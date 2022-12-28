Read full article on original website
2 hurt in Champion Twp. crash
Two people were hurt in a crash in Champion Township Saturday night.
capcity.news
Head-on crash leaves one dead, one injured on I-80 Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 63-year-old Wyoming woman died and another person was injured in a head-on collision Tuesday on Interstate 80, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. According to the report, a Cadillac Escalade was reported as a wrong-way driver westbound on I-80 in the eastbound lanes....
Wyoming Boulevard Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles
If you've lived in Wyoming for, let's say, about a week, you know that one of its biggest ailments is the wind. Chicago may be called 'The Windy City,' but it doesn't have anything on Wyoming, which just might be 'The Windy State.'. For example, WY Highway 258 (otherwise known...
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Hasn’t Set In Yet,’ Says Widow Of Wyoming EMT Killed Last Week While On Duty
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ashley Harris sent a text to her husband the morning Dec. 21 wishing him good morning and asking him how he was doing. She never received a response. “Obviously, a couple hours later (I) figured out why,” she said. Her...
Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another
A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming. The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.RELATED Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years...
cowboystatedaily.com
3 Wyoming County Responder Groups Launch Massive Search Effort After False Alarm From Snowmobiler’s Phone
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a spill set off a snowmobiler’s iPhone emergency alert, search and rescue squads in two counties, along with a chopper crew from a third county, were scrambled for what turned out to be a fruitless three-hour search. The snowmobiler,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drivers Can Bypass Closed Road Gates, But Only With Special Authorization Code
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While it’s never a good idea to ignore signs and gates indicating closed roads during winter in Wyoming, the state Department of Transportation does have a program that allows limited travel past closed gates in select cases. The program began...
sweetwaternow.com
New Year Brings in Prolonged Weather System
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is urging travels to check its website often and exercise caution over the New Year weekend. Moderate to heavy snow will start falling in the western mountains this afternoon and gradually spread south to Interstate 80 into tomorrow. Then the storm front...
KKTV
Pueblo band teacher victim in murder-suicide case, suspect from Wyoming
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A band teacher in Pueblo was reportedly the victim in a murder-suicide case in Pueblo. Police started investigating on Dec. 22 when they were called to a business in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth Street for reports of shots being fired. The area is on the north side of the city. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two men and believe one man shot and killed the other before taking his own life.
Idaho8.com
Isolated Snow Showers for New Year’s Day
TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers are expected late tonight into the overnight hours across most of the region with greater chances for scattered snow showers into the southern highlands and in SE Idaho. Cloudy skies will be with us in the late afternoon and evening until around 9/10pm. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teens and 20's.
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Widespread Heavy Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says ''widespread heavy snow" can be expected across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle through Monday. A complex winter storm will impact the region this weekend through Monday. Notice the differing winter headline start times for different areas as the storm moves west to east. Effects of this storm will first be felt throughout the mountains, including the Snowy, Sierra Madre, and north Laramie Ranges. Winter Storm Warnings are currently in place for these ranges through Monday evening. During this time the mountains could pick up multiple feet of snow! Moving to the plains/lower elevations, Carbon and Albany Counties will see the start of Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories Saturday afternoon, followed closely by the rest of southeast Wyoming in a Winter Storm Watch Saturday night. The Winter Storm Watches in the Nebraska panhandle start Sunday evening. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Widespread accumulating snow is likely. For most of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, the heaviest snow/worst impacts are expected to occur late Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Be sure to check back for updates to this forecast as Winter Storm Watches may be upgraded to Warnings or Advisories. Make sure to visit weather.gov/cys for the latest forecast, including snow amounts.
capcity.news
New Year’s winter storm may dump up to 10 inches of snow on Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A New Year’s winter storm blasting western Wyoming is expected to roll through Laramie County on Sunday and Monday, leaving between 6 and 10 inches of fresh snow on the ground. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect...
klin.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
oilcity.news
High winds, heavy snow to impact I-80, I-25 in Wyoming from Thursday into New Year’s weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The Interstate 25 and I-80 corridors can expect weather to impact travel conditions from Thursday into the New Year’s holiday weekend, according to forecasts from National Weather Service offices covering the region. Sections of both I-25 and I-80 could see wind gusts of up to...
sweetwaternow.com
Snow Showers With a High Near 34
A winter storm will impact much of western and central Wyoming today and Monday. The heaviest snow will occur across central and southern sections. Snow showers. High near 34. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, January 1, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bruce McCormack of Cody, Wyoming. Bruce writes: “The rising sun illuminates Heart Mountain and a mix of clouds north of Cody on Thursday.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
Sheridan Media
More Sheridan Area And Wyoming News From 2022
A murder case involving 3 Sheridan residents, extreme weather conditions, and rodeo royalty were some of the headlines of 2022 in both Sheridan County and Wyoming. Click on the various links to see more of the various stories. We didn’t have to wait long for the first big story of...
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on snowy I-80 in SW Wyoming; wind closures Rawlins–Laramie
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in areas of western Wyoming, Interstate 80 is seeing some hazardous travel conditions on Wednesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on I-80 from Evanston to Exit 39 as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Black ice advisories are in effect on I-80 from Lyman to Rock Springs.
