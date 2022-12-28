ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

LIST: Laws taking effect across Alabama in 2023

By Drew Taylor
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knkPO_0jwh8d4f00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Starting next year, people across Alabama will need to be aware of several new laws that will be implemented statewide.

Here are the laws that will take effect in Alabama beginning in 2023:

House Bill 272 : Known as the “Constitutional Carry Bill,” the bill revises certain restrictions regarding the carrying or possession of a pistol, in addition to eliminating the requirement to obtain a permit to carry a concealed pistol.

“Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our Second Amendment rights,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement. “I have always stood up for the rights of law abiding gunowners, and I am proud to do that again today.”

House Bill 17 : Known as the Bill Clardy Act, this law will allow local law enforcement to use court-approved wiretaps under certain circumstances, such as drug investigations. The law is named after Bill Clardy, an officer with the Huntsville Police Department who was killed during an undercover drug operation in 2019. The law will take effect in February 2023.

House Bill 513 : Revises the definition of a shotgun as a weapon that is “made or remade, and intended to be fired from the shoulder and designed or redesigned and made or remade to use the energy of the explosive in a fixed shotgun shell to fire through a smooth bore either a number of ball shot or a single projectile for each single pull of the trigger.”

House Bill 82 : Law providing tax relief to certain families and groups after 2021. One section, which will be implemented in October 2023, covers exemptions for county or municipal ad valorem tax.

House Bill 284 : Amendment to state law on human trafficking, specifically including language of “use or threatened use of a law or legal process, whether administrative, civil, or criminal, in any manner for any purpose for which the law was not designed, in order to exert pressure on another person to cause that person or another person to take some action or refrain from taking some action.”

Senate Bill 216 : Amendment to law on sale and transportation of tobacco products. Specifically, this requires sellers making sales off tobacco products to purchasers using sales tax numbers to obtain a tobacco account and report the sales on the monthly tobacco sales for resale report; to provide for penalties for non-registered tobacco sellers who fail to obtain a tobacco account.

Senate Bill 224 : Amending law on unemployment compensation, specifically pointing to “reasonable and active effort shall mean engaging in a systematic and sustained efforts to find work, including contacting at least three prospective employers for each week unemployment is claimed.”

Senate Bill 330 : Increasing the annual salary of the Lee County Sheriff from $100,000 to $125,000 per year.

