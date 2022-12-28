Read full article on original website
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
buffalorising.com
New Year Activities and Events: Resolutions, Truffle Making, Prom Stories, and more
The snow is melting, and the holidays are over. January can be a month of recovery and rest, but Buffalo Rising has all of your social needs covered. Whether CrossFit, or meditation, or chocolate, or polka, you can regain your equilibrium in the beginning of January in the Queen City.
Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard, the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
Buffalo house fire leaves 3 kids dead just days after deadly storm devastated region
Three children died and three others were hurt Saturday after a fire broke out in Buffalo — just days after a historic winter storm left dozens dead in western New York. The victims, ages 7, 8 and 10, died after firefighters helped evacuate them from the 1.5-story, single-family home on Dartmouth Street, according to reports and authorities. In all, six kids ranging in age from 7 months to 10 years were taken out of the home. Two remained in critical condition at the Oishei Children’s Hospital, while the infant, a girl, is in stable condition. First responders performed life-saving procedures on...
omahanews.net
National Guard checks homes for winter storm victims in Buffalo, NY
BUFFALO, New York: The New York National Guard is walking door-to-door in parts of Buffalo, New York to check on people who lost power during the worst winter storm in decades. More than three dozen deaths have been reported in western New York after a blizzard, which struck much of...
Several families lost their homes to a fire during Buffalo's historic blizzard
Several families in the Glenwood neighborhood in Buffalo lost their homes to a fire during Buffalo's historic blizzard.
A Buffalo couple who live on a church campus stocked up on food to spend Christmas with their 9 kids — but when the storm hit, they opened their doors to 130 strangers instead
Al and Vivian Robinson were planning to spend Christmas with their kids — until they heard that locals were "freezing to death."
'I had to do it to save everyone': Man breaks into school and shelters more than 20 people from blizzard
As a deadly and historic blizzard barreled through Erie County, New York, last weekend, some residents found themselves in a dire scenario -- stranded in howling snow with nowhere to go, their cars dwindling in gas supply with police unable to come to the rescue.
buffalorising.com
MLK Day of Caring Blanket Drive
A blanket drive is officially getting underway in the city of Buffalo, starting on Monday, January 2. The blanket drive – in response to the recent blizzard – is a component of the MLK Day of Caring, which takes place on January 16. “Reading about many community members...
Two Buffalo teens help reach service dogs stuck inside during blizzard
"The dogs were just as happy to see us as we were happy to see them," Chris Kreiger said.
Broadway Market receives love and support after blizzard looting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of the blizzard, stores across Buffalo were broken in to and looted. 2 On Your Side heard from business owners and Buffalo Police about the disappointment, but one major hit was to the Broadway Market. Vendors had their inventory stolen, and cash registers were smashed.
wwnytv.com
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historic blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News/TMX) – An older, disabled woman in New York state was rescued on Monday from her apartment complex during a historic blizzard. Madonna Wilburn, the woman’s daughter, said her mother was without food or water during the blizzard. Wilburn said she had been trying to...
Diaper drive for family of Buffalonian who died in blizzard, with baby on the way
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Abdul Sharifu, 26, died during the weekend blizzard. He was about to become a first-time father, leaving behind his wife, who is due any day now. On Friday, Manpower Buffalo kicked off a three-day diaper drive for Abdul's family so they will have all the essentials for the new baby.
WIVB
Williamsville mechanic towed semis off road during blizzard, sheltered drivers
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — With clear pavement and melting snow, it’s hard to believe it’s been a week since the deadly blizzard began. After whiteout conditions stranded many, including truckers, one local business mechanic jumped in to help. “They weren’t happy most of them were scared. It...
wbfo.org
Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths
The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
buffalorising.com
Time to help out the Buffalo Snow Brigade
The Buffalo Snow Brigade is a group of volunteers that offer neighbor-to-neighbor assistance with snow removal. Simple enough, right? Well, no. In order for the Brigade to be as successful as possible, the organization counts on people to make donations. After all, volunteering is one thing. Paying for snow shovels is another.
jambroadcasting.com
Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
26-year-old Buffalonian dies in blizzard, leaves behind wife and unborn son
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are now 39 people who have died in Erie County from the blizzard. Among them is 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu, who moved from the Congo to Buffalo years ago. He was just getting the next chapter of his life started. Sharifu was known to many by...
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics
Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.
