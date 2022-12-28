Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle man serving time for manslaughter dies in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 69-year-old Panhandle man serving decades in prison has died in custody. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, George Smith died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. Smith was serving a sentence of 30 to 40 years on charges of manslaughter and...
Neb. Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide in David City
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found deceased in a home in David City. The discovery occurred Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
1011now.com
Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation. LSO said...
klin.com
LSO Apprehend Stalker Through Undercover Operation
Following a month-long investigation, members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman, for stalking and violation of a protection order. Dieken was taken into custody through an undercover operation at Highway 77 and Old Cheney. Dieken believed that his victim was...
kfornow.com
2 People Shot To Death In David City
DECEMBER 31, 2022 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. Their bodies were discovered Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
KETV.com
Aldrick Scott faces charges of first-degree murder in death of Cari Allen
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A 47-year-old man will now be charged with murder in the death of an Omaha woman. On Friday, the Douglas County Attorney's Office said Aldrick Scott will be charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence for the homicide of Cari Allen.
klin.com
Teen in Waverly Stabbing to be Tried in Lancaster County
The 15-year-old being tried as an adult for allegedly stabbing a schoolmate in October will be tried in Lancaster County. KLIN News learned that Shane Moore, 15, will be arraigned in district court on Jan. 25. Moore’s bail was set at $1 million, and he waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
WOWT
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer whose home was searched this month by FBI agents is retiring. Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that Officer Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers this week. Johnny Palermo is the current chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, and...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man caught multiple times with guns and drugs is sent to prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln man will spend three years in federal prison for possessing multiple firearms while using drugs. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jakerrius Jachun Gill on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Gill pleaded guilty on Sept. 20. He had...
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn man enters plea to hired killing plot
AUBURN - Charles Kanode, 36, of Auburn has entered a no contest plea to conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors say Kanode attempted to hire an inmate at the Nemaha County jail to kill his ex-wife, her two minor children and her grandmother. Kanode was being held at the jail on...
Glenwood Police make arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance
(Glenwood) A Glenwood teen has been arrested on a drug charge. 19-year-old Seven Barrett was taken into custody on Thursday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety.
klin.com
Man Accused Of Threatening Girlfriend With Hatchet
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home in Sprague just after 5:00 Tuesday afternoon after a woman said her boyfriend was threatening her with a hatchet. “The victim reported that he was threatening to kill her and had the hatchet above his head,” says Chief Deputy Ben Houchin. “She had to retreat and lock herself in the bathroom and waited for deputies to arrive.”
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man sentenced for firearm charge
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to three years in prison for having a firearm while being a user of a controlled substance. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 23-year-old Jakerrius Jachun Gill, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Dec. 27 for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance who possessed firearms. Gill will serve 36 months in prison along with three years of supervised release after his initial sentence.. There is no parole in the federal system. Gill pleaded guilty to the offense on Sept. 20.
KETV.com
13-year-old shot on New Year's Eve while lighting fireworks
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy. OPD said the child was shot twice in the leg Sunday morning near 61st and Ogden streets. According to police, someone pulled up in a vehicle around 2 a.m. and started shooting at the child.
Omaha Police announce arrest in 2015 cold case homicide
Omaha Police announced Wednesday that 35-year-old Cavin Cooper has been arrested for the alleged 2015 murders of two men.
WOWT
Former Omaha daycare worker pleads not guilty to neglect charge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha daycare worker faces a misdemeanor charge. A toddler, 2.5-year-old Lorenzo Ponce, suffered a head injury falling down stairs at an Omaha daycare in September. The boy is recovering but earlier in December his mother called it a frighteningly close call. “All three of...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
klin.com
LPD Provides Update in Homicide Investigation
Lincoln Police continue sort out the details following the City’s latest homicide. It happened last Friday morning near South 20th and Washington Street. Captain Todd Kocian says they have determined there was a traffic crash involving 23 year old Karsen Rezac and 38 year old Kupo Mleya. “Following the...
