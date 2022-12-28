ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora cop shoots, injures man during domestic violence call early Sunday

AURORA | An Aurora police officer shot and wounded a man in the leg early Sunday during a domestic violence dispute in north Aurora, according to police. “We have had an officer discharge his firearm and strike a suspect at a domestic violence call in the 1200 block of North Chambers Road,” Aurora interim police Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet at about 12:30 a.m. Acevedo had been with patrol officers during DUI enforcement planned previously for New Year’s eve.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora Police searching for suspects in string of burglaries

Aurora Police Department is looking for suspects in a string of recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The burglaries are a Metro-wide issue, but Aurora businesses in particular have been targeted, with 14 reported burglaries or attempted burglaries in the past four days, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet. The burglars have...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man dies after Aurora apartment shooting

A shooting in Aurora left one man dead in an apartment building Thursday, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 1600 block of Alton Street, just north of East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and took him to the hospital, where he was later...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Aurora police seek suspects in smash-and-grab burglaries

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has released photos of a vehicle they say was involved in a series of recent burglaries. Police said the black Lincoln MKT pictured below has been connected to a string of smash-and-grab style burglaries of ATMs and cash registers. APD said...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead after getting hit by cars on Interstate 25 in Thornton

One person died overnight when she was hit by two cars traveling on Interstate 25 in Thornton. The collision between the woman and the vehicles led to a shutdown of the northbound lanes early Sunday morning that lasted many hours.The crash happened at approximately 12:33 a.m. between 144th Avenue and Highway 7 near the interchange with E-470 and the Northwest Parkway. It remains under investigation by the Thornton Police Department.The identity of the woman who passed away has not been released by police, but they described the situation as follows: A ride share vehicle pulled over at that location and ended the ride because an adult female passenger was getting ill. The bill was paid and the ride share driver left. The female passenger then walked into the roadway. She was sideswiped by a pickup truck, then struck by a second vehicle.The first vehicle, believed to be an older dark-colored Dodge Ram, did not stop after the collision and it's possible the driver may not know that a collision happened.Thornton PD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact its detectives through Adams County dispatch (303) 288-1535.
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

Man killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — No arrests have been made after a man was killed in a shooting in Aurora Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Alton Street. Officers found the victim inside an apartment, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Police ask public’s help locating Aurora tattoo shop shooting suspect

AURORA | Aurora police are seeking the public’s help in finding a tattoo shop shooting suspect with a distinctive tattoo on his face. Police said Norberto “Robert” Flores, 41, is suspected of shooting two people Dec. 21 inside an Aurora tattoo shop, 13990 E. Mississippi Ave. Channel 7 News reported that the shooting victims were injured but not killed.
AURORA, CO
KXRM

Man hit and killed by semi truck, driver leaves scene

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) have arrested a man in connection to a vehicular homicide that occurred Wednesday morning, Dec. 28 in Arapahoe County, after he was stopped in his semi-truck on I-25 south of Colorado Springs. 31-year-old Erick Mejia was arrested and is currently being held […]
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

15-year-old killed in Denver shooting

DENVER — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday in west Denver, and Denver Police are asking the public for tips in the investigation. Officers responded to shooting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1655 N. Grove Street, near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue. The victim,...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man beaten to death on Christmas Day in Thornton identified

A man who was beaten to death in a Thornton parking lot on Christmas Day has been identified. Police said Manuel Jacquez-Machado was punched and kicked to death after backing into another person’s car in the parking lot of Thirsty’s Pub Sunday. The man’s attacker, who police described as a man with red or blonde hair longer than shoulder-length with a red or blonde beard, remains on the lam. He’s believed to have fled the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a wrapped hood, a large roof rack, and likely front-end damage.
THORNTON, CO

