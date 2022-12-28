ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Prominent Rockford steakhouse to close its doors for good

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWUu7_0jwh7ke300

Josef’s Steakhouse & Oyster Bar, 6860 Spring Creek Road, is closing for good.

“It is with great sadness to announce that we will be closing our doors after business on Friday, Dec. 30,” according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. “We want to thank all of our loyal customers, friends and family for making Josef’s part of your home and traditions. This was not an easy decision to make because of all the great memories we have had here.”

Josef’s will be open through Friday night, according to a staff member.

The restaurant, which specializes in prime steaks, seafood and European crafted dishes, opened in 2005 under the ownership of Josef Schwaiger and his wife, Cherri Rittenhouse.

More: Comings & goings: A look at restaurants that opened, closed in the Rockford area in 2022

Current owner Lola Renner, who started out as a waitress during Josef's early years, took over the business in 2019.

"Staffing has been an issue and I have some personal health issues going on that I just recently found out about and I just don't feel we're giving adequate service," Renner said. "We have 6,500 square feet of fine dining and it's just not busy enough. It's sad that everyone is coming out to support (the restaurant) now, but the support of the community during the last couple of years has been a little difficult. Because we are Josef's, I feel like we've been a little more under the microscope, expecting perfection but it's not a perfect world."

Word of the restaurant’s pending closure prompted emotional responses on social media.

“Great place, it will be missed,” Jacqueline S. Richardson-Krause posted on Josef’s Facebook page.

“So sad. It was our go-to for special dinners,” Lois Whitney added.

It's unclear how the restaurant is going to address unused gift cards.

"We'd like to figure out a way to make sure that it's right by everybody," Renner said. "If it's a matter of refunding money for (gift cards purchased) for the last 90 days, we haven't really gotten to that point yet."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZuKUb_0jwh7ke300

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Prominent Rockford steakhouse to close its doors for good

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer in bedroom

Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer …. Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Rockford museum takes residents back...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Pet shop, other businesses, destroyed in Mendota fire

MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a devastating fire in the LaSalle County community of Mendota.It broke out overnight, destroying multiple businesses, including a pet store. Around 50 mice, frogs, fish and snakes died in the fire, but at least two animals survived. 
MENDOTA, IL
WIFR

Daycare set to open in Rochelle after two years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In just a few days, the city of Rochelle will take a step forward to address a daycare shortage in the community. An October 2021 survey showed community members felt more childcare facilities were desperately needed, but it still took more than a year to get one open.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford tailor proposes upcycling challenge for used clothing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tad More Tailoring invites the Rockford community to join the no buy new year challenge. The goal is to not buy any new clothing, but focus on how you can alter or fix what you already have. “We want to reduce the textile waste and really...
ROCKFORD, IL
Fox17

Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father

ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MyStateline.com

Rayshawn Smith dies in prison

Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison. Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison. Rockford Rescue Mission holds Christmas banquet a …
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two cats die in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cats lost their lives in a Rockford house fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a residence in the 800 block of Island Avenue around 5:50 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A resident of the home reportedly noticed smoke coming from a front room where she got home from […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
ROCKFORD, IL
lovinlife.com

Lake Geneva: Wisconsin boasts treasured vacation destination for generations

Arriving at Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, guests are immersed in a grandeur society as it propels them into a Renaissance-like world. Located 80 miles from Chicago and 40 miles from Milwaukee, Lake Geneva is known as one of the most stunning lake destinations in the country. It’s been historically known as a permanent fixture of wealth and hosting the upper-echelon society.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Traffic Alert on the East Side

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Beginning Thursday, December 29, 2022, the City of Rockford will be. making hydrant repairs at 4646 Spring Brook Rd. Traffic will be open east bound...
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

X-Golf to bring immersive experience to the Sauk Valley

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One of the fastest-growing golfing simulator franchises is about to pop up in Sterling. X-Golf, a high-tech immersive golf experience will have its grand opening on Friday. Co-owner Josh Wellman said he’s excited for the community to tee off. “There’s a great axe-throwing place in...
STERLING, IL
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy