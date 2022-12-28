ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best restaurant in Ohio, according to Guy Fieri, is in Cleveland

By Darcie Loreno
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — He’s feasted on dishes at over 1,250 restaurants across the country.

And Guy Fieri, host of the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” has spent a lot of time in Northeast Ohio.

Local restaurant takes the hectic out of the holidays

Mashed , which coins itself as a multi-platform publication for those who love to eat and cook, rounded up all the locations featured on Fieri’s show to come up with a list of the top diner, drive-in or dine-in, in every state.

For Ohio, they named Lucky’s Cafe in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood as the best food destination.

The site highlighted Lucky’s farm-to-table ingredients and popular brunches along with its Reuben sandwich, which “actually left Guy Fieri speechless.” He visited Lucky’s back in 2020 as part of the show’s takeout series during the pandemic.

Prior to that, he visited Lucky’s in 2009.

Local restaurateur passes away at 62

The cafe was also on an episode of another Food Network show, “The Best Thing I Ever Ate,” when Clevelander and Iron Chef Michael Symon raved about the biscuits and gravy.

Fieri has also featured other Cleveland-area restaurants including Fat Cats , Astoria, The Rowley Inn and Momocho.

For Mashed’s complete list of the best food destinations in each state, click here.

