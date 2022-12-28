ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Palm Beach Daily News

COVID-19 cases increase by thousands over holidays

COVID-19 cases increased by about 6,000 over the holidays throughout Florida, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The uptick comes while fewer than 10% of Floridians aged 5 and older have received their updated COVID booster shot, according to the CDC. ...
FLORIDA STATE
YourErie

Brazil’s Lula sworn in, vows accountability and rebuilding

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro’s administration will be held to account. Lula is assuming office for the third time after thwarting far-right incumbent Bolsonaro’s […]
WSLS

More European nations tighten COVID rules for China flights

PARIS – France, Spain and England will implement tougher COVID-19 measures for passengers arriving from China, authorities said Friday. France's government is requiring negative tests, and is urging French citizens to avoid nonessential travel to China. France is also reintroducing mask requirements on flights from China to France. French...
WSLS

Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view

MELBOURNE – New Year's celebrations swept across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation. The new year began in the tiny...
WSLS

N. Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights

SEOUL – North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters in its latest weapons display on Saturday, a day after rival South Korea conducted a rocket launch related to its push to build a space-based surveillance to better monitor the North. Tensions between the rival Koreas...

