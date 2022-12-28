Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Steubenville officials provide update on water outages
Jefferson County, OH — "This is, for me, a major emergency. I want the citizens of the city to know that the water department is working around the clock to get this resolved. We're not only having issues with water breaks, but also issues with water coming up from the river to the treatment plant to get it recycled and out there," Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla said.
WTOV 9
Residents express displeasure in Steubenville water issues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — Multiple water line breaks in the Steubenville area this past week have created issues for residents. As of Friday night, there is not a set time as to when the water will be back on, but officials are hopeful it's sooner rather than later. Some...
WTOV 9
Authorities stress safety while behind the wheel this holiday weekend
As we head into another holiday weekend, this time with warmer weather, will there be increased traffic offenses?. "Troopers around the state will be out working overtime in full force,” said Lt. Robert Bodo, with the Steubenville Post. “Jefferson County and Harrison (County) will have several troopers on the roadways throughout the holiday season.”
WTOV 9
Water outage in parts of Steubenville, no timetable on when it will flow again
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The city of Steubenville is dealing with a water outage for the Labelle pressure system. According to city officials, this due to the water plant not being able to keep up with the demand of the city and issues at the water plant. Customers in Labelle...
WTOV 9
Crash slows main Wheeling thoroughfare
WHEELING, W.Va. — Two vehicles collided Thursday evening at the intersection of National Road and Park View Lane in Wheeling causing injuries. The call was reported to the Wheeling Police Department just before 5:45. No further details are available.
WTOV 9
Law firm, cab company teaming to provide safe rides home for NYE
If you find yourself having a little bit too much fun this weekend, a local law firm is working to keep you safe and out of their offices by sponsoring a ride home. For the last 20 years, Gold, Khourey & Turak has been sponsoring a program in partnership with BMG Transport to get drivers home safely after New Year’s celebrations. Now under new management, IC Cab will be continuing the partnership alongside the law firm.
WTOV 9
Fort Steuben Mall returns to normal following flooding
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Officials at the Fort Steuben Mall arrived earlier this week to find flooding inside. Fortunately, it didn't set them back much at all. The major areas affected by the flood were parts of the AMC Theater and JCPenney. Despite the excess water in some areas, the...
WTOV 9
Wheeling restaurant to hold 25th Annual New Year's Eve party
WHEELING, WV — River City in Wheeling is holding their own New Year's Eve Blowout on Saturday. The party kicks off at 5 p.m. with the full menu or buffet, but the all-night total package starts at 7 p.m. The total package includes a prime rib and seafood buffet,...
WTOV 9
Longtime Jefferson County attorney, public official Scurti dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Longtime area attorney and public official Adam Scurti has died at age 83. In addition to his law practice, Scurti served on the Jefferson County Commission and was general counsel for the Franciscan University of Steubenville. He was also active in the Catholic church and at Steubenville Catholic Central.
WTOV 9
Local lodge donates money toward sensory playground at Union Local Elementary
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Lafferty Moose Lodge 1462 donated $1,000 to Union Local Elementary School for its brand-new sensory playground on Thursday. "It was something that we thought would be a great benefit for everyone. I'm hoping more people see this, I don't think people have seen what they are doing to here at Union Local," said Marsha Butler, Lafferty Moose Lodge administrator.
WTOV 9
Crowds still making way to Steubenville to see Nutcracker Village
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Nutcracker Village in Steubenville is entering its finals days as the holiday season winds down. The folks at Historic Fort Steuben say they are still seeing big crowds even after the Christmas holiday. "I think we are exceeding last year's numbers, which were a rebound...
WTOV 9
Future of Moundsville Youth Center hosting NYE event
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — The Future of Moundsville Youth Center will be holding its own New Year's Eve party. The center will be open from 2-8 p.m. Saturday hosting games and creating a time capsule based on the children of the center. The capsule will be opened at a New Year’s Eve party at the end of 2023.
WTOV 9
Gym offers new additions for 2023
BROOKE COUNTY, WV — If getting into shape is your New Year's resolution, Cindy's Fusion Fitness of Wellsburg is now offering classes at half price for all new members. Classes range in all skill levels, and include everything from group dance to personal training. In light of the new year, they recently added a new program to the mix called 'Silver Sneakers.'
