Chicago, IL

Lookingglass Theatre Company’s ‘The Steadfast Tin Soldier’

WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMnaa_0jwh8zFP00

The Lookingglass Theatre is celebrating its 35th season with a Chicago holiday classic – The Steadfast Tin Soldier. Joining us now with the details are actors Adeoye and Anthony Irons.

Now – January 8th

821 N. Michigan Avenue

lookingglasstheatre.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

