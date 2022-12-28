Read full article on original website
Related
Leftist Lula da Silva is sworn in as president to lead a divided Brazil
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva assumed office as Brazil's new leader Sunday, just three years after being released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president.
COVID-19 cases increase by thousands over holidays
COVID-19 cases increased by about 6,000 over the holidays throughout Florida, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The uptick comes while fewer than 10% of Floridians aged 5 and older have received their updated COVID booster shot, according to the CDC. ...
Brazil’s Lula sworn in, vows accountability and rebuilding
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro’s administration will be held to account. Lula is assuming office for the third time after thwarting far-right incumbent Bolsonaro’s […]
After years, private vehicles start crossing Colombia-Venezuela border again
URENA, Venezuela, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Private vehicles started crossing between Colombia and Venezuela for the first time in years on Sunday, marking the total opening of the shared border, in addition to cargo and people that have been transiting.
WSLS
More European nations tighten COVID rules for China flights
PARIS – France, Spain and England will implement tougher COVID-19 measures for passengers arriving from China, authorities said Friday. France's government is requiring negative tests, and is urging French citizens to avoid nonessential travel to China. France is also reintroducing mask requirements on flights from China to France. French...
WSLS
Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view
MELBOURNE – New Year's celebrations swept across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation. The new year began in the tiny...
WSLS
N. Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights
SEOUL – North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters in its latest weapons display on Saturday, a day after rival South Korea conducted a rocket launch related to its push to build a space-based surveillance to better monitor the North. Tensions between the rival Koreas...
Comments / 0