Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual PhotographerRick Zand
Amenity-rich affordable housing may sprout at 38th and HollyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Northglenn police investigating connection between attempted carjacking and robbery
Investigators are working to determine whether or not an attempted carjacking and a separate attempted robbery that both happened in Northglenn on Friday are connected.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora cop shoots, injures man during domestic violence call early Sunday
AURORA | An Aurora police officer shot and wounded a man in the leg early Sunday during a domestic violence dispute in north Aurora, according to police. “We have had an officer discharge his firearm and strike a suspect at a domestic violence call in the 1200 block of North Chambers Road,” Aurora interim police Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet at about 12:30 a.m. Acevedo had been with patrol officers during DUI enforcement planned previously for New Year’s eve.
proclaimerscv.com
Cops in Thornton, Colorado Claimed; They Discovered 2 Dead and Incendiary Devices
On Christmas morning inside a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, a man shot and murdered his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. The two individuals discovered dead at the location were a married couple who had previously belonged to the Kingdom Hall congregation,...
Denver man charged with allegedly killing 2 men whose bodies were found near freeway ramps
DENVER (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of two men whose bodies were discovered near freeway ramps. On Dec. 20, Denver Police announced they were conducting a homicide investigation involving an adult male who was killed near the I-70 at North Washington Street.
Aurora Police searching for suspects in string of burglaries
Aurora Police Department is looking for suspects in a string of recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The burglaries are a Metro-wide issue, but Aurora businesses in particular have been targeted, with 14 reported burglaries or attempted burglaries in the past four days, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet. The burglars have...
Man dies after Aurora apartment shooting
A shooting in Aurora left one man dead in an apartment building Thursday, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 1600 block of Alton Street, just north of East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and took him to the hospital, where he was later...
Major Crimes Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting in Aurora
The Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon.
sentinelcolorado.com
Unidentified pedestrian struck by car and killed while crossing I-225 late Saturday
AURORA | An unidentified man attempting to cross I-225 near East Sixth Avenue at about 10 p.m. Saturday was struck by a car and killed, according to Aurora police. The driver of the car and other motorists called 911 to report the incident, which apparently involved just one car. Police...
Aurora police seek suspects in smash-and-grab burglaries
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has released photos of a vehicle they say was involved in a series of recent burglaries. Police said the black Lincoln MKT pictured below has been connected to a string of smash-and-grab style burglaries of ATMs and cash registers. APD said...
KRDO
Family of Denver locksmith allegedly killed by truck driver says suspect “didn’t do it on accident”
DENVER (KCNC) — A Texas man accused of running over a Denver father with his semi truck and leaving the scene has been arrested. Guillermo Duran was a locksmith and a father to five girls. He was sent out Wednesday morning to answer a service call in Arapahoe County....
Active shooter throws Molotov cocktail into Jehovah's witness center in ColoradoPhoto byINC. In a Jehovah's Witness facility in Thornton, Colorado, a husband fatally shot his wife before shooting himself in the head. The bomb squad was called in because of a "suspect item."
1 dead after getting hit by cars on Interstate 25 in Thornton
One person died overnight when she was hit by two cars traveling on Interstate 25 in Thornton. The collision between the woman and the vehicles led to a shutdown of the northbound lanes early Sunday morning that lasted many hours.The crash happened at approximately 12:33 a.m. between 144th Avenue and Highway 7 near the interchange with E-470 and the Northwest Parkway. It remains under investigation by the Thornton Police Department.The identity of the woman who passed away has not been released by police, but they described the situation as follows: A ride share vehicle pulled over at that location and ended the ride because an adult female passenger was getting ill. The bill was paid and the ride share driver left. The female passenger then walked into the roadway. She was sideswiped by a pickup truck, then struck by a second vehicle.The first vehicle, believed to be an older dark-colored Dodge Ram, did not stop after the collision and it's possible the driver may not know that a collision happened.Thornton PD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact its detectives through Adams County dispatch (303) 288-1535.
Man killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — No arrests have been made after a man was killed in a shooting in Aurora Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Alton Street. Officers found the victim inside an apartment, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.
sentinelcolorado.com
Police ask public’s help locating Aurora tattoo shop shooting suspect
AURORA | Aurora police are seeking the public’s help in finding a tattoo shop shooting suspect with a distinctive tattoo on his face. Police said Norberto “Robert” Flores, 41, is suspected of shooting two people Dec. 21 inside an Aurora tattoo shop, 13990 E. Mississippi Ave. Channel 7 News reported that the shooting victims were injured but not killed.
Lorson Ranch double murder-suicide victim called EPSO day before murder
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has confirmed that one of the victims in a double murder-suicide in Lorson Ranch on Dec. 19, called law enforcement for help the day before the murder. According to EPSO, 27-year-old Vanessa Anderson called the EPSO non-emergency line on Dec. 18, and requested […]
Man hit and killed by semi truck, driver leaves scene
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) have arrested a man in connection to a vehicular homicide that occurred Wednesday morning, Dec. 28 in Arapahoe County, after he was stopped in his semi-truck on I-25 south of Colorado Springs. 31-year-old Erick Mejia was arrested and is currently being held […]
Driver, car wanted in deadly Christmas Day assault
Police are looking for a driver and vehicle that were involved in the deadly assault that killed a 69-year-old man on Christmas Day.
15-year-old killed in Denver shooting
DENVER — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday in west Denver, and Denver Police are asking the public for tips in the investigation. Officers responded to shooting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1655 N. Grove Street, near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue. The victim,...
1310kfka.com
Man beaten to death on Christmas Day in Thornton identified
A man who was beaten to death in a Thornton parking lot on Christmas Day has been identified. Police said Manuel Jacquez-Machado was punched and kicked to death after backing into another person’s car in the parking lot of Thirsty’s Pub Sunday. The man’s attacker, who police described as a man with red or blonde hair longer than shoulder-length with a red or blonde beard, remains on the lam. He’s believed to have fled the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a wrapped hood, a large roof rack, and likely front-end damage.
Suspect arrested after 55-year-old man was hit, killed by semi-truck
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators arrested a semi-truck driver Wednesday on suspicion of hitting a man who was standing next to a passenger van and then leaving the scene to make a delivery to a nearby business, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said. Erick Mejia, 31, was being held...
