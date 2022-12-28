Read full article on original website
Berclair Mansion offering Jan. 1 tour
A Christmas tour will be held at the Berclair Mansion at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 1. No reservations are needed. Tickets are sold at the door and are $10 per person, regardless of age. Cash or check only. Photographs will not be allowed inside the mansion. All tours...
Sinton's Martinez named to Super Elite Team
Sinton's Zeriah Martinez was named to the Class 4A Girls Cross Country Super Elite Team announced recently. Martinez finished fourth in the UIL State Cross Country Championships on Nov. 4 in Round Rock with a time of 11 minutes, 43.1 seconds over the 2-mile course. Nominees for the Super Elite...
Refugio County Sheriff's Office calls for service
Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for Dec. 12-18: • Assisted Refugio Police Department with serving an arrest warrant. • Responded to a call of some suspicious subjects on Kelley Road. Subjects were stuck in bar ditch. Assisted with getting them out. • Responded to...
Goliad County Library offering academic program
The Goliad County Library’s academic program for children age 3-5 years old is held each Thursday, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and will run through April. Children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1 of the current school year. The program will combine storytelling, crafts, music, read-a-loud...
