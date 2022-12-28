ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 symphony shows slated for Daytona Beach's Peabody canceled due to war in Ukraine

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Two concerts featuring international musicians scheduled for next year have been canceled due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, a Daytona Beach Symphony Society official said.

The canceled shows include the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra with Maestro Andras Keller and pianist Zoltan Fejervari, which was slated for Jan. 8, and the Munich Symphony Orchestra with Maestro Nodoka Okisawa and violinist Robert McDuffie, which was scheduled for Feb. 4, Dorothy Allison, the symphony society's managing director, said in a news release.

Made in Florida:10 Florida songs by stars with roots in the Sunshine State

"We're very saddened that the unfortunate European situation prevents these internationally acclaimed and world-class orchestras and artists from coming to the United States and performing in Daytona Beach," Allison stated in the release. "We're sure the residents of Volusia and surrounding counties agree with us."

Ticket holders will receive refunds for the canceled shows.

Other symphony society shows still on Peabody Auditorium's schedule are as follows:

  • Jan. 14: Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine
  • Jan. 28: Julian Milkis, international classical and jazz clarinetist
  • Feb. 17: Teatro Lirico D'Europa performing Giacomo Puccini's "Madam Butterfly"
  • March 19: Royal National Ballet from Tbilisi, Georgia, performing "Fire of Georgia"
  • March 31: Hollywood Concert Orchestra performing "Night at the Oscars"

