RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A community refrigerator meant to offer food to those in need, is causing controversy. RVA Community Fridges says they have until Jan. 1 to move their fridge in front of Black Rabbit Tattoo. This comes after complaints were made to the shop’s property manager, saying it’s drawing in a homeless population and making some people uncomfortable.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO