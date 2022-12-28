Read full article on original website
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
Insider: 10 Colts thoughts on a 38-10 beatdown loss to the Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Ten thoughts on the Colts' 38-10 loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium: 1.I find the word "embarrassing" to be one of the more overused in sports. A loss itself is not embarrassing, because every game has a winner and a loser. A blowout is going to happen here and there against a great team. The game moves fast and guys slip up sometimes because they're human. But what's happening to this Colts...
Lovie Last Stand: Texans 'Evaluation' Must Be About Firing Coach
Did coach Lovie Smith improve Houston this year? In Week 5, the Texans beat Jacksonville 13-6. In this Week 17 rematch, Houston lost, 31-3. That's not "improvement.''
Giants beat Colts to clinch first playoff berth since 2016
The New York Giants beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Desmond Bane's Injury Status For Kings-Grizzlies Game
Desmond Bane is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.
