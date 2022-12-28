ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Hilton Village and Phoebus Named to New Virginia Main Street Program

Two Hampton Roads communities have been chosen for a new program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) aimed at strengthening small-town business communities. Hilton Village in Newport News and Phoebus in Hampton will be among ten Virginia towns to participate in the first Mobilizing Main...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginia Business

Suffolk logistics center moves ahead

Despite lingering community opposition, Suffolk officials remain committed to the Port 460 Logistics Center, a warehouse complex on Pruden Boulevard at the U.S. Route 58 interchange, a major freight corridor to the Port of Virginia. In September 2022, Suffolk City Council approved rezoning 540 acres from general commercial and agricultural...
SUFFOLK, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future

WAVERLY —The state of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas present last month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first seven years’ production for the plant, which is...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Year-round Carnival Cruises Coming to Norfolk

Carnival Cruise Line and the city of Norfolk made a major announcement this month, expanding the city’s cruise terminal significantly. Beginning in 2025, the Carnival Sunshine will offer weekly cruises from the city’s Half Moone cruise terminal at Nauticus. These will be the first ever regularly scheduled weekly cruises from Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy