valdostatoday.com
VPD traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested two individuals for narcotics after a traffic stop. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 11:25 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was patrolling the area of the 600 block of Vallotton Drive when he observed a pickup truck with a nonfunctioning brake light. As soon as the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a passenger, later identified as William Reynolds Jr., ran from the traffic stop. After a short foot pursuit Reynolds was detained.
douglasnow.com
Officers chase, arrest suspected drug dealer
Milton Charles Gainey Jr., 36, who was on probation at the time, was recently arrested by the Douglas Police Department after he led officers on a chase near South Pearl Avenue. During the pursuit, Gainey dropped a backpack that reportedly contained illegal substances, including suspected molly and crack. A report...
wfxl.com
Valdosta man arrested for dui, drugs after found asleep in vehicle stopped in intersection
A man is behind bars after falling asleep in a vehicle that was stopped in an intersection in Valdosta. On December 25, at approximately 6:00 a.m., a Valdosta officer was patrolling the area of the 900 block of East Brookwood Place, when he observed a pickup truck stopped in an intersection not moving.
wfxl.com
Police: 2 'armed and dangerous' men wanted for separate December Valdosta shootings
Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department need assistance from the community in locating two men who are currently wanted for their involvement in two separate shooting incidents. 21-year-old Kelvin Spivey is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that occurred on December 4 in the 1800 block of West Hill...
WCJB
Lake City activist suing Hamilton Co. sheriff’s office after deputy kneeled on his neck
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake city activist Sylvester Warren and his lawyer Lucas Taylor are pursuing an excessive force lawsuit against the Hamilton County sheriff’s office. On December 17, warren says he was watching his niece play at a basketball game when Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy Sam McDonald confronted him. According to the sheriff’s office, Warren and a group were told to leave.
WALB 10
Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
wfxl.com
Man arrested after wrecking stolen vehicle in Valdosta
A man is in custody after wrecking a stolen vehicle. On December 26, approximately 12 a.m., Valdosta police officers responded to the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive, after Lowndes County deputies found a vehicle and trailer registered to Freedom Axle wrecked. Police say the driver, later identified as 57-year-old...
FDLE: Reward offered for information about 2017 homicide in Jasper
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and FDLE are asking the public for assistance in solving the case of a homicide that occurred in Jasper in 2017, offering a $50,000 reward.
wfxl.com
2 Florida men taken to Irwin County Jail for drugs, handguns
In the early morning hours on December 26, Irwin County deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ocilla area for a traffic infraction. Upon a further investigation suspected illegal drugs were found to be in the vehicle. The South Central Drug Task Force was contacted to investigate to case further. It...
WALB 10
Former employee charged in Valdosta auto shop stolen vehicle incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle from a Valdosta auto shop, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Monday, around 12 a.m., a stolen vehicle from Freedom Axle was found wrecked in the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive.
3 south Georgia siblings injured in farming accident, 2 in critical condition
ALAPAHA, GA — Three Georgia siblings were injured, with two in critical condition as a result of a farming accident, according to WALB in Albany. On Wednesday at 3 p.m., the children were injured playing inside a cotton module builder when something went wrong, Berrien County deputies told the station.
LCSO warns of pine straw landscaping scam
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a pine straw landscaping scam.
southgatv.com
GBI Death Investigation pertaining to the death of an unidentified child
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Douglas Field Office and the Ware County Sheriff ’s Office are asking for the public’s help with information pertaining to the death of an unidentified child, known as “Baby Jane Doe”. On Wednesday, December 21, 1988, the remains of a young child were found off of Duncan Bridge Road in Millwood, Georgia (Ware County). The child possibly died 1 3 months before her body was found concealed inside an old television cabinet at an illegal dump site. She had pierced ears and was found wearing thermal bottoms and a white pullover sweater with a pink pony emblem. An anonymous, private reward in the amount of $5,000 is available for information that directly leads to positively identifying the child.
WALB 10
Albany shooting leaves 2 injured
WCJB
Interactive cold case map shows unsolved homicides in Columbia, Suwannee counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization dedicated to solving cold cases in the Suwannee Valley has released a map showing the locations of various unsolved cases in the region. The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold cases originated. Each case is marked...
douglasnow.com
21-year-old arrested, jailed after allegedly forging a check in 2021
A 21-year-old is now facing a five-year prison sentence if convicted after he allegedly wrote a check in an amount over $3,300 on a Tender Care check and deposited it through a credit union mobile app. According to an incident report obtained from the Douglas Police Department, on February 4,...
wfxl.com
3 children injured in Berrien County farming accident
Three children are recovering after a farming accident Wednesday in Berrien County. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says that Berrien 911 received a call about children involved in a farming accident off of Flat Creek Church Road shortly before 3 p.m. Deputies say that three children had been playing inside...
WALB 10
APD looking asking for help finding lottery ticket burglar
Speed camera proposal in the works for Valdosta school zones. City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones safer. 'I can't leave my stuff in this house': Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM...
WCTV
Woman in custody after chase on I-10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
UPDATE: Man found dead after barricading himself in home
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that they are currently on the scene of the 6500 block of Cedar Chase Way due to a person barricading themselves in a home.
