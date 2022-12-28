The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Douglas Field Office and the Ware County Sheriff ’s Office are asking for the public’s help with information pertaining to the death of an unidentified child, known as “Baby Jane Doe”. On Wednesday, December 21, 1988, the remains of a young child were found off of Duncan Bridge Road in Millwood, Georgia (Ware County). The child possibly died 1 3 months before her body was found concealed inside an old television cabinet at an illegal dump site. She had pierced ears and was found wearing thermal bottoms and a white pullover sweater with a pink pony emblem. An anonymous, private reward in the amount of $5,000 is available for information that directly leads to positively identifying the child.

MILLWOOD, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO