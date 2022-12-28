Winter storms could bring up to 2 inches of rain to Visalia

Winter storm warnings and flood watches are posted as heavy rainfall is predicted for much of the Central Valley in the coming days.

The first of a series of winter storms hit Monday, with roughly 1.5 inches of precipitation reported in Visalia by the National Weather Service.

There's more rain in the Valley's future forecast.

A "significant" atmospheric river episode is expected to arrive in the Central Valley on Friday, according to an NWS daily forecast discussion. That storm could bring around 3/4 inches of rain to the west side of the San Joaquin Valley and up to 2 inches farther east, according to NWS. The foothills and lower Sierra — below snow level — could see up to 5 inches of rainfall.

Winter storm warnings were issued for the Sierra Nevada, where motorists were advised that travel could be hazardous. Chains or snow tires were required on some national park highways.

Another brief break will come later Sunday into Monday before another system brings another round of rain and mountain snow, meteorologists say. There's a 40% chance of rain on New Year's day and a 50% chance of rain on Monday.

State Department of Water Resources data shows that drought-stricken California’s mountain snowpack, a third of the state’s water supply, is off to a good start after a wet fall and early winter — 145% of normal to date and 45% of the April 1 average, when it is normally at its peak.

But experts remain cautious. Last winter had a similar start and then turned extraordinarily dry from January through March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.