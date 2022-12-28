WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A serious crash shut down the eastbound lane of the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township on Thursday night in the middle of the evening commute. Chopper 3 was over the scene where the highway is shut down just east of Exit 38. State police say this is a two-car crash and one person was ejected.Eastbound traffic on the Expressway is being diverted at Exit 41. The westbound lane was closed, but has since been reopened. CBS3 will keep an eye on the situation and let you know about any new developments.

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO