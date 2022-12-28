ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Tory Taylor announces decision for 2023 season at Iowa

Tory Taylor announces that he will return to Iowa for a 4th season, according to Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow. Taylor has been one of the biggest players for Iowa this 2022 season as well as one of the best non-defensive players. In the first 12 games this season, Taylor had 74 punts for 3,339 yards (third-most in the nation) for an average of 45.1 yards per punt.
IOWA CITY, IA
goiowaawesome.com

Who Was Iowa's Player of the Game Against Kentucky?

Go Iowa Awesome is an Iowa site by Iowa fans, for Iowa fans. We're committed to delivering Hawkeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, while keeping our site free and our tongue in cheek. Support Go Iowa Awesome by purchasing some of our killer merch.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Fans, media react to Iowa's first half shutout of Kentucky in Music City Bowl

The Iowa Hawkeyes dominated Kentucky in the first half of Music City Bowl. The Hawkeyes led 21-0 at half after a pair of pick sixes and a receiving TD from Luke Lachey. Iowa is looking to finish the 2022 season on a high note in this game. Without Will Levis under center for Kentucky, the Iowa defense took turns taking advantage of unexperienced Wildcat QB Destin Wade.
IOWA CITY, IA
Larry Brown Sports

Iowa DB Cooper DeJean finishes season with incredible but sad accomplishment

The Iowa Hawkeyes football team beat Kentucky 21-0 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday to finish the season a very respectable 8-5. That’s impressive considering just how brutal their offense was this season. Iowa averaged 17.4 points per game this season (123rd of 131), while their defense allowed 14.4 points per game (6th... The post Iowa DB Cooper DeJean finishes season with incredible but sad accomplishment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Phil Parker, Iowa DC, praises 2 Hawkeye defenders for stepping up during Music City Bowl prep

Phil Parker knows defense. It’s why Iowa ranks in the top 10 of nearly every metric each season, and oftentimes is the backbone of the program. He also knows talent. There’s a reason names like Jack Campbell, Riley Moss and countless others find themselves at the top of draft wishlists each year. But while those two defenders might be the face of Hawkeye football, Parker gave praise to a pair of younger talents for their development in 2022.
IOWA CITY, IA
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness

The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz gives self-evaluation leading up to Music City Bowl

Brian Ferentz usually wouldn’t be retained on most staffs after Iowa’s woeful offensive production in 2022. Ferentz spoke at Friday’s media availability about how he thought he did during 2022. When asked by reporters during Friday’s open media session on how he would self-evaluate his play-calling, Brian...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa vs. Kentucky: Final thoughts and a prediction for the Music City Bowl

Like points? If so, then the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl isn’t for you. Iowa (7-5) and Kentucky (7-5) square off in the 24th game in the Nashville bowl’s history. Normally, points are a dime a dozen in this game. In 14 of the previous game’s played, the winning team finished with 28 or more. Last year’s back-and-forth doozy between Purdue and Tennessee ended with the Boilers taking home a 48-45 OT win in thrilling fashion.
IOWA CITY, IA
Wildcats Today

Game Prediction: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa

It's bowl time, and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking for their fifth consecutive win in the postseason. The 7-5 Cats will take on the 7-5 Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville. UK will be without star quarterback Will Levis and running back ...
LEXINGTON, KY
KCRG.com

Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville

An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Iowa DNR Ice Fishing Report

Ice Fishing season has officially begun in Southeast Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its Iowa Fishing Report with updates about ice conditions and fish activity. For Lake Darling near Brighton, the Iowa DNR reports that Ice thickness is 4 inches with two inches of water on it; the first inch of ice is pretty soft. Bluegill fishing is fair: The few anglers that have been out are catching some bluegills, but nothing fast and furious. To the north, we have a report from Lake MacBride; early in the week, ice thickness was 4-8 inches on most of the lake. Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and some poor seams. The report on black crappie is that it is slow and to try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Find a link to the Iowa DNR website for more information on ice fishing all over Iowa with this story at KCIIradio.com.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Hamburg Inn not closing, lawyer for owner says

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An attorney representing the owner of the Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City says the iconic restaurant and political icon will not close in a week, despite statements from managers and employees. On Friday, managers and employees told TV9 the Hamburg Inn would close...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy