AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles
On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
The Usos React To WWE Telling Them Not To Look Like Roman Reigns
The Usos have been achieving success in the tag team division for years now, and during their early days they often wore bright colors and face paint. But when it came time for The Usos to turn heel they switched up their look and swapped out the bright colors for black outfits.
Triple H Buried Idea That Was Pitched For WWE Raw Star
It’s been a big year for WWE returns and a few months ago fans saw former NXT star Dexter Lumis make his return to the company. Lumis has since been featured on the Raw brand, but Road Dogg recently reflected on his time in NXT during an episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know? podcast.
Several Top Names Reportedly Making Sure CM Punk Doesn’t Return To AEW
CM Punk’s backstage brawl with The Elite has become infamous over the last few months and there’s still a lot of speculation regarding Punk’s future with AEW. Recently Dax Harwood of FTR made a plea for CM Punk and The Elite to put their differences aside and work together. Now fans are wondering if it could actually happen and if there’s a chance for Punk to move forward with AEW. However, it seems that there are some names who don’t want him to be part of the AEW roster.
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
John Cena's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Reportedly Revealed
John Cena will be making his WWE return on tonight's SmackDown for his one and only match of the year, but he could very well be back for another match at WrestleMania 39. WWE no doubt wants to make that a major spectacle, and a new report from WrestlingNews.co says that Cena's opponent for the big event will be Logan Paul. They wouldn't be competing for a Championship, but it would no doubt get people talking, as we've already seen that Paul can hold his own in a ring and can certainly get his fanbase hyped up for a match.
Backstage News On Triple H Signing More Standout Talent In 2023
Triple H has been on a bit of a signing spree ever since he took over WWE creative back in July, and he’s brought numerous former stars back to the company. It was also announced this week that WWE has signed lucha libre star Dragon Lee. It’s expected that Dragon Lee will be starting with WWE in January where he will be part of the NXT brand.
Sports World Reacts To Triple H's Big Announcement
The WWE has acquired a potential-packed star. Triple H confirmed on social media that Dragon Lee is heading to NXT. Dragon Lee, a second-generation Lucha Libre Superstar, announced his move to the WWE during a Lucha Libre AAA event on Wednesday night. Triple H then commented on Dragon Lee's future...
WWE Reportedly Considering Creating New Title Belt
Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over two years now and earlier this year at WrestleMania he captured the WWE Championship when he defeated Brock Lesnar on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Since then WWE has been billing Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but...
Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Major WrestleMania Match
Soon WrestleMania season will be kicking off and it’s been rumored for some time now that WWE was looking to book Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 39. However, it appears that match is now off the table. Dave Meltzer recently discussed the potential match on Wrestling Observer...
Former WWE Star Comments On Possible Royal Rumble Return
The new year is almost here which means we’re only a few weeks away from the Royal Rumble. There’s sure to be a lot of speculation regarding who WWE could bring back for the Royal Rumble matches as surprise entrants are always a highlight. Recently during an interview...
CM Punk Reacts To AEW Star Asking Him To Make It Work With The Elite
CM Punk last appeared on AEW programming when he defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship at All Out back in September and after the show he was involved in a physical altercation with The Elite. Since then there’s been a lot of questions about CM Punk’s AEW...
Major Update On AJ Styles Suffering Injury At WWE Live Event
On Thursday night the stars of WWE rolled into Hershey, PA for a live event and during the show AJ Styles teamed with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to face the team of Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Fans in attendance noted that during the match AJ Styles...
Dave Bautista Had A WWE Surprise For Rian Johnson, And The Glass Onion Director's Reaction Was A+
Dave Bautista's surprise WWE gift to Rian Johnson has given us one of the best moments on the internet.
Big Names Backstage At WWE SmackDown This Week
This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown took place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL and it was the last show of the year. John Cena returned to team with Kevin Owens, and there were also a few other big names backstage this week. PWInsider is reporting...
Matt Hardy Uncertain About Jeff Hardy’s Future With AEW
Earlier this year Jeff Hardy made his big debut with All Elite Wrestling and it seemed that fans were thrilled to see him reunite with his brother Matt. The Hardys quickly became one of the top teams in the AEW tag team division, but their momentum was halted when AEW suspended Jeff due to his legal issues.
Sting Reveals Early Plans For His Retirement Match
There’s no denying that Sting was one of the most iconic performers in the business when he was in his prime, but he eventually hung up the boots when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. Sting’s contract with WWE expired a few years ago and it was at that point Tony Khan reached out to him.
Uncle Howdy Attacks Bray Wyatt On SmackDown, Major Match Announced For Royal Rumble
This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with Bray Wyatt, and the former Universal Champion made his way down to the ring to cut a promo. Wyatt said that he was sorry for attacking the cameraman and applying the Mandible Claw during his last appearance on SmackDown. He said the cameraman didn’t deserve it, but he was interrupted by LA Knight.
Former Universal Champion Was Unsure If They Were Going To Continue Wrestling
The last few years have certainly been interesting for WWE as the company has released a number of names, and they’ve also locked down some of their top stars by signing them to new contracts. Kevin Owens signed a new contract with WWE in December of 2021, but he...
