FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus stationD.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia minister says there is something better than making New Year's resolutionsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Virginia Zoo announces the birth of their second rare pygmy hippoCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
richmondmagazine.com
January 2023 Issue
86 / Man in Motion A day in the life of The Broadberry Entertainment Group’s Lucas Fritz By Harry Kollatz Jr. 94 / Finding Peace A photographer discovers community and calm in Charles City County. By Paula Peters Chambers, images by Christopher “Puma” Smith. 104 / Richmond...
foxrichmond.com
Community fridge forced to move because of complaints
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A community refrigerator meant to offer food to those in need, is causing controversy. RVA Community Fridges says they have until Jan. 1 to move their fridge in front of Black Rabbit Tattoo. This comes after complaints were made to the shop’s property manager, saying it’s drawing in a homeless population and making some people uncomfortable.
3 Richmond restaurants wishes for 2023 (ok, maybe a few more than three)
We are making wishes in lieu of sweeping predictions for 2023 in our Richmond, Virginia dining scene.
PHOTOS: Petersburg celebrates Sheriff Vanessa Crawford on her 70th birthday
On Friday, Dec. 30, the people of Petersburg put on a special parade to celebrate Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa Crawford on her 70th birthday.
PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out for Richmond’s Capital City Kwanzaa Festival
Hundreds gathered for the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Friday, Dec. 30, which marked the fifth night of Kwanzaa.
Three-week-old Richmond zoo pygmy hippo has first swimming lesson with mom
The newest star of the Metro Richmond Zoo is strutting her stuff, showing off thousands of years of natural instincts during her first experience swimming, just three weeks after birth.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond remain high; masks urged for 33 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 33 localities in Virginia, including 10 spots in Central Virginia, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Barbara Walters, news broadcasting icon, dies at 93
Barbara Walters, a longtime television news broadcaster and former ABC News anchor, has died. According to ABC News reporting, she was 93 years old.
The best restaurant in Virginia, according to Guy Fieri
Fieri's favorite place to eat in Virginia is located in the city of Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood.
‘Does size matter?’: Science Museum of Virginia magnifies ‘tiny science’ with after-dark event
School may still be out, but class is in session at the Science Museum of Virginia where a Science After Dark event will offer guests a chance to find out, "Does size matter?"
Tina Watkins is no longer leading the Petersburg Fire Department
Tina Watkins came to Petersburg after she retired from Richmond Fire following 34 years in the city.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
WAVERLY —The state of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas present last month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first seven years’ production for the plant, which is...
VCU mistakenly tells applicants they had been accepted
Virginia Commonwealth University mistakenly sent emails to potential future students that told them they had been accepted into the university.
RIC ‘knife found in laptop’ made the list of the TSA’s most unusual airport security confiscations of the year
From finding money hidden in crutches to a gun stuffed in peanut butter, TSA agents across the country have had an interesting year. Richmond International Airport earned a top five slot on the list this year after a man was caught with a knife lodged in the "guts" of his laptop.
Crumbling bricks, abandoned apartments and absent assistance on Chamberlayne Avenue
Residents of an apartment building on Richmond's northside are speaking out after what they say has been years of neglect by an absent landlord.
Mom hopes her daughter's untimely death will help save others
Summer Barrow died of a drug overdose in January 2020. Nearly three years later, we now have the "Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, & Recovery Act."
Some Virginia community college students could soon get forgivable loans
Some community college students in Virginia could soon get their loans forgiven if a new bill becomes law.
Two $1 million-winning lottery tickets sold in Richmond area
The Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle, and two of the tickets were purchased in the Richmond area.
NBC12
Henrico couple thanks 911 dispatcher for saving husband’s life
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A couple in Henrico got the chance to say thank you to a county 911 dispatcher for helping to save a man’s life after he was found by his wife going into cardiac arrest. Debbie and Stu got to meet with Henrico Police Public Safety Dispatcher...
Guy Fieri's favorite 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' is in Richmond
"They make everything totally from scratch, and offer menu items featuring traditional flavors with unique twists."
