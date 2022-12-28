ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer coming to Schenectady

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xq39D_0jwhAYDj00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — One of the former drummers for Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to perform in Schenectady. The Artimus Pyle Band will be performing at Frog Alley Brewing on February 3.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Artimus Pyle played drums for Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1974 to 1977 and from 1987 to 1991. He survived the 1977 plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and backing vocalist Cassie Gaines. Lynyrd Skynyrd was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

The Artimus Pyle Band will be playing the songs of Lynyrd Skynyrd as a tribute to the band. You must be 21 years or older to attend. You can buy tickets on the Universe website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga’s New Year’s Fest

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) Saratoga’s annual and ever popular “First Night” has been sorely missed since the pandemic canceled festivities. This year, under new management the event is rebranded as “Saratoga New Year’s Fest”. Organizers bringing in musical acts from around the world to play at 14 different venues across the Spa City.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10: A look back at 2022’s funniest live moments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Before we step into the New Year, we’re looking back at the past year and laughing at some of the funniest moments brought to you by our NEWS10 ABC team. From what happens between commercial breaks to Matt Mackie’s antics in the field, here’s a highlight reel of the funniest live […]
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The Albany Origins of the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

Construction there began in 1852 and the facility was dedicated in 1857. Albany’s Congressman Erastus Corning, the founder and first president of the New York Central Railroad, was instrumental in donating a high quality telescope and time-keeping system at the new Dudley Observatory in Albany. Each morning a worker...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, December 30

The Hoosick Falls Police Department has released the cause of the country club fire that happened on December 23. And, in developing news, the Siena women's basketball coach is out while the school investigates allegations against him. The details headline today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga Springs rabbis retiring after 36 years

The two rabbis at Saratoga Springs’ Temple Sinai are stepping down from leading the community congregation after more than 30 years. Their last service as co-leaders of the congregation was held on Saturday. After 36 years, Rabbi Jonathan Rubenstein and Rabbi Linda Motzkin will no longer head Saratoga Springs’...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY
railfan.com

Rare New York Central Electrics Safe For Now

GLENMONT, N.Y. — Two rare New York Central electrics have been temporarily moved out of the way of a new development at an old power plant near Albany, N.Y., giving their owner more time to raise funds and move them to a permanent home. On December 19, railroad contractor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ice skating returns to town of Colonie

Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey has announced that the West Albany Pocket Park will be hosting an ice skating rink, for the first time in nearly 20 years. Skating at the park will be daily until dusk, weather permitting.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Siena's Jim Jabir under investigation

Southwest has cancelled thousands of flights for days, nearly 11,000. But now the airline says they are operating a normal schedule and anticipating minimal disruptions for the weekend. Which includes the new year's holiday. NEWS10 at 4:30 PM. Saratoga to rebrand year-end celebration as “New …. Saratoga to rebrand...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

46K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy