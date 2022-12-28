Read full article on original website
Why Sheriff Haskell From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
"Yellowstone" Season 5 is underway and it continues to be a ratings hit for Paramount Network despite some harsh fan reception (per The Hollywood Reporter). The neo-Western drama series follows the Dutton family as they struggle to maintain ownership of their ranch due to land developers, nasty neighbors, and all sorts of antagonists seeking to cause trouble. The end of the 4th season was pretty explosive, with a few deaths and some betrayals, so audiences were understandably excited to find out what happened next.
Why Wendy Case From Sons Of Anarchy Looks So Familiar
FX's "Sons of Anarchy" was a drama series that fit perfectly amongst the gritty and dark serialized shows of the 2000s and 2010s. Exploring the trials and tribulations of an illegal California motorcycle club with a dysfunctional way of mixing business with family, the program became known for its compelling story arcs, incendiary acting, and unpredictable explosions of violence. Across seven blood-filled seasons of pause-worthy significance, tragedy, depravity, loving bonds, and toxic relationships, Kurt Sutter's series continued FX's deep dive into mature storytelling following its hit series "The Shield." But it's the cast that still stands out all these years after the show ended.
Why Justine Jordan From Firefly Lane Looks So Familiar
Based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, "Firefly Lane" made its Netflix debut on February 3rd, 2021. The series follows Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) from their teenage days in the 1970s to adulthood in the early 2000s. The next season was split into two parts, with the first airing on December 2nd, and the second making its way onto the streaming platform on June 8th. The Netflix original has performed well with audiences and fans of Hannah's book, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and has many eagerly awaiting the fate of their favorite characters when the show returns next year.
Why Rebecca From The Big Bang Theory Looks So Familiar
Audiences who watched "The Big Bang Theory" from its start to its conclusion recall a wide collection of guest stars and fun characters along the way, such as boyfriends, girlfriends, and new coworkers. Rebecca might be a memorable character for some. She arrived in Season 10, Episode 21, "The Separation Agitation," as the girlfriend of Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn). Rebecca and Bert share a nice meal with the group, who are all very friendly, and ask how the couple met.
Why Martina Rodriguez From Law & Order: SVU Looks So Familiar
Crime dramas have a large, rotating cast. They have to; detectives age as do their real-life counterparts, and that doesn't even cover the victims and killers that dominate the plots of every episode. In "Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 5, titled "Breakwater," audiences saw Diego Rodriguez (Damien Diaz) a concerned brother who asks the Special Victims Unit for help when he suspects his boss Paul Greco (James Carpinello) of taking advantage of his sister, swimmer Martina. It was sadly true, and while Greco was able to silence Diego by drowning him, Greco was rightfully convicted for his crimes against Martina and the other victims. Though Martina lost her brother, she is at least able to know their shared assailant is in jail and justice was still served.
Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Gets Physically Sore From Playing Mary's Rigid Character
Acting can be physically demanding and, at times, even grueling. There are countless stories of movies that permanently damaged actors' bodies. Action star Bruce Willis told The Guardian in 2007 that he suffered "two-thirds partial hearing loss" in his left ear when shooting "Die Hard." According to The Hollywood Reporter, George Clooney suffered a spinal injury performing a stunt for his 2005 film "Syriana" that left him in severe long-term pain that could only be partially relieved from surgery.
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?
When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
Glass Onion's Madelyn Cline Confirms That Even Stars Are Starstruck By Daniel Craig
Being a newcomer is never easy, and that certainly seems to be the case with Madelyn Cline on the set of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Granted, the sequel has a fairly small and self-contained cast, meaning the celebrity is a lot more concentrated on set, perhaps even more concentrated than on "Knives Out." Like "Glass Onion," it provided a wealth of Hollywood A-list talent –- from Jamie Lee Curtis to Christopher Plummer –- along with compelling drama and witty dialogue that launched a relative unknown like, say, Ana de Armas, to the front of every casting director's Rolodex.
House Of The Dragon Season 2 Appears Set To Feature The Infamous Blood And Cheese Arc
Note: This article contains spoilers for "House Of The Dragon" Season 2 and "A Song Of Ice And Fire." While the HBO series "Game of Thrones" came to an end after eight seasons, there were still many stories left to tell in the show's universe. Adapted from the "A Song Of Ice And Fire" book series, written by George R.R. Martin, the show picked up its own fans, as well as fans of the books.
Ron Howard Doesn't Sound Very Optimistic About The Possibilty Of Solo 2
Despite being directed by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard and featuring a stellar cast that included Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke, not all "Star Wars" fans were thrilled with the 2018 film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Some fans accused Howard of rewriting the script after he took over, something which one of the film's actors disputed. "It's exactly the same script," the anonymous actor told Vulture. "They're filming exactly the same things. There's nothing new." But while the standalone film may not be nearly as financially successful as other "Star Wars" installments, "Solo" fans aren't the only ones hanging onto hope for a sequel.
Buckbeak Had A Happy Ending The Harry Potter Films Never Showed
"Harry Potter" and its "Wizarding World" have become one of the biggest franchises in the world over the last two decades. With legions of fans of the seven books where these tales began as well as the eight film adaptations that brought them to the silver screen, the franchise has since grown with tales like "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" as well as theme parks that are based around the fictional locales of the series (via Universal Studios).
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Much Prefers The Show's Single-Camera Format
Annie Potts is no stranger to the multi-camera sitcom format. For seven seasons, from the '80s through the '90s, Potts played Mary Jo Shively, one of the very few characters to appear in every episode of the hit sitcom "Designing Women." In a 2022 interview with Glamour, Potts explained that she accepted the role in "Designing Women" after having some success in film because television offered her more stability as a mother. "I made the choice to do 'Designing Women' because I had just been doing movies and had my little boy that I was taking on location all the time," she said. "He wanted stability. He wanted to stay in town and play soccer and have a normal life. So I thought, 'Well, it would be good to have something.' I had no idea how successful that would turn out to be."
Yellowstone's Jefferson White Gets As Stumped By Those Jimmy Cliffhangers As Rest Of Us
In "Yellowstone," the Dutton ranch comes above all else, and there is no more obvious representation of this than poor Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White). Maligned for actions that landed him in prison, the Duttons give him a way to redeem himself. His only option is to accept a brand from Yellowstone's chief handler, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), in his most upsetting scene of Season 1. Barbaric or not, Jimmy accepts this offer. Regrettably, for the new ranch hand, this is only the beginning of his torment.
Why Stranger Things Season 4's Escape From The Upside Down Created A Plot Hole
Season 4 of "Stranger Things" puts the Hawkins gang through the wringer as the ever-expanding cast is forced to confront new villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), with Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) finding herself on the receiving end of his torment. Reeling from the death of her stepbrother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery), in Season 3, Max's grief and guilt provide the perfect doorway for Vecna, who continues to pursue her throughout the season. She dodges him for a while thanks to the help of Kate Bush's 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill," but eventually, Max has no choice but to confront the villain.
Which Characters Has Cara Buono Played On Law & Order?
A show like "Law & Order" has plenty of chances to bring in lesser-known actors for different roles. Though this may seem a little shocking to hear, when one considers that "Law & Order" and its subsequent spin-offs have hundreds and hundreds of episodes, it becomes a little bit easier to understand how an actor can manage to achieve such a feat. This is even further augmented by the fact that these shows typically have an "episode of the week" format where the individual stories are fairly contained within one episode, though there can be plots that are woven throughout episodes and seasons.
Stranger Things' Sadie Sink Has No Plans To Be The Newest Redhead To Join The X-Men
X-Men fans shouldn't expect to see Sadie Sink in the MCU's mutant roster anytime soon. The "Stranger Things" actor sat down for an interview with Extra TV, where she revealed that — so far — she has no plans to be the latest addition to the sprawling superhero franchise.
Kurtwood Smith Credits That '70s Show's Character-Driven Story For Its 'Universal Appeal'
In the late 1990s, Bonnie and Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill pitched an idea for a new sitcom with the hope of joining the likes of "Friends" and "Seinfeld" atop the TV mountain. The concept was a simple one: the show would follow a group of young adults as they navigate that strange part of life between the end of high school and the start of proper adulthood. Additionally, their shenanigans would take place in the second half of the 1970s, hence the title "That '70s Show." Fox went ahead with the series, and the rest is history.
Modern Family Co-Creator Steven Levitan Thinks The Show Doesn't Need A Reboot
When it comes to deciding if a reboot of a successful TV series is a good idea, there are plenty of fans on either side of the argument. Some people might love the show so much that just the thought of pushing the concept into a new, exciting direction is definitely a worthy endeavor. Others would call it blasphemy to even touch what they consider perfectly untouchable. Either of these arguments can be used when it comes to debating whether or not it would be a good idea to reboot what many consider one of the best sitcoms of all time, "Modern Family."
