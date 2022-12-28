ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Augustine, TX

San Augustine residents asked to conserve water after ‘major leak’

By Sharon Raissi
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas ( KETK ) – San Augustine residents are asked to conserve “as much water as possible” and reserve some after a water main break.

San Augustine ISD mourns death of sophomore student

According to the city, there is a 16-inch water main transmission line with a major leak in the city lake addition. Crews are working on an emergency repair.

“Currently we are pumping as much water as we can to the towers so our customers will have water until we will be required to turn the valves off feeding the 16 inch,” according to a release from the city.

San Augustine is already under a boil water notice, and this leak could extend the need to remain under one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0jwhAkrZ00


KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

