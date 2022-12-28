ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

Man, 76, dies in Hudson house fire

By Derek Kreider, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
A Hudson man died Tuesday night in a house fire in the 5700 block of Hudson Drive, authorities said.

Ronald Rini, 76, was found in his basement, where firefighters said the fire began. A caller several blocks away from the scene alerted authorities to the smell of burning plastic in the area shortly before 10 p.m., and it took firefighters time to identify the source of the odor.

Rini was transported by Hudson EMS to Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Hudson firefighters, police and EMS crews were assisted at the scene the Stow, Twinsburg and Valley fire departments.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Contact reporter Derek Kreider at DKreider@Gannett.com

