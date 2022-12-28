Read full article on original website
Larry Lee Nettleship
Larry Lee Nettleship was born on January 21, 1939, to Clyde Lee Nettleship and Montie Irene (Maxcey) Nettleship in San Saba, Texas. Larry was raised on his family’s ranch in the Locker community in north San Saba County with his older brother, Clyde Maxcey Nettleship, and his younger sister, Peggy Joy Nettleship Boeke. In 1945, his older brother Clyde Maxcey was thrown from a horse and died as he laid in the lap of his 6-year-old brother, Larry. The following months and years were difficult for the family after Clyde Maxcey’s death. Through their faith in Christ, they overcame this tragedy. Larry and his sister, Peggy, enjoyed summers and holidays with their first cousins, Mac Danner Maxcey, Jim Maxcey, Bob Maxcey, Nancy Maxcey Hankins, Jill Jackson Landon, and Jack Jackson. The cousins were exceptionally close and regarded each other more as siblings.
Roxie Walton Brown, 70, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Roxie Walton Brown, 70 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Charlie V. Gamblin, 73, of Brownwood
Charlie Vin Gamblin, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, in an Abilene hospital. Charlie was born on September 16, 1949, in Victoria, to E.B. and Geneva (Johnson) Gamblin. He graduated from Karnes City High School where he was a star athlete in track and baseball.
Dan Collom, 86, of Brownwood
Dan Collom, at 86 years old, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. A memorial will be held by the family, at a later date, in Rotan, Texas. Dan was born on August 15, 1936 in Rotan, Texas to his parents, William and Emma Collom. He was a minister for a total of 62 years, serving the Lord at Four Square Church located in Rotan, as well as other churches in Texas.
Faye Purcell, 87, of Bangs
Faye Purcell, age 87, of Bangs passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. Services for Faye are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Shawn Fagundes, 41, of Brownwood
A graveside funeral service for Shawn Fagundes, age 41, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 31, 2022, in the Cedar Point Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00. Shawn...
Patsy Louise Callaway Townsend, 83
Patsy Louise Callaway Townsend, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022. Her family will host a visitation on Tuesday, January 3rd from 5 to 7 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be 10 am Wednesday January 4th in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel...
Robert “Mark” Bretzke, 71
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, Robert “Mark” Bretzke passed away unexpectedly at the age of 71. Mark was born in Uvalde, TX to Clinton and June Bretzke. He was raised in LaPryor, TX, and attended LaPryor schools and Southwest Texas Jr. College in Uvalde for their 2 year mechanic program.
Tina Howard, 65, of Blanket
Tina Howard, 65, of Blanket TX, passed from this life December 26, 2022. She will be laid to rest Saturday. January 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta OK. Her life will be celebrated in a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. January 19, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Blanket TX.
Wildon Gary, 81, of Coleman
Wildon Gary, age 81, of Coleman, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home.
Gael Gamez, 13, of Brownwood
Gael Gamez, age 13, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A memorial service for Gael will be held at 10AM on Saturday, December 31 at Heartland Funeral Home. Gael is survived by his mother, brother and sisters, other relatives and friends.
Mark Calhoun, 70, of Early
Mark Calhoun, age 70 of Early, passed from this life on December 28, 2022. A memorial service for Mark will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Heartland Funeral Home.
Ellis John Villarreal
Ellis John Villarreal passed away December 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. He was born in Houston, Texas on October 26, 1955, to Ellis J Villarreal and Lesta Larrabee. He was a dedicated pastor for 45 years. He is survived by a sister, Lori Villarreal, and a brother, Jack Donaldson and wife Shirly of Bracketville, Tx, his honorary grandchildren, Ellis Anna Belle Spire and Harper Mae Spire of Seguin, Tx, Dennis Spire and Brenda Spire of San Marcos, Tx, Abraham Delgado, Lilly Delgado, Vivianna Delgado, Rebekkah Delgado, and Emma Delgado of Blanket, Tx, and his nieces and nephews, Jack Donaldson Jr and wife Debra, Kathalean Donaldson, Linda Donaldson, Charlotte Donaldson, Stormy, and Nerissa Donaldson, and his cousin, Bennie Boy Canta and wife of San Antonio, Tx. He is preceded in death by his father, Ellis J Villarreal, and mother, Lesta Larrabee, and his aunt, Isabel Garcia.
One Killed in Crash in Northern Brown County
A man from Early, Texas was killed and another person injured in a two vehicle crash which happened at 6:52 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to an updated crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened 7.6 miles north of May, Texas on U.S. Highway 183. Killed in the wreck was William Mark Calhoun, 70, of Early. Calhoun was the driver of a 1996 Suzuki Sidekick 4-door sports utility vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle was Rhonda Hart Calhoun, 66, of Early. She had non-incapacitating injuries, stable condition, transported to Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood.
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 112 positive COVID-19 test results, a slight decrease from last week. Of the 112 positives this week, 8 were PCR, and 104 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 52 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
Lady Lions Win One, Lose One Thursday in Tournament Action
The Brownwood Lady Lions defeated the Coleman Bluekatts 35-29 Thursday evening after losing an afternoon game to Little River Academy 37-30. Brownwood will now play Valley Mills at noon today at Warren Gym. Read the full story at this link to Brownwoodnews.com. (photo courtesy Derrick Stuckly of Brownwoodnews.com)
Brownwood Edges Early in TexasBank Holiday Classic
Thursday night in the Brownwood Coliseum, the Brownwood Lions used a strong fourth quarter to get past the Early Longhorns 66-57 in the TexasBank Holiday Classic basketball tournament. The Lions (10-7) conclude tournament action at 4 p.m. Friday at Brownwood High against Wall. The Longhorns’ (9-8) final game of the Classic will also take place against Wall at 8 p.m. Friday at Brownwood High’s Warren Gym.
