South Alabama police officer fires gun during traffic stop

By Brett Greenberg
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police are investigating a case where an officer fired his gun during an alleged struggle with a suspect during a traffic stop Tuesday.

“No one was struck by gunfire; however, the officer and subject sustained minor injuries,” according to the release.

Police said they arrested Dequarrio Hines, 25, on charges of assault, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.

The incident occured at about 1:29 p.m. Tuesday. An unnamed officer stopped a man “operating a non-street legal dirt bike” on Plover and Partridge Streets, according to the release.

Police said the officer attempted to detain Hines who “physically resisted the officer,” according to the release. In the ensuing “struggle,” police said the officer fired the gun.

WKRG News 5 reached out to police for additional information. Police said Chief Paul Prine will provide a statement on Wednesday.

