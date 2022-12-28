Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL OPEN STARTING FRIDAY
Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its new Roseburg location Friday. Nine months after filing an application with the City of Roseburg, the 2,325 square foot outlet located in a new building in the Roseburg Marketplace at 2060 Northwest Stewart Parkway is ready to go. The store will normally be open...
kqennewsradio.com
POWER RESTORATION PROGRESSING SLOWLY FOR DOUGLAS ELECTRIC CREWS
Power restoration is slowly progressing for crews with the Douglas Electric Cooperative. Following the wind storm early in the week, 327 meters in rural Douglas County are still without power. Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said a contract crew is on-site in the Loon Lake area. Other crews will resume...
kqennewsradio.com
BICYCLIST TAKEN TO HOSPITAL, CITED FOR A TRAFFIC COLLISION
A bicyclist was taken to the hospital and was cited for a traffic collision in Roseburg Thursday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at about 4:45 p.m. an SUV driver was stopped on Northwest Mulholland Drive waiting to turn right onto Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. When the light turned green, the man started to make the turn and was struck on the passenger side near the tire, by a bicycle. The cyclist was traveling east on Garden Valley on the north side of the road. The rider did not abide the crosswalk sign for her to stop. Her bike slid and impacted the SUV.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR FELON IN POSSESSION
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for a warrant and cited for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just after 12:30 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations in the 400 block of Evergreen Ridge Road in the Riddle area. The 45-year old driver was taken into custody. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
SUNNY VALLEY MAN JAILED FOR MULTIPLE CRIMES
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple crimes following a traffic stop on Thursday. A DCSO report said at 9:20 a.m. a deputy stopped a sportscar for a traffic violation in the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road near Glendale. The deputy contacted the driver and was going to detain him for failure to carry and present a license. 44-year old Mark Kolberg allegedly refused to be placed into handcuffs and took off running.
kqennewsradio.com
POWER RESTORATION EFFORTS NEARLY COMPLETE
Power restoration efforts by Douglas Electric Cooperative crews are nearly complete, following a windstorm that hit the region on Monday and Tuesday. Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said only 26 meters are without power as of late Friday night. 17 of those are in the Tenmile Lake area with the rest located in Lower Smith River, Scottsburg, Umpqua and Melrose.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged theft on Thursday afternoon. An RPD report said at about 5:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the theft of approximately $600 worth of groceries from Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Officers contacted 26-year old Ryan Humphrey who matched the description of the suspect.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged trespass incident on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at about 11:00 p.m. the 27-year old was advised of trespass by officers as he stood in the victim’s yard in the 2000 block of Northeast Freemont Avenue, while yelling at officers.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED FORGERY INCIDENT
A transient was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following an alleged forgery incident on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just after 8:30 a.m. dispatch received multiple calls regarding a man who was allegedly trying to pass fake $100 bills at two businesses in the 4600 block of Carnes Road in Green. A deputy arrived and contacted 35-year old Michael Taylor. The suspect allegedly admitted he was told they were fake at the first business but went to the second business right after that. Taylor was also allegedly in possession of fentanyl and a small amount of methamphetamine.
kqennewsradio.com
DINT ARRESTS MAN FOR SUSPECTED ILLEGAL DRUG TRAFFICKING
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team have arrested a man and charged him with multiple drug crimes. Lieutenant Rick McArthur said Thursday evening detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Southeast Mill Street in Myrtle Creek. McArthur said this was done to conclude an ongoing investigation into the suspected illegal drug trafficking activities occurring there, as well as at other locations within the county.
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a hit and run accident Friday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:45 a.m. officers responded to the corner of Northeast Winchester Street and Northeast Odell Avenue, after a caller said a man had been hit by a vehicle. It reportedly left the scene and was not located. The vehicle was described by a witness as a red newer Jeep Wrangler. The incident is being investigated as a failure to perform duties of a driver-felony case.
