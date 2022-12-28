ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

valdostatoday.com

VPD traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested two individuals for narcotics after a traffic stop. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 11:25 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was patrolling the area of the 600 block of Vallotton Drive when he observed a pickup truck with a nonfunctioning brake light. As soon as the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a passenger, later identified as William Reynolds Jr., ran from the traffic stop. After a short foot pursuit Reynolds was detained.
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Officers chase, arrest suspected drug dealer

Milton Charles Gainey Jr., 36, who was on probation at the time, was recently arrested by the Douglas Police Department after he led officers on a chase near South Pearl Avenue. During the pursuit, Gainey dropped a backpack that reportedly contained illegal substances, including suspected molly and crack.
DOUGLAS, GA
WCJB

Lake City activist suing Hamilton Co. sheriff’s office after deputy kneeled on his neck

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake city activist Sylvester Warren and his lawyer Lucas Taylor are pursuing an excessive force lawsuit against the Hamilton County sheriff’s office. On December 17, warren says he was watching his niece play at a basketball game when Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy Sam McDonald confronted him. According to the sheriff’s office, Warren and a group were told to leave.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as "Baby Jane Doe," the young child's remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wfxl.com

Man arrested after wrecking stolen vehicle in Valdosta

A man is in custody after wrecking a stolen vehicle. On December 26, approximately 12 a.m., Valdosta police officers responded to the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive, after Lowndes County deputies found a vehicle and trailer registered to Freedom Axle wrecked. Police say the driver, later identified as 57-year-old...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

2 Florida men taken to Irwin County Jail for drugs, handguns

In the early morning hours on December 26, Irwin County deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ocilla area for a traffic infraction. Upon a further investigation suspected illegal drugs were found to be in the vehicle. The South Central Drug Task Force was contacted to investigate to case further. It...
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

GBI Death Investigation pertaining to the death of an unidentified child

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Douglas Field Office and the Ware County Sheriff ’s Office are asking for the public’s help with information pertaining to the death of an unidentified child, known as “Baby Jane Doe”. On Wednesday, December 21, 1988, the remains of a young child were found off of Duncan Bridge Road in Millwood, Georgia (Ware County). The child possibly died 1 3 months before her body was found concealed inside an old television cabinet at an illegal dump site. She had pierced ears and was found wearing thermal bottoms and a white pullover sweater with a pink pony emblem. An anonymous, private reward in the amount of $5,000 is available for information that directly leads to positively identifying the child.
MILLWOOD, GA
WALB 10

Albany shooting leaves 2 injured

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as "Baby Jane Doe," the young child's remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany.
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

21-year-old arrested, jailed after allegedly forging a check in 2021

A 21-year-old is now facing a five-year prison sentence if convicted after he allegedly wrote a check in an amount over $3,300 on a Tender Care check and deposited it through a credit union mobile app. According to an incident report obtained from the Douglas Police Department, on February 4,...
DOUGLAS, GA
wfxl.com

3 children injured in Berrien County farming accident

Three children are recovering after a farming accident Wednesday in Berrien County. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says that Berrien 911 received a call about children involved in a farming accident off of Flat Creek Church Road shortly before 3 p.m. Deputies say that three children had been playing inside...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD looking asking for help finding lottery ticket burglar

Speed camera proposal in the works for Valdosta school zones. City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones safer.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Woman in custody after chase on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

