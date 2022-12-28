Read full article on original website
Nic Carter: BitMEX, Kraken top proof-of-reserves ranking
BitMEX and Kraken crypto exchanges received highest scores for their proof of reserves attestations. Binance ranked lower for its ‘incomplete’ PoR among other metrics. Nic Carter says the PoR momentum is good for crypto and a “silver lining” out of the FTX chaos. BitMEX and Kraken...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slides as Inflation Is Going Up – Here’s Why Crypto New Projects Like Metacade (MCADE) Could Surge
Real-world economic performance undeniably impacts global cryptocurrency markets, with Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest crypto asset by market capitalization, proving an excellent guide to the health of the crypto industry. Recent increases in inflation worldwide, but particularly in the US, have seen the value of Bitcoin slide during the second half of 2022 as the global economic crisis takes hold.
