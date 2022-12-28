ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WETM 18 News

Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard, the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
New York Post

Buffalo house fire leaves 3 kids dead just days after deadly storm devastated region

Three children died and three others were hurt Saturday after a fire broke out in Buffalo — just days after a historic winter storm left dozens dead in western New York.  The victims, ages 7, 8 and 10, died after firefighters helped evacuate them from the 1.5-story, single-family home on Dartmouth Street, according to reports and authorities. In all, six kids ranging in age from 7 months to 10 years were taken out of the home. Two remained in critical condition at the Oishei Children’s Hospital, while the infant, a girl, is in stable condition. First responders performed life-saving procedures on...
omahanews.net

National Guard checks homes for winter storm victims in Buffalo, NY

BUFFALO, New York: The New York National Guard is walking door-to-door in parts of Buffalo, New York to check on people who lost power during the worst winter storm in decades. More than three dozen deaths have been reported in western New York after a blizzard, which struck much of...
buffalorising.com

MLK Day of Caring Blanket Drive

A blanket drive is officially getting underway in the city of Buffalo, starting on Monday, January 2. The blanket drive – in response to the recent blizzard – is a component of the MLK Day of Caring, which takes place on January 16. “Reading about many community members...
wbfo.org

Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths

The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
buffalorising.com

Time to help out the Buffalo Snow Brigade

The Buffalo Snow Brigade is a group of volunteers that offer neighbor-to-neighbor assistance with snow removal. Simple enough, right? Well, no. In order for the Brigade to be as successful as possible, the organization counts on people to make donations. After all, volunteering is one thing. Paying for snow shovels is another.
jambroadcasting.com

Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
96.1 The Breeze

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
Outsider.com

Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics

Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.
