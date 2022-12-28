Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewport News, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport NewsTed RiversNewport News, VA
Two men arrested for robbing USPS worker in VirginiaEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Related
Big Builds: Where Hampton Roads' major developments stand as 2023 begins
From the HRBT expansion to the Virginia Beach Dome Site project and Military Circle, the region's major developments hope to make major strides in the new year.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hilton Village and Phoebus Named to New Virginia Main Street Program
Two Hampton Roads communities have been chosen for a new program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) aimed at strengthening small-town business communities. Hilton Village in Newport News and Phoebus in Hampton will be among ten Virginia towns to participate in the first Mobilizing Main...
Virginia Business
Suffolk logistics center moves ahead
Despite lingering community opposition, Suffolk officials remain committed to the Port 460 Logistics Center, a warehouse complex on Pruden Boulevard at the U.S. Route 58 interchange, a major freight corridor to the Port of Virginia. In September 2022, Suffolk City Council approved rezoning 540 acres from general commercial and agricultural...
New Year's Eve crash sends 6 to hospital in Virginia Beach
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Virginia Beach on New Year's Eve, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
Drinks still flow at The Vanguard for NYE amid staffing shortages, rising costs
The ongoing economic challenges could impact New Year’s Eve celebrations. Some bars and restaurants in Hampton Roads are still feeling the impacts of worker shortages and rising costs.
Thousands expected to be at Norfolk Scope Arena for New Year's Eve block party
New Year's Eve, a night full of fun festivities and celebrations is just hours away and one of the largest arenas in Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Scope, will be having a night filled with R&B music.
Small Business Spotlight: Va Beach seafood joint hopes to bounce back in 2023
Deltonio and Sumiko Thompson opened Crabby Cali's location on Holland Road in 2018. The Army veteran and former Nightingale dispatcher say they're making some changes to help sales in the new year.
Remembering notable people in Hampton Roads who passed away in 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads lost public servants, civic leaders and military heroes in 2022. Virginia Fourth District Congressman Don McEachin, who died in November at age 61, said his proudest achievement was serving people. Fellow lawmakers said McEachin will be truly missed. "Donald was just such a decent...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
WAVERLY —The state of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas present last month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first seven years’ production for the plant, which is...
VA to begin to process all PACT Act claims in the new year
The PACT Act expands healthcare and benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances during their service.
JBLE Airman dies in Newport News motorcycle crash
Active-duty Joint Base Langley-Eustis Airman dies in off-base Newport News motorcycle crash, community mourns loss
WAVY News 10
Firefighter with minor injury in Lakewood Plaza apartment fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A firefighter suffered a minor injury as a result of a fire Saturday morning on the tenth floor of the Lakewood Plaza apartments in Norfolk. No one else was injured. Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the apartments off of Tidewater Drive at 8:23 a.m.,...
Last Night on the Town NYE Party to impact traffic in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach police will be closing portions of Town Center on Saturday due to the Last Night on the Town New Year's Eve Party.
Virginia Beach college student wins $1M off $30 scratch ticket
Perla Gomez, a college student from Virginia Beach, has won the final top prize of $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Commonwealth scratcher game.
Tina Watkins is no longer leading the Petersburg Fire Department
Tina Watkins came to Petersburg after she retired from Richmond Fire following 34 years in the city.
Year-round Carnival Cruises Coming to Norfolk
Carnival Cruise Line and the city of Norfolk made a major announcement this month, expanding the city’s cruise terminal significantly. Beginning in 2025, the Carnival Sunshine will offer weekly cruises from the city’s Half Moone cruise terminal at Nauticus. These will be the first ever regularly scheduled weekly cruises from Norfolk.
6 injured following three-vehicle crash on Kempsville Rd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 6:09 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kempsville Rd. Police say there were multiple vehicles involved and there were multiple injuries.
Vehicle crashes through Virginia Beach bookstore; 4 hurt
Four people were hurt when a vehicle came crashing through a storefront window in Virginia Beach on Friday night.
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake family blindsided by $7k water bill
They want answers from the water company, because the plumbing was just put in in 2019. Plumbers can't find a leak. They're not alone, either.
Tolls at Downtown, Midtown Tunnels to increase this weekend
Drivers with an E-ZPass will pay 27-cents more during peak hours with the toll increasing to $2.77 for a 2-axle vehicle. Peak hours are from 5:30 am to 9 am and 2:30 pm to 7 pm Monday through Friday.
Comments / 0