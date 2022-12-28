Mobile Police investigate after officer fires gun during traffic stop

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop during which an officer “discharged his weapon” during a “struggle” with a suspect, according to a department news release.

“No one was struck by gunfire; however, the officer and subject sustained minor injuries,” according to the release.

Police said they arrested Dequarrio Hines, 25, on charges of assault, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.

The incident occured at about 1:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. An unnamed officer stopped a man “operating a non-street legal dirt bike” on Plover and Partridge Streets, according to the release.

Police said the officer attempted to detain Hines who “physically resisted the officer,” according to the release. In the ensuing “struggle,” police said the officer fired the gun.

WKRG News 5 reached out to police for additional information. Police said Chief Paul Prine will provide a statement on Wednesday.

