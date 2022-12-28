ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How you can attend the YWCA’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Charleston

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The YWCA of Greater Charleston’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will return in person for the first time early next year.

The parade has taken different forms over the past few years, from a virtual parade to a pre-recorded celebration, while the country emerged from the coronavirus pandemic.

But the popular parade which travels through the streets of downtown Charleston will be available in person for everyone to enjoy in 2023.

The YWCA of Greater Charleston will kick off a week of events beginning on Sunday, January 8 th with a worship service at Emmanuel Baptist Church of James Island.

That will be followed by the MLK Breakfast Summit on January 12 at the Charleston Gaillard Center, and an MLK Ecumenical Service will take place Sunday, January 15 at Charity Missionary Baptist Church.

But the main event – the MLK Day Parade – will take place on the peninsula on Monday, January 16. If you cannot be there in person, the parade will be broadcast live on WCBD News 2 and streamed live at counton2.com.

Those interested in participating in the parade must register by December 29. For more information about the schedule of events and how you can participate, please click here .

