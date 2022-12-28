ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deptford Township, NJ

The Staten Island Advance

2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV

As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
PATERSON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Roads, local economy among areas of focus in Deptford

Major goals for Deptford Township in the new year are public safety, capital projects and economic development in the community. Public safety in the township became a hot topic in 2022, a violent year nationwide that included mass shootings in Philadelphia and the deadly gun attack at a Highland Park, Illinois, 4th of July parade.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Wawa Seeks Approval to Add Driveway, Modify Parking at Mt. Ephraim Store

Plans call for a new driveway and modified parking at the Mt. Ephraim Wawa located at 602 N. Black Horse Pike. Before this property was Wawa, it was the bar/restaurant Degenhardt’s. On December 23, 2003, Wawa purchased the property for $1,150,000, according to public records. (SJO Photo) Representatives from...
NJ.com

These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says

Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
southjerseyobserver.com

Deptford Twp. Police Attempting to Locate Missing Teen

The Deptford Township Police Department is currently attempting to locate Samantha Dippold. Samantha is a 17-year-old female from the Westville Oaks section of the township. The female was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, creamed colored shirt, and black pants. Samantha was last observed at 12:53 pm voluntarily entering the...
newjerseyisntboring.com

New Jersey Free Events for January 2023

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in January 2023. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Please verify these events before attending in case of any last-minute...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

In Accordance With New Regulations, Health Insurance Policies in the State of New Jersey Must Include Coverage for Abortion Services for Both Individuals and Small Businesses.

The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance stated on Friday, December 31 that effective January 1, 2019, all individual and small group health plans in the state must provide coverage for abortion services. According to a statement from state officials, the new regulations will go into force for major...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Atlantic City Expressway EB closed in Winslow Township after crash

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A serious crash shut down the eastbound lane of the  Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township on Thursday night in the middle of the evening commute. Chopper 3 was over the scene where the highway is shut down just east of Exit 38. State police say this is a two-car crash and one person was ejected.Eastbound traffic on the Expressway is being diverted at Exit 41. The westbound lane was closed, but has since been reopened. CBS3 will keep an eye on the situation and let you know about any new developments. 
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ

