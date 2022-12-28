Prominent Rockford steakhouse to close its doors for good

Josef’s Steakhouse & Oyster Bar, 6860 Spring Creek Road, is closing for good.

“It is with great sadness to announce that we will be closing our doors after business on Friday, Dec. 30,” according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. “We want to thank all of our loyal customers, friends and family for making Josef’s part of your home and traditions. This was not an easy decision to make because of all the great memories we have had here.”

Josef’s will be open through Friday night, according to a staff member.

The restaurant, which specializes in prime steaks, seafood and European crafted dishes, opened in 2005 under the ownership of Josef Schwaiger and his wife, Cherri Rittenhouse.

Current owner Lola Renner, who started out as a waitress during Josef's early years, took over the business in 2019.

"Staffing has been an issue and I have some personal health issues going on that I just recently found out about and I just don't feel we're giving adequate service," Renner said. "We have 6,500 square feet of fine dining and it's just not busy enough. It's sad that everyone is coming out to support (the restaurant) now, but the support of the community during the last couple of years has been a little difficult. Because we are Josef's, I feel like we've been a little more under the microscope, expecting perfection but it's not a perfect world."

Word of the restaurant’s pending closure prompted emotional responses on social media.

“Great place, it will be missed,” Jacqueline S. Richardson-Krause posted on Josef’s Facebook page.

“So sad. It was our go-to for special dinners,” Lois Whitney added.

It's unclear how the restaurant is going to address unused gift cards.

"We'd like to figure out a way to make sure that it's right by everybody," Renner said. "If it's a matter of refunding money for (gift cards purchased) for the last 90 days, we haven't really gotten to that point yet."

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Prominent Rockford steakhouse to close its doors for good