Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Teenager Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
theadvocate.com
Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property
The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
theadvocate.com
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? The answer is more nuanced than you might think.
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
New Lafayette Restaurants We Have Got to Try in 2023
It's a pretty well-documented fact that we in south Louisiana love food. We have an amazing number of restaurants and shops throughout the Acadiana region devoted to Cajun cuisine, as well as Cajun takes on other regional foods. I have spent a fair amount of time in several places in...
Heroic neighbor saves Christmas
"It's hard knowing that we started a few memories and me and my wife even got married in the house and our anniversary actually comes up on the 31st of this month."
Lafayette Slated to Get 3 New Roundabouts in 2023
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - 2022 was a year for the completion of significant traffic projects in the city of Lafayette. Let's start with the widening of Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Road and E. Broussard Road. It has been a night and day difference in traffic flow down that stretch as the roadway has become increasingly popular as more businesses and homes migrate off those roadways.
theadvocate.com
Ragin Fitness was just a gym. Now, it's a community that helps take care of each other.
It's a pretty simple slogan, but one that encompasses everything Ragin Fitness Co. stands for. The Lafayette gym has a dedicated following, drawn by its challenging workouts and relentlessly positive nature. Fit or unfit, old or young, seasoned or brand new to the gym world, it welcomes all. Ragin Fitness...
Gas Pump Buttons Stolen From Main Street Shell in Church Point Twice in One Month
Main St. Shell in Church Point is saying a big thank you to everyone who helped them share the word about very expensive buttons that were being stolen from their gas pumps. At a cost of 216.90 to replace buttons like these, and after replacing them twice in one month, Main St. Shell took to social media to ask parents for their help.
stmarynow.com
SLCC student speaker had a story to tell fall grads
Letessie Pierre’s journey across the graduation stage began with a single, life-changing step, deciding what she wanted to do with her life. “I remember spending my time in the dialysis center, wanting this, wanting to complete my education. I wanted to attend college and pursue a Bachelor of Social Work to assist dialysis patients.”
wbrz.com
'I can't get to work': Repeated flooding in Baton Rouge neighborhood leaves residents frustrated
BATON ROUGE - Street flooding in one Baton Rouge neighborhood seems to be repetitive. Water filled Iberia Street again Friday morning and continued to creep up driveways. "It comes to your knees. If you go out there and walk right now, it comes to your knees," resident Patricia Lundy said.
theadvocate.com
Touched by an angel? Acadiana woman honors siblings killed in crash by helping others
If Katie DeRouen, 33, needed a mission to get through this Christmas season, she found one three weeks ago at the Bi-Lo grocery at 207 N. Lewis St., New Iberia. There she saw Larry Pomier — "Mr. Larry," she calls him — a lanky, disabled retiree who was pushing his way through the supermarket aisles with the aid of a walker before heading to the cash register.
NOLA.com
Letters: People should leave out feeders to support hummingbirds who remain in area
I found out recently there are hummingbirds that overwinter in our area. So, please, people should put their feeders back out. The birds may not visit their feeder but they will find some and they will need it more than ever with the cold weather. DOUGLAS DOREMUS. retired engineer. Baton...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility
MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
URGENT – These Dogs Have Until Friday to Find a Family
These dogs are in desperate need of a loving home, as Friday is their final chance at finding one.
theadvocate.com
Electrical fire drives Lafayette man from his home; no injuries reported
An accidental fire left a Lafayette homeowner displaced this week. Lafayette firefighters said the fire was reported in the 200 block of Byron Street at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday. A neighbor who was working on his vehicle noticed flames in the window of the dwelling across the street. He knocked on...
Iberia Parish under state of local emergency
Iberia Parish is under a state of local emergency and emergency action is necessary to contract with an independent contractor to immediately begin repairs and improvements to the water system.
Checks Stolen, Altered, From Rayne Post Office Drop Box
The report states that the suspects used a chemical to "erase" the ink, and then they used the check as if it was their own.
Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Goldman Street
The Lafayette Police Department are investigating a shooting incident which took place on the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18pm Officers found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot
WDSU
Balloon release scheduled for murdered Southern University student, Courtney Hughes
NEW ORLEANS — A balloon release has been scheduled for the 19-year-old Southern University student murdered in a Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting on Monday. Courtney Hughes's balloon release will be at 2529 General Meyer Ave. in New Orleans on Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. Hughes was one of...
Taqueria El Mexicano Opens Second Lafayette Location In The Former Azteca’s Space On Ambassador
Taqueria El Mexicano has opened its second brick-and-mortar location at 3535 Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette, Louisiana. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the local business, which started out as a food truck off of Johnston Street before growing into the successful restaurant it is today. See our previous post...
wbrz.com
TRAFFIC UPDATES: Heavy Police presence partly shuts down I-10 East at Dalrymple due to an incident
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have partly shut down I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive due to an incident. Congestion is backup to Miss. River Bridge. The two left lanes have since reopened leaving the right lane still blocked. Motorist are advised to use a different route.
Developing Lafayette
Lafayette, LA
1K+
Followers
639
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT
Developing Lafayette was formed out of curiosity, plain and simple. If it had not been for the question, "What's being built right there?", this site wouldn't exist.https://developinglafayette.com/
Comments / 0