Lancaster County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Panhandle man serving time for manslaughter dies in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 69-year-old Panhandle man serving decades in prison has died in custody. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, George Smith died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. Smith was serving a sentence of 30 to 40 years on charges of manslaughter and...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation. LSO said...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klin.com

LSO Apprehend Stalker Through Undercover Operation

Following a month-long investigation, members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman, for stalking and violation of a protection order. Dieken was taken into custody through an undercover operation at Highway 77 and Old Cheney. Dieken believed that his victim was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

2 People Shot To Death In David City

DECEMBER 31, 2022 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. Their bodies were discovered Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
DAVID CITY, NE
klin.com

Teen in Waverly Stabbing to be Tried in Lancaster County

The 15-year-old being tried as an adult for allegedly stabbing a schoolmate in October will be tried in Lancaster County. KLIN News learned that Shane Moore, 15, will be arraigned in district court on Jan. 25. Moore’s bail was set at $1 million, and he waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer whose home was searched this month by FBI agents is retiring. Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that Officer Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers this week. Johnny Palermo is the current chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, and...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man caught multiple times with guns and drugs is sent to prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln man will spend three years in federal prison for possessing multiple firearms while using drugs. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jakerrius Jachun Gill on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Gill pleaded guilty on Sept. 20. He had...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn man enters plea to hired killing plot

AUBURN - Charles Kanode, 36, of Auburn has entered a no contest plea to conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors say Kanode attempted to hire an inmate at the Nemaha County jail to kill his ex-wife, her two minor children and her grandmother. Kanode was being held at the jail on...
AUBURN, NE
klin.com

Man Accused Of Threatening Girlfriend With Hatchet

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home in Sprague just after 5:00 Tuesday afternoon after a woman said her boyfriend was threatening her with a hatchet. “The victim reported that he was threatening to kill her and had the hatchet above his head,” says Chief Deputy Ben Houchin. “She had to retreat and lock herself in the bathroom and waited for deputies to arrive.”
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man sentenced for firearm charge

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to three years in prison for having a firearm while being a user of a controlled substance. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 23-year-old Jakerrius Jachun Gill, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Dec. 27 for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance who possessed firearms. Gill will serve 36 months in prison along with three years of supervised release after his initial sentence.. There is no parole in the federal system. Gill pleaded guilty to the offense on Sept. 20.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

13-year-old shot on New Year's Eve while lighting fireworks

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy. OPD said the child was shot twice in the leg Sunday morning near 61st and Ogden streets. According to police, someone pulled up in a vehicle around 2 a.m. and started shooting at the child.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Former Omaha daycare worker pleads not guilty to neglect charge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha daycare worker faces a misdemeanor charge. A toddler, 2.5-year-old Lorenzo Ponce, suffered a head injury falling down stairs at an Omaha daycare in September. The boy is recovering but earlier in December his mother called it a frighteningly close call. “All three of...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested in Mills County

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
klin.com

LPD Provides Update in Homicide Investigation

Lincoln Police continue sort out the details following the City’s latest homicide. It happened last Friday morning near South 20th and Washington Street. Captain Todd Kocian says they have determined there was a traffic crash involving 23 year old Karsen Rezac and 38 year old Kupo Mleya. “Following the...
LINCOLN, NE

