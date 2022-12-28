ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Red Cross responds to more than 20 holiday house fires in the Richmond area, nonprofit shares fire prevention tips

By Jeremy Wall
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfbGz_0jwh8qIs00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Red Cross is staying busy this holiday season. The non-profit said it responded to dozens of house fires between Dec. 23 through Dec. 26 with more than 20 of them in the Richmond area . It’s encouraging these practices to keep families safe and prevent one from happening.

With the cold air still here in Central Virginia, some people are relying on space heaters to keep themselves warm. According to Christy Carneal with the American Red Cross Virginia Region, they’re being used as an alternative heat source because sometimes, their own heating system doesn’t keep them warm enough.

House fire forces six people from home in Chesterfield County

Carneal recommends anyone who uses them keep the heaters a certain distance from flammable objects.

“Make sure those are placed three feet from anything such as bedspreads, curtains, towels, blankets, any of those things that can catch on fire,” said Carneal.

She also tells 8News to never leave food cooking unattended and to check your smoke alarms once a month.

“Studies have shown that a working smoke alarm helps to reduce the risk of home fire related injuries and deaths by more than 50 percent because it does notify you,” explains Carneal. “Once your house is on fire, you really have only two minutes to get out.”

Carneal encourages people to replace any smoke alarms between 5-10 years-old and to always have a fire escape.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
D.C. Hot News

Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station

Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
RICHMOND, VA
DogTime

Pregnant Dog Rescued From Freezing Weather Conditions in Virginia Gives Birth to Puppies

A pregnant dog recently rescued from freezing weather conditions in Virginia has given birth – to nine puppies! Pregnant Dog Rescued On Dec. 22, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) saved a very pregnant pup from a wet, wooden dog house on personal property. According to Virginia law, dogs cannot be kept outside without proper […] The post Pregnant Dog Rescued From Freezing Weather Conditions in Virginia Gives Birth to Puppies appeared first on DogTime.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Thief breaks in and loads up on goods from vape shop

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A business on West Grace Street is forced to close for several days following an early morning break-in. A thief reportedly loaded up their pockets with merchandise from Driply Vapes before running off with the goods. The shop was broken into Saturday morning around 6:50 am. Vape...
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

68K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy