.
Colts blast Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebration after Nick Foles injury: ‘Horses–t’
The Colts have taken exception to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebrations after injuring their quarterback. The Giants’ rookie pass rusher leveled Colts quarterback Nick Foles with a vicious sack during the second quarter of the team’s playoff-clinching rout of Indianapolis on Sunday. The hit left Foles with a rib injury, and he exited the game after being carted off the field. After rolling off the top of Foles, Thibodeaux celebrated with fake snow angels on the field. He was still right next to Foles, however, who was writhing on the ground in pain before Colts trainers came out to meet him. In...
UPMATTERS
NFLPA Filing Grievance Over Playing Surface at Panthers’ Stadium
Lions quarterback Jared Goff criticized the field conditions last week. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFLPA is filing a grievance against the NFL and the Panthers over the field conditions for last weekend’s game at Bank of America Stadium against the Lions, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The union reportedly criticized the field conditions before the game began, and it only got worse throughout the day.
Video: LeBron James Hosts An Exclusive Party For His 38th Birthday
LeBron James throws a party for his 38th birthday.
UPMATTERS
Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues
The longtime college football analyst gave his opinion on Saturday’s College GameDay. View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the transfer portal and tampering that is taking place across the sport and potential remedies to the issues in the sport today.
UPMATTERS
Bills-Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Game to Start at 8:30 p.m. ET
The NFL will do its part to avoid conflict with the Rose Bowl on Monday evening. The Bills and the Bengals will meet on Monday Night Football this week in a clash between AFC titans that will have various implications on playoff seeding. That same day, Penn State and Utah will square off in the Rose Bowl, leading to a rather unique scheduling quandary for the NFL and the NCAA.
UPMATTERS
Packers’ Alexander: Justin Jefferson’s Week 1 Game ‘a Fluke’
The two division rivals will get a chance to set the record straight this upcoming weekend. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is just over 200 yards shy of eclipsing Calvin Johnson’s NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season. The 23-year-old has had a dominant year and just about every defense he’s gone up against has struggled to contain him.
UPMATTERS
Michigan Fans Captured Striking Surrender Cobras During Fiesta Bowl
After the Wolverines fell behind in the first half, diehard fans were captured expressing their disappointment. The Wolverines—one of the most dominant teams in college football—are no strangers to playing in the College Football Playoff. But, if Michigan’s trips to the 2021 Orange Bowl and ’22 Fiesta Bowl are any indication, the team is also no stranger to eliciting a lot of surrender cobras.
Jim Gardner honored by the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
The Birds gifted Jim with a number 46 jersey, complete with his last name on the back.
UPMATTERS
ESPN Made Rough Peyton Manning Error During Orange Bowl
The Tennessee legend just missed the Volunteers' most recent national title. , quarterback Peyton Manning's quest for a national championship was the stuff of legend. He never could quite lead the Volunteers to the Promised Land. In 1995, Tennessee collapsed at Florida and settled for a Citrus Bowl berth. In 1996, losses to the Gators and Memphis sent the Volunteers back to Orlando. And in 1997, Manning couldn't lead one-loss Tennessee past Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, which would have given the Volunteers a share of the crown with Michigan.
UPMATTERS
Jayson Tatum’s Tweet About LeBron’s Looming Milestone Goes Viral
The Celtics star was in awe of James’s performance as he inches closer to the NBA’s all-time career scoring record. LeBron James is in rarefied air. On the night of his 38th birthday, the Lakers star—who started 1-for-5 from the field—exploded for a season-high 47 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and one block as Los Angeles defeated the Hawks, 130-121.
UPMATTERS
Report: NFL Decides Not to Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. for Hard Hit
The NFL discussed but ultimately decided against a severe punishment for James. Chargers star safety Derwin James will reportedly not face suspension from the NFL after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the Chargers’ 20–3 victory against the Colts on Monday Night Football. While...
UPMATTERS
Taulia Tagovailoa Addresses Brother Tua’s Football Future
The younger brother of the Dolphins quarterback opened up about his brother’s recent health after his second confirmed concussion of the season. Discussion about the long-term future of Tua Tagovailoa has broken out once again this week after the Dolphins quarterback entered the league’s concussion protocol for the second time this season. On Wednesday, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa has a concussion and will likely miss this Sunday’s game against the Patriots.
Comments / 0