Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 6

jojo avila
4d ago

They need to disclose how many are illegal individuals that illegally enter the USA and killed or hurt someone. legimate stats needed. quit lying to the American people.

KOAT 7

Police open homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque

Police have opened a homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque, after a man was found dead in the street on Sunday. An APD spokesperson says officers were called out to 7817 Central Ave. NE around 5 am. Once officers arrived, they found the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Clovis man accused of shooting at officer during chase

Clovis man accused of shooting at officer during chase
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

AG Balderas says teen's death in Albuquerque standoff was avoidable

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor says a teenage boy’s death in an Albuquerque house fire, which broke out after authorities tried to arrest a man inside, could have been avoided. Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Friday, a day before he leaves office, the results...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man sentenced for manslaughter, assault charges connected to fatal Albuquerque shooting

Man sentenced for manslaughter, assault charges connected to fatal Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico AG: 15-year-old's death involving APD was avoidable

New Mexico AG: 15-year-old's death involving APD was avoidable
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

It's an expensive ride home: Do not drink and drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police Sgt. Toby Lafave has repeatedly seen firsthand why drinking and driving don't mix well. Within his 18 years in law enforcement, he's spent seven hunting drunk drivers. Sgt. Lafave holds the record with the most DUI arrests within NMSP, at more than 3,000.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police investigating homicide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a homicide near Rufina St. and Siler Rd. Police say around 12:30 a.m. on December 30, officers were dispatched to the area for reports of a shooting. SFPD says when officers arrived they found a 55-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. They say […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty

Albuquerque man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Dec. 21- Dec. 27

C. Jacob Davis, 31, of Los Alamos was arrested December 23 on a Municipal Court warrant. Rachel Louise Sheahan, 49, of Los Alamos was arrested December 25 and charged with battery and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer – fleeing. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act seeking public comment

Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act seeking public comment
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Federal team comes to help UNM Children's Hospital amidst 'tridemic'

Federal team comes to help UNM Children's Hospital amidst 'tridemic'
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One pedestrian dead after crash in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Albuquerque. Police say the crash happened near Indian School and Marcato Lane. A vehicle hit a pedestrian and killed them according to police. Police have not released any other information on the incident.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

$1M proposed to buy land for homeless veteran center in Bernalillo County

$1M proposed to buy land for homeless veteran center in Bernalillo County
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Bomb threat search at Rio Rancho Walmart ends

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The Walmart at Southern Boulevard SE and Unser Boulevard SE in Rio Rancho was evacuated around 4 p.m. Monday after an employee received a bomb threat. The Rio Rancho Police Department responded. A search of the store with trained canines began, and just after 5 p.m., the police said that nothing was found. Customers were the n allowed to enter the store again.
RIO RANCHO, NM

Comments / 0

