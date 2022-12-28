Read full article on original website
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 30 – December 31, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Green River EMS responds to reported explosion in Green River
December 30 – At approximately midnight last night, December 29, Green River Fire Department, along with Castle Rock Ambulance and Green River Police Department, were dispatched to a reported explosion behind the area of McDonald’s in Green River. Upon arrival, first responders found a fully engulfed mobile home...
Mobile home explodes in Green River; resident severely burned in blaze
GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — A mobile home exploded in Green River late Thursday night, seriously injuring its one occupant as the home was engulfed in flames. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, though the Green River Fire Department reports that several “propane-style heaters” in the home may have been a contributing factor.
Newly elected State, County, and local officials to be sworn in
January 1, 2023 — Many swearing-in ceremonies of local and state elected officials will be taking place on Monday and Tuesday. Tomorrow, the inauguration of Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials will take place at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne. Those taking the Oath of Office will be Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier, and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
One fatality, one injured in yesterday’s accident near mm 103
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there was one fatality and one injured during yesterday’s accident near milepost 103. The name of the deceased is Betty Abriani, 63, from Wyoming. The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane between Dewar Drive and...
Sweetwater County financials receive a clean opinion from independent auditors
The annual audit examines financial statements to ensure they are presented fairly in all material aspects and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. This year’s report found no inconsistencies or discrepancies in Sweetwater County ledgers. As for overall financial health, the audit noted a decrease of $8.97 million...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision Near Rock Springs
A Wyoming woman, 63, is dead after a head-on collision near Rock Springs, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at milepost 103 in Sweetwater County. According to the crash summary, a Cadillac Escalade was reported as a wrong-way...
Winter Storm Warning, Advisory Issued for Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The United States National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning and advisory for Sweetwater County. The winter storm warning issued for east Sweetwater County will go into effect at 11 tonight and will go through Monday, January 2 at 11 a.m. Residents can expect heavy and blowing snow with a total of 4-8 inches. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph during this storm.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 1, 2023
Today – Snow showers. High near 34. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible. Tonight – Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Low around...
