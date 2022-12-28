ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Winter storms could bring up to 2 inches of rain to Visalia

By Sheyanne N Romero, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opTNY_0jwh7dSy00

Winter storm warnings and flood watches are posted as heavy rainfall is predicted for much of the Central Valley in the coming days.

The first of a series of winter storms hit Monday, with roughly 1.5 inches of precipitation reported in Visalia by the National Weather Service.

There's more rain in the Valley's future forecast.

A "significant" atmospheric river episode is expected to arrive in the Central Valley on Friday, according to an NWS daily forecast discussion. That storm could bring around 3/4 inches of rain to the west side of the San Joaquin Valley and up to 2 inches farther east, according to NWS. The foothills and lower Sierra — below snow level — could see up to 5 inches of rainfall.

Winter storm warnings were issued for the Sierra Nevada, where motorists were advised that travel could be hazardous. Chains or snow tires were required on some national park highways.

Another brief break will come later Sunday into Monday before another system brings another round of rain and mountain snow, meteorologists say. There's a 40% chance of rain on New Year's day and a 50% chance of rain on Monday.

State Department of Water Resources data shows that drought-stricken California’s mountain snowpack, a third of the state’s water supply, is off to a good start after a wet fall and early winter — 145% of normal to date and 45% of the April 1 average, when it is normally at its peak.

But experts remain cautious. Last winter had a similar start and then turned extraordinarily dry from January through March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Storm Watch Forecast: Heaviest rain yet has arrived

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Get ready! Saturday morning will bring the heaviest rain the greater Sacramento region has had so far. Friday evening will be a continuation of the off and on showers in the Valley with heavier rain in the Sierra. Snow levels Friday night are very high in the 8500-9500 foot range, meaning this is a predominantly rain event, unlike the previous winter storms this season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KMPH.com

Winter weather pummels all across California

From watches to warnings, mudslides to rockslides... no corner of California was spared from the ongoing winter storm that has pummeled areas from the Central Valley to the Central Coast. In Santa Cruz, California Highway Patrol posted on Twitter a photo of an active landslide blocking SR-9 between Bear Creek...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Buckets of Rain in Store for Fresno Until Mid-January

Coming days and weeks could deliver huge amounts of precipitation to the Central Valley and Sierra, according to forecast models. The Global Forecast System anticipates a blanket of participation over the next seven days for California. And, the Valley floor, foothills, and Southern Sierra are expected to get the biggest drenching.
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Flood Watch For The Mother Lode

Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with an atmospheric river will result in increased potential for small stream, and river flooding across most of northern and central California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode, the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Winter Storm Watch Upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning - Begins Thursday Evening for Elevations Above 7,000 Feet – Includes Tuolumne Meadows, Wawona, Shaver Lake, Johnsondale, and Yosemite (Outside of the Valley)

December 29, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the winter storm watch has been upgraded to a winter storm warning and is issued until Sunday, January 1st 2022 at 4:00 A.M. PST. Heavy snow is forecasted for the mountains and higher elevations and travel will be difficult...
WAWONA, CA
Phys.org

Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain

After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies

Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.

Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
FRESNO, CA
KSBW.com

Highway 9 closed north of Bear Creek due to landslide

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Caltrans and the CHP are currently on the scene of a highway closure on Highway 9, north of Bear Creek. The closure is due to a landslide and authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area. The closure is from Bear Creek Road at Star...
ABC10

New timing and totals for incoming atmospheric rivers hitting Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two more storms are heading into Northern California to round out the year with big travel impacts expected and possible flooding. The Sierra is finally seeing the rain turn to snow as colder air is arriving overnight. A Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Sierra until Wednesday at 4 a.m. The valley will see areas of fog but most of the day will be dry before the next storm arrives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning

TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
YourCentralValley.com

Rain in the Valley? This is what you need to know

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After somewhat calm weather in the Valley for Christmas Day (compared to most parts of the United States), our area is getting into some action just in time for the new year. According to our CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace, several rounds of heavy rain will impact the Valley and foothills […]
FRESNO, CA
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

3K+
Followers
839
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy