The sister of pub shooting victim Elle Edwards has paid tribute to her “best friend, side kick, partner in crime, soul mate”.Ms Edwards, 26, from the Wirral, was killed at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village on Christmas Eve.The beautician was celebrating the festive season with friends before she was shot in the head, suffering critical injuries and later dying in hospital.Detectives have said they do not believe Ms Edwards was the intended target of the attack.In a tribute posted on social media, her sister Lucy Edwards shared photos and videos of the pair, describing Ms Edwards as “beautiful...

37 MINUTES AGO